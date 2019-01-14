Workforce Dimensions by Kronos Powers the Future of Retail, Hospitality, and Food Services

|By Business Wire
National Retail Federation’s (NRF) Annual Conference & Expo — Kronos Incorporated today announced powerful enhancements to its next-generation cloud suite, Workforce Dimensions, that streamline operational execution for retail, hospitality, and food service organizations. New Workforce Dimensions features help empower the entire workforce with a fully comprehensive workforce management and human capital management (HCM) experience combining advanced labor volume forecasting, predictive scheduling, and task management.
Advanced forecasting and predictive scheduling align staff to
demand and mitigate compliance risks.
- Powered by AIMEE – an artificial intelligence (AI) engine built for managers and employees – advanced labor volume forecasting in Workforce Dimensions delivers personalized, best-fit schedules that ensure associate skills are aligned with customer volume and seasonal demand. Scheduling accuracy is improved by a median of 20 percent, which could save tens of millions of dollars in staffing costs for retail, hospitality, and food service organizations.
- Machine learning further fine-tunes labor forecasts over time, unlocking additional efficiencies while delivering stable and predictable schedules.
- Embedded predictive analytics and proactive compliance capabilities transform managers into strategic problem solvers, revealing the impact that unplanned scheduling changes and absence can have both on business performance and compliance with scheduling legislation.
- With Kronos Task Management powered by ThinkTime, retailers and others can deliver a superior customer experience by quickly and easily helping associates prioritize actionable tasks, daily to-dos, and customer needs from any device.
- Kronos Task Management enables proactive planning and improves visibility into the real-time status of distributed work. Additionally, in order to drive higher engagement and productivity at all levels, organizations can maintain balanced workflows to ensure associates have time to complete critical tasks; motivate, train, and engage associates through mobile-first communication streams; and deliver effective, real-time support to front-line workers.
- With the ability to audit individual store locations and validate the quality of work performed, field leaders and managers can document growth and successes, building confidence throughout the organization.
- Through powerful integrations with Workforce Dimensions, task data informs labor forecasting and scheduling to ensure transparency and streamlined execution across every level of an organization. Integrated calendar views additionally enable detailed planning and comparison of activities by location, role, and individual.
- Workforce Dimensions HCM unifies talent acquisition, onboarding, core human resources (HR), performance management, and payroll with workforce management and task management to provide a single solution spanning the entire employee lifecycle.
- Predictive HCM analytics, including the award-winning Employee Perspectives, enable HR teams to leverage workforce data to make strategic decisions around people-centric issues including employee potential, flight risk, and fatigue that would have otherwise gone unnoticed.
- A responsive user experience lets associates and managers complete any action on any device, such as allowing associates to review personal information from anywhere and managers to spend less time behind a desk and more time walking the floor, working with customers, and training teams.
David Strobelt, chief information and supply chain officer,
Modell’s Sporting Goods
“The future of work is about flexibility and helping associates be empowered, engaged, and mobile! With Kronos, our associates can manage and build their own schedules, pick up, drop, and swap a shift on their own terms, and easily prioritize and complete important tasks. Qualified associates will eventually be empowered to choose which store they work in, with proper manager approvals built right into the workflow. The end result is an employee-first environment where associates are engaged, untethered, and empowered to work their own way. As we succeed, our people are going to flourish and so will our business.”
“With significantly enhanced forecasting accuracy and integrated task management capabilities, retail, hospitality, and food service brands can deliver a superior guest experience while controlling labor costs and optimizing global efficiencies. Workforce Dimensions changes the game for retailers and others by offering a first fully responsive cloud solution that unifies HR, workforce management, payroll, and global store operations, while providing AI-powered insights to ensure that organizations always have associates with the right skills in the right place at the right time.”
Supporting Resources
- Visit Kronos in booth 4225 to experience the future of work at NRF 2019: Retail’s Big Show, taking place Jan. 13-15 in New York City. Schedule a demo now.
- Catch Kronos on stage at NRF 2019 in “The future of work: How innovative workforce technology enhances the customer experience” (Jan. 14 at 3:15 p.m.) and “How Walmart solved the employee wellness equation” (Jan. 15 at 11:30 a.m.).
- Read a complimentary copy of Gartner’s full report, “Prepare Yourself for the Future of Workforce Management.”
- Wondering how to engage your workforce? Putting people first isn’t just good for employees – it’s good for business. Kronos CEO Aron Ain shares how we did it in his new book, WorkInspired: How to Build an Organization Where Everyone Loves to Work.
Connect with Kronos via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.
About Kronos Incorporated
Kronos is a leading provider of workforce management and human capital management cloud solutions. Kronos industry-centric workforce applications are purpose-built for businesses, healthcare providers, educational institutions, and government agencies of all sizes. Tens of thousands of organizations — including half of the Fortune 1000® — and more than 40 million people in over 100 countries use Kronos every day. Visit www.kronos.com. Kronos: Workforce Innovation That Works.
© 2019 Kronos Incorporated. All rights reserved. Kronos and the Kronos logo are registered trademarks and Workforce Innovation That Works is a trademark of Kronos Incorporated or a related company. See a complete list of Kronos trademarks. All other trademarks, if any, are property of their respective owners.
