Datacolor Partners with Color Solutions International to Improve Textile Color Identification with ColorReaderPRO

January 14, 2019
Datacolor®, a global leader in color management technology, announced today a new partnership with the leading provider of color standards and color communication tools for the textile industry, Color Solutions International (CSI). Using Datacolor’s portable color measurement device, ColorReaderPRO, fashion and apparel brands can now precisely select and identify color from multiple color libraries.
The implementation of CSI’s branded version, which includes the ColorWallTM and the ability to add a brand’s own colors on the ColorReaderPRO offer tremendous time and cost savings to the textile industry by eliminating the need to manually search and match textile color samples with swatches or color codes.
“Speed to market remains a driving influence upon the fashion and apparel industry, making it essential that brands spend less and less time on color development and matching,” said Tim Williams, Marketing Manager, CSI. “Through this partnership, we’re answering our customers’ call for a solution allowing them to easily and quickly select existing colors in their library or to choose a color from our 3,700+ ColorWallTM during the color palette creation process. Thanks to the compact, simple-to-use ColorReaderPRO, industry professionals will dramatically speed up their seasonal color palette development process.”
The solution allows brands to accelerate palette creation, reduce the cost of color development and ensure color quality and evaluation throughout the supply chain using the hand-held, Bluetooth®-connected ColorReaderPRO tool — helping keep these brands competitive in the fast-paced fashion industry.
“We are excited to debut this solution with our long-time partners at CSI and offer the textile industry yet another innovative color management solution,” said Dustin Bowersox, Textile Marketing Manager for Datacolor. “With the simple push of a button, designers can now match any color to the closest CSI color standard, or their existing custom color library, effectively eliminating the need for manual color look-up. Boasting industry-leading color matching accuracy, the ultra-portable ColorReaderPRO lets users capture and quickly share inspiration colors and associated palettes, while improving component matching with on-the-go color pass/fail checks.”
The partnership will debut at the Premiere Vision show in New York. The product will be demonstrated in the CSI Booth, location M2, from January 15-16, 2019. To learn more, visit http://colorreader.datacolor.com/textile/.
About Datacolor
Datacolor, a global leader in color management solutions, provides software, instruments and services to assure accurate color of materials, products, and images. The world’s leading brands, manufacturers and creative professionals have used Datacolor’s innovative solutions to consistently achieve the right color for more than 45 years.
The company provides sales, service, and support to over 100 countries throughout Europe, the Americas, and Asia. Industries served include textile and apparel, paint and coatings, automotive and plastics as well as photography, design and videography. For more information, visit: Datacolor.com.
About Color Solutions International
Color Solutions International, a division of DyStar, provides retailers and brands with a variety of flexible color options and services. Starting with the first design inspiration, through color selection and then to the final product in the store, CSI’s expert staff provides fast, efficient and accurate process to respond quickly and effectively to today’s retail market. CSI is part of DyStar Textile Services (DTS) that, in addition, offers textile and ecology testing through Texanlab and ecology and environmental solutions and advice through its Ecology Solutions team. DTS also provides Sustainable Textile Service programs which are specifically developed to assist brands and retailers and their industry partners audit their supply chain and recommend RSL compliant sustainable solutions for improvement. For more information, please visit CSIColors.com.
About DyStar Group
The DyStar Group is a leading dyestuff & chemical manufacturer and solution provider, offering customers across the globe a broad portfolio of colorants, specialty chemicals, and services. With a heritage of more than a century in product development and innovation for the textile industry, DyStar also caters to multiple sectors including the paints, coatings, paper and packaging industries. Its expansion into the food & beverages and personal care sectors reinforces the company’s position as a specialty chemical manufacturer. DyStar’s global presence offers customers reliable access to experts from offices, competence centers, agencies and production plants spanning over 50 countries.
DyStar’s key service divisions assist brands & retailers and their industry partners from their first inspiration throughout the entire supply chain to ensure that they meet stringent quality and ecological specifications, reduce costs and shorten lead times. We offer state-of-the-art color communication through Color Solutions International; textile and ecology testing through Texanlab; ecology and environmental advice, supply chain auditing and consulting for RSL compliant sustainable processes through Sustainable Textile Solutions group.
The DyStar econfidence® program is designed to provide assurance to textile customers that the dyes and chemicals supplied by DyStar comply with legal requirements. econfidence® also provides expertise so that selected products are compliant with voluntary Restricted Substances Lists (RSLs), including those of brands and retailers. Backed up by the most extensive eco-testing program of any chemical supplier in the industry, econfidence® supports long-term partnerships along the supply chain and fosters a more sustainable textile production.
Fully dedicated to quality management, DyStar is an ISO9001 British Standard Institution (BSI) certified company. Our products for food & beverage undergo additional certifications, such as FPA, GFSI (SQF 2000), Kosher, Passover, and Halal. Each batch of certified food colors is tested and approved by a United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) laboratory.
For more information, please visit www.DyStar.com.
