Carbon Nanotubes Market to Expand With a CAGR of 22.1% due to Growing Adoption of Advanced Properties - TMR

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 14, 2019 09:00 AM EST
ALBANY, New York, January 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Transparency Market Research (TMR) witnesses the global carbon nanotubes market has a highly fragmented vendor landscape. Some of the companies dominating the global carbon nanotubes market are Cnano Technology Ltd., Showa Denko K.K., Arkema Inc., Bayer MaterialScience AG, Hyperion Catalysis International Inc., and Nanocyl S.A. Additionally, the low level of product differentiation coupled with new entrants is increasing level of competition and fragmentation.
(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/664869/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg )
According to TMR, the global carbon nanotubes market pegged the value of US$1.6 bn in the year 2016 and is expected to attain a value of US$6.8 bn by the end of the year 2023. The market is anticipated to swell with a CAGR of 22.1% over the forecast period from 2015 and 2023. Based on volume, the market is projected to expand with a CAGR of 20.1% within the same forecast period.
Request a Sample of Global Carbon Nanotubes Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=239
Based on product type, the multi-walled carbon nanotubes segment dominated the global carbon nanotubes market in the year 2016 by accounting 92.1% in the year 2023 in terms of volume. On the basis of region, Asia Pacific dominated the global carbon nanotubes market in the year 2016 in terms of volume.
Advanced Properties of the Carbon Nanotube to Propel Growth
Carbon nanotube offers substantial improvements to strengthen the polymers and enhances its utility across the industries such as construction, defense, aerospace, and automotive. Carbon nanotubes offer the mechanical and tensile strength and stronger than the steel. In addition, the material is softer and lightweight than any other material; thus, the consumption of the carbon nanotubes is growing from numerous industries, which in turn is propelling the growth of the market.
Request For Multiple Chapters: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=MC&rep_id=239
Additionally, most of the displays are coated with indium tin oxide, which leads to making them brittle and expensive. The carbon nanotube coating helps in lowering the cost of displays. This is a key factor boosting adoption of the nanotubes and propels the growth of the carbon nanotubes market.
High Cost of Manufacture Carbon Nanotubes Restrains Growth of Market
Chemical vapor deposition is the most common manufacturing technique for the production of carbon nanotubes. It uses hydrocarbons as raw materials and other metal catalysts curbed in a reactor. This is the complex procedure for manufacturing the carbon nanotubes. Additionally, the high cost of manufacturing and installation of procedures, which increases the expenditure of a company. Thus, the new entrants are facing a challenge for bulk production and hampering its adoption. This is a key factor restraining the growth of the carbon nanotube market.
Request For Discount On This Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=239
Nonetheless, widening application across numerous industries is expected to offer lucrative opportunities over the forecast period.
This information is encompassed in the new report by TMR, titled "Carbon Nanotubes Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2015 - 2023."
Browse Press Release: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/carbon-nano-tubes-market.htm
For the study, the carbon nanotubes market has been segmented as follows:
By Product:
- Single-wall Carbon Nanotubes
- Multi-wall Carbon Nanotubes
By Application
- Polymers
- Energy
- Electrical and Electronics
- Others
Browse Chemical and Materials Market Research Reports
Popular Research Reports by TMR:
- Carbon Black Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/carbon-black-market.html
- Wood Activated Carbon Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/wood-activated-carbon-market.html
- Carbon Fiber Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/carbon-fiber-market.html
About Us
Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.
Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.
Contact
Mr. Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY - 12207
United States
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Research Blog: https://cmfenews.com/
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Jan. 14, 2019 08:45 AM EST
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Jan. 14, 2019 08:15 AM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Jan. 14, 2019 07:00 AM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 14, 2019 06:45 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 14, 2019 06:30 AM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 14, 2019 06:15 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 14, 2019 06:00 AM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 14, 2019 05:45 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 14, 2019 05:45 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 14, 2019 05:15 AM EST
Moving to Azure is the path to digital transformation, but not every journey is effective. Organizations that start with a cohesive, well-planned migration strategy can avoid common mistakes and stay a step ahead of the competition. Learn from Atmosera CEO, Jon Thomsen about the opportunities and challenges found in three pivotal phases of the journey to the cloud: Evaluation and Architecting, Migration and Management, and Optimization & Innovation. In each phase, there are distinct insights tha...
Jan. 14, 2019 05:15 AM EST
For enterprises to maintain business competitiveness in the digital economy, IT modernization is required. And cloud, with its on-demand, elastic and scalable principles has resoundingly been identified as the infrastructure model capable of supporting fast-changing business requirements that enterprises are challenged with, as a result of our increasingly connected world. In fact, Gartner states that by 2022, 28% of enterprise IT spending will have shifted to cloud. But enterprises still must d...
Jan. 14, 2019 05:00 AM EST
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Jan. 14, 2019 03:45 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 13, 2019 07:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 13, 2019 07:00 PM EST