Reliant Customers Say “Hey Google” to Manage Their Electricity in a Smart, Visual Way

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 14, 2019 09:02 AM EST
This New Year, millions of Texans are integrating the hottest tech into their lives. While some turn to these devices for an in-home entertainment experience, most users are looking to improve their daily routines and make life easier. And now they can add managing their electricity use to that list.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190114005123/en/
With the Reliant Truly Free Weekends plan, customers receive a free Google Home Hub. Google Assistant will alert customers when Truly Free Weekends starts and ends so they can make the most out of their weekend. (Photo: Business Wire)
For the first time, customers who sign up for the Reliant Truly Free Weekends plan will receive a Google Home Hub, a new smart display with the Google Assistant. In addition, Reliant customers can now sync their account to the smart display, giving them a whole new way of interacting with and managing their electricity use through voice commands and the Hub’s 7-inch screen. Reliant is also the first energy company in the U.S. using Google’s Assistant developer tools to create visual displays that provide personalized energy information.
“By joining forces with Google, our customers now have access to the newest digital technology that not only provides an energy management solution, but also helps simplify their lives,” said Elizabeth Killinger, president of Reliant and NRG Retail. “Our team has been hard at work creating commands and an interface that work seamlessly with the Google Home Hub to provide customized information about their energy use and Reliant account. We’re excited to offer our customers best-in-class service in a new and convenient way.”
A personal command center for energy efficiency and more:
- Keep an eye on your electricity use with a customized weekly snapshot by saying “Hey Google, ask Reliant, how much electricity am I using?” You’ll even get an estimate of your expected weekly electricity charges.
- Manage your Reliant account by asking simple questions like “Hey Google, ask Reliant, how much is my bill?” Customers can also learn more about their electricity plan with questions such as, “Hey Google, ask Reliant, when does my plan expire?” or “Hey Google, ask Reliant, when does my Free Weekend start?” You can also set a reminder for Google to notify you automatically when your free weekend begins.
- Control the temperature of your home with a Nest thermostat, which seamlessly connects to the Google Home Hub, with simple commands like “Hey Google, make it warmer.”
- Create personalized daily routines, just say “Hey Google, good morning,” to launch reminders, weather and commute updates. You can also unwind with your evening routine, just say “Hey Google, good night” to set the thermostat, turn off lights and much more.
- Get help at a glance, enjoy entertainment and more when you ask Google Home Hub questions. Tell it to do things. Play music. Watch videos. Get the latest on weather, traffic, sports, local businesses and more.
Reliant and Google inked a partner agreement for 2019, positioning Reliant as the premier retail electricity provider of Google Home and Nest products in Texas. This powerful collaboration allows Reliant to offer a compelling new suite of electricity plans paired with a full range of the latest smart home innovations from Google and Nest.
Customers can sign up for the Reliant Truly Free Weekends plan and receive a Google Home Hub at no cost by visiting reliant.com or calling 1-866-Reliant. Truly Free Weekends begin at 8 p.m. Friday and end at 12 a.m. Monday.
About Reliant, an NRG company
Reliant powers, protects and simplifies life by bringing electricity, security and related services to homes and businesses across Texas. Serving customers and the community is at the core of what we do, and the company is nationally recognized for outstanding customer experience. Reliant is part of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NRG), a Fortune 500 company that creates value by generating electricity and serving more than 3 million residential and commercial customers across the U.S. and Canada. NRG’s competitive residential electricity business, which includes Reliant, is the largest in the country. For more information about Reliant, please visit reliant.com and connect with Reliant on Facebook at facebook.com/reliantenergy and Twitter or Instagram @reliantenergy. PUCT Certificate #10007.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190114005123/en/
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Jan. 14, 2019 08:45 AM EST
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Jan. 14, 2019 08:15 AM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Jan. 14, 2019 07:00 AM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 14, 2019 06:45 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 14, 2019 06:30 AM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 14, 2019 06:15 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 14, 2019 06:00 AM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 14, 2019 05:45 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 14, 2019 05:45 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 14, 2019 05:15 AM EST
Moving to Azure is the path to digital transformation, but not every journey is effective. Organizations that start with a cohesive, well-planned migration strategy can avoid common mistakes and stay a step ahead of the competition. Learn from Atmosera CEO, Jon Thomsen about the opportunities and challenges found in three pivotal phases of the journey to the cloud: Evaluation and Architecting, Migration and Management, and Optimization & Innovation. In each phase, there are distinct insights tha...
Jan. 14, 2019 05:15 AM EST
For enterprises to maintain business competitiveness in the digital economy, IT modernization is required. And cloud, with its on-demand, elastic and scalable principles has resoundingly been identified as the infrastructure model capable of supporting fast-changing business requirements that enterprises are challenged with, as a result of our increasingly connected world. In fact, Gartner states that by 2022, 28% of enterprise IT spending will have shifted to cloud. But enterprises still must d...
Jan. 14, 2019 05:00 AM EST
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Jan. 14, 2019 03:45 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 13, 2019 07:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 13, 2019 07:00 PM EST