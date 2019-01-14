Ellie Mae Announces 2019 Hall of Fame Winners and Finalists

|By Business Wire
Ellie Mae® (NYSE: ELLI), the leading cloud-based platform provider for the mortgage finance industry, today announced the 2019 Ellie Mae Hall of Fame award winners and finalists, honoring mortgage lenders that have distinguished themselves with their innovative use of Ellie Mae technology.
The Ellie Mae Hall of Fame recognizes the best and brightest companies who use Ellie Mae’s Encompass Digital Lending Platform to engage and acquire prospective customers to increase pipeline volume and drive more business, originate more loans efficiently to lower cost of origination and boost productivity, sell loans more efficiently and ensure a steady flow of capital and purchase loans quickly to drive revenue for correspondent businesses.
Winners will be honored at Ellie Mae Experience 2019 User Conference, March 10-13, 2019 at Moscone West in San Francisco, California. With an expected audience of more than 3,500 mortgage industry professionals, this exclusive event gives attendees insights into current and future trends from thought leaders, enhanced skills to maximize investments in Ellie Mae’s Encompass Digital Mortgage Platform and the latest information about consumer engagement, compliance, operations and technology from companies and individuals at the forefront of mortgage innovation.
Ellie Mae announced Hall of Fame winners and finalists for five categories:
Business Growth Excellence – recognizing companies that have achieved demonstrable growth through the use of Encompass and innovative sales and marketing processes.
- Winner: UBS Bank USA
- Finalists: Idaho Central Credit Union, Right By You Mortgage by Fidelity Bank
Excellence in Compliance Automation – recognizing companies who have truly excelled in leveraging business rules, alerts and Encompass Compliance Service to fully integrate compliance into their origination process.
- Winner: Academy Mortgage Corporation
- Finalist: TruHome Solutions, LLC
Outstanding Improvement in Efficiency and ROI – recognizing companies who have shown outstanding improvement in efficiency and Return on Investment through the expanded use of Encompass services, custom fields and business rules.
- Winners: Elevations Credit Union, J.G. Wentworth Home Lending, LLC
- Correspondent Lender Winner: AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC
- Finalists: Norcom Mortgage, Primary Residential Mortgage Inc., TD Bank, N.A.
Digital Mortgage Excellence – recognizing companies who have excelled in the marketplace by using Ellie Mae solutions to create a true digital mortgage experience that automates the end-to-end loan origination process and provides an outstanding customer experience.
- Winner: George Mason Mortgage, LLC
- Finalists: Paramount Residential Mortgage Group, Inc., Waterstone Mortgage Corporation, Homeowners Financial Group
Lender’s Choice for Best Service Provider – recognizing partners from the Ellie Mae Network whose contributions are critical to our clients’ success and to the mortgage industry.
- Winner: First American Mortgage Solutions, LLC
- Finalist: Arch MI (Arch Mortgage Insurance Company)
“Congratulations to our 2019 Ellie Mae Hall of Fame award winners and finalists,” said Jonathan Corr, President and CEO of Ellie Mae. “We are honored to induct these great companies into the Ellie Mae Hall of Fame where they join prior winners who have helped shape the mortgage market. Our winners are delivering on the promise of a true digital mortgage through their use of innovative technologies and a platform approach to lending. We look forward to honoring them at our Experience User Conference.”
About Ellie Mae
Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) is the leading cloud-based platform provider for the mortgage finance industry. Ellie Mae’s technology solutions enable lenders to originate more loans, lower origination costs, and reduce the time to close, all while ensuring the highest levels of compliance, quality and efficiency. Visit EllieMae.com or call (877) 355-4362 to learn more.
© 2019 Ellie Mae, Inc. Ellie Mae®, Encompass®, AllRegs®, the Ellie Mae logo and other trademarks or service marks of Ellie Mae, Inc. appearing herein are the property of Ellie Mae, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. Other company and product names may be trademarks or copyrights of their respective owners.
