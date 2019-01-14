JDA Luminate Store Optimizer Enhances In-Store Experience with New Collaboration Capabilities

|By Business Wire
|
January 14, 2019 09:00 AM EST
NRF Big Show-- An optimal, customer-first in-store retail experience is the cornerstone for many retailers looking to gain competitive advantage within brick-and-mortar stores amid the rise of e-commerce. Today, JDA Software, Inc., launched new collaborative capabilities within its LuminateTM Store Optimizer SaaS solution that prioritize the most important tasks or objectives first, making it easier than ever to respond to rapidly changing business challenges.
JDA’s new Dynamic Tasking capability optimizes projects and tasks between retailers’ headquarters and stores, helping corporate employees collaborate and improve communication. Dynamic Tasking serves as a budget-aware planning and optimization tool that integrates with retailers’ existing systems, combining human and IoT sensor derived tasks combined with advanced analytics and business process improvement. By optimizing tasks to achieve corporate objectives, store associates and teams are kept on task, on schedule and on budget – paramount to a seamless in-store shopping experience. The Dynamic Tasking component is now available within JDA Luminate Store Optimizer, which turns real-time data into actionable insights to improve inventory and labor management, increase operational efficiency, and enhance customer experiences.
“The store experience continues to be an important part of the shopper’s journey. A poor store experience can damage customer loyalty across the brand. Luminate Store Optimizer can significantly enhance the customer experience, acting as a store manager’s digital assistant, constantly evaluating priorities across the store. Dynamic Tasking adds a new level of collaborative capabilities that intelligently directs store associates to the most important task at any time, streamlining processes while enhancing the in-store experience,” said Jim Prewitt, group vice president, product management JDA. “By empowering store associates on the front lines with customers on the floor, retailers will see a lift not only in service and satisfaction levels, but in sales, as associates will spend more time with shoppers, and less time working on back-end store issues.”
Luminate Store Optimizer helps increase sales, margins and customer satisfaction by optimizing tasks, both corporate -driven and intra-day. By providing visibility into inventory, identifying out of stocks and assigning replenishment tasks, Luminate Store Optimizer reduces lost sales and improves the customer experience.
To learn more about Luminate Store Optimizer and the new Dynamic Tasking capability, stop by stop by JDA booth #3037 at the NRF Big Show in New York this week, to see all of the JDA Luminate Retail solutions in action.
About JDA Software, Inc.
JDA Software is the proven leader in artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML)-driven supply chain and retail solutions for 4,000 of the world’s leading retail, manufacturing and logistics companies. JDA enables an Autonomous Supply ChainTM by connecting its cognitive SaaS solutions from end-to-end - across planning, execution and delivery - with a broad partner ecosystem, empowering customers to better predict and shape demand, transform their product delivery and deliver outstanding customer experiences. JDA’s world-class client brands include 75 of the top 100 retailers, 77 of the top 100 consumer goods companies, and 8 of the top 10 global 3PLs. Running JDA, you can plan to deliver. www.jda.com
Statements regarding product performance should be considered a guideline based on certain use cases including product configuration, process design and customer set ups, which your JDA sales representative can discuss with you. JDA makes no commitment or otherwise warrants that the product will perform according to these statements.
“JDA” is a trademark or registered trademark of JDA Software Group, Inc. Any trade, product or service name referenced in this document using the name “JDA” is a trademark and/or property of JDA Software Group, Inc.
