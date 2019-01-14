Pioneering Oatdrink Provider Appoints Stibo Systems and Sigma to Support Aggressive, and Responsible, Global Growth

|By Business Wire
Stibo Systems, the only master data management (MDM) company focused on putting Your business first, today announced that Oatly, Swedish producer of plant-based milk alternative, has selected a Stibo Systems Product MDM solution to underpin their global expansion plans.
With the global non-animal dairy products market estimated to exceed $21 billion by 20241, Oatly has experienced rapid growth and increased consumer demand, especially following expansion into North America. With this growth, the need for a central system to streamline key business processes from production and recipe management, through to distribution and product expansion, has also grown. Stibo Systems’ cloud-based Product MDM solution will support Oatly’s growth, implemented by and supported with clear guidance from leading Swedish consultancy company Sigma.
“Working with data across different locations, systems and suppliers puts up costly barriers and complicates our commitment to being transparent in everything we do. Remaining true to our character and customers, while continuing our speed of growth, required a rapid, comprehensive solution. This is why Stibo Systems’ Product MDM solution was so appealing,” said Albin Junhede, Master of Data at Oatly AB.
Oatly will use the Stibo Systems Product MDM solution in the cloud to create one single source of product data and the main tool to manage it, with the goal to improve the quality of information available to users across the business. The fast-tracked project – the first phase due for completion in just 3.5 months – will be undertaken with Sigma, specialists in product information management, digital asset management and digital transformation.
“The young and modern mindset of the Oatly team makes them ambitious and hungry to succeed. That drive needs to be matched with an agile MDM system that can be implemented quickly, allowing their business leaders to focus on growth,” said Christian Oertzen, Stibo Systems President, EMEA. “With Sigma, we will work closely with the Oatly team to deliver the highest level of support and implementation in a seamless and prompt manner.”
Fredrik Larsson, Sales Manager Unified Commerce at Sigma said, “To be working with Stibo Systems on such an exciting project is fantastic. Oatly is becoming such an iconic brand with a passionate team behind it. We are fully committed to seeing Oatly through their next stages of growth and look forward to being part of their ongoing journey and success.”
To learn more about the benefits of a Stibo Systems and Sigma MDM solution, join us at Connect 2019 in Copenhagen, May 19-22, 2019, or in Chicago, October 6-9, 2019.
About Stibo Systems
Stibo Systems, the master data management company, is the trusted source of MDM solutions based on a unique business-first, people-centric approach. Our solutions are the driving force behind forward-thinking companies around the world that have unlocked the strategic value of their master data; empowering them to improve the customer experience, drive innovation and growth, and create an essential foundation for digital transformation. Stibo Systems is a privately held subsidiary of the Stibo A/S group, founded in 1794, and is headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark. For more information, visit stibosystems.com.
1 Global Market Insights, Plant Milk Market Share, Industry Trends Analysis Report 2017-2024
