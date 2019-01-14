RichRelevance Introduces Hyper-Personalization for Digital Marketing: The Pinnacle of AI-Driven Personalization with Deep Learning

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 14, 2019 09:03 AM EST
NRF Big Show 2019 – RichRelevance, the global leader in Experience Personalization, today unveiled Hyper-Personalization with Deep Learning, the next tier of AI technology to drive digital growth, engagement, and revenue by staging compelling customer experiences across the commerce lifecycle. Hyper-Personalization helps define how digital business leaders will bridge marketing and commerce clouds to engage every customer as an individual - in real time, at global scale - and enhance the value of existing investments in both which focus on basic personalization.
“Delivering memorable experiences is the only way forward for brands and retailers to create competitive differentiation,” said Carl Theobald, President and CEO of RichRelevance. “Yet many companies struggle in this regard due to the fragmentation of roles and responsibilities across marketing and commerce. Digital leaders need to rethink personalization in light of emerging AI technologies which will in turn reframe organizational boundaries and better foster collaboration.”
The Modern Marketing Dilemma
Customers have so many ways to interact with a brand, but the current definition of personalization and the limits of current marketing technologies make it virtually impossible to carry on a consistent, seamless conversation across channels. Marketing clouds fall short because they focus on personalized campaigns - one-way interactions and probabilistic segments - and lack the native controls to configure for commerce. On the other side of the customer experience are the commerce clouds, which were primarily designed for transactions and offer rudimentary, rules-based personalization that doesn’t meet the needs of today’s consumer.
This gap is forcing brands and retailers to go beyond basic segment-based personalization as they look to create consistent, branded customer journeys. The need is Hyper-Personalization, which is different in kind and can only be achieved through three unique characteristics:
- Individual, not just segments: A behavioral profile is created and updated in response to digital signals from every touchpoint, giving a 360° view of the customer -- and allowing companies to address each customer as a segment of one.
- Real-time context: The ability to detect context and recognize significant moments that combine probabilistic customer data with company-unique and customer provided “zero-party” data to build individual profiles to rationalize often disparate touchpoint-specific data and respond appropriately with real-time decisions, driving better relevance.
- Deep Learning AI-driven decisioning: With the breadth of context across the entire customer lifecycle, a full spectrum of AI is required, including deep and machine learning. Hyper-personalization is designed to eliminate rules, discover patterns and centralize the experience decisioning across overlapping contexts, algorithmically picking the winning experience on a per session basis in real time for each individual.
“Digital marketers have been hobbled by trying to deliver personalized journeys based upon segments and rules,” said Michael Ni, CMO of RichRelevance. “Digital marketers need to enable the programmatic execution of experiences that happen in real-time, ensuring that the signature moments of the brand are not impacted negatively. This is Hyper-Personalization. RichRelevance’s personalization cloud continues to bridge the gap between the marketing and commerce clouds to turn every digital exchange into a warm, memorable one that reflects each customer, their exact context and their journey right at the point of interaction.”
To learn more about Hyper-Personalization, please visit here.
About RichRelevance
RichRelevance is the global leader in Experience Personalization, driving digital growth and brand loyalty for 200 of the world’s largest B2C and B2B brands and retailers including Office Depot, CDW, John Lewis and Shop Direct. The company leverages advanced AI technologies to bridge the experience gap between marketing and commerce to help digital marketing leaders stage memorable experiences that speak to individuals – at scale, in real time, and across the customer lifecycle. Headquartered in San Francisco, RichRelevance serves clients in 44 countries from 9 offices around the globe.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190114005232/en/
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Jan. 14, 2019 08:45 AM EST
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Jan. 14, 2019 08:15 AM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Jan. 14, 2019 07:00 AM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 14, 2019 06:45 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 14, 2019 06:30 AM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 14, 2019 06:15 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 14, 2019 06:00 AM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 14, 2019 05:45 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 14, 2019 05:45 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 14, 2019 05:15 AM EST
Moving to Azure is the path to digital transformation, but not every journey is effective. Organizations that start with a cohesive, well-planned migration strategy can avoid common mistakes and stay a step ahead of the competition. Learn from Atmosera CEO, Jon Thomsen about the opportunities and challenges found in three pivotal phases of the journey to the cloud: Evaluation and Architecting, Migration and Management, and Optimization & Innovation. In each phase, there are distinct insights tha...
Jan. 14, 2019 05:15 AM EST
For enterprises to maintain business competitiveness in the digital economy, IT modernization is required. And cloud, with its on-demand, elastic and scalable principles has resoundingly been identified as the infrastructure model capable of supporting fast-changing business requirements that enterprises are challenged with, as a result of our increasingly connected world. In fact, Gartner states that by 2022, 28% of enterprise IT spending will have shifted to cloud. But enterprises still must d...
Jan. 14, 2019 05:00 AM EST
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Jan. 14, 2019 03:45 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 13, 2019 07:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 13, 2019 07:00 PM EST