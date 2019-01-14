PINFA-NA Announces New Workshop: “Design for Fire Safety in Greener Electronics”

|By Business Wire
The Phosphorus, Inorganic and Nitrogen Flame Retardants Association North America (PINFA-NA) is excited to announce its sixth annual workshop, “Design for Fire Safety in Greener Electronics,” April 30 - May 1, 2019. This informative workshop will offer important insights into trends in the choice of flame retardants and materials in the development and manufacturing of greener electronics.
“Join your colleagues from the electrical and electronics industry supply chain as you hear experts in the field discuss trends in greener electronics and fire safety. The presentations will include fire retardants technologies, test methods, environmental and regulatory updates, advanced manufacturing and materials technologies. This conference will include panel discussions on these topics. The workshop is also being co-organized by the Society for the Advancement of Material and Process Engineering (SAMPE) and the Society for Plastics Engineers (SPE).
Topics include:
- Fire Retardants Technologies
- Test Methods
- Environmental and Regulatory Updates
- Advanced Manufacturing
- Materials Technologies
Event Information
DATE: April 30 - May 1, 2019
LOCATION: Dolce Hayes Mansion, San Jose, California
WHO SHOULD ATTEND: Designers & developers of electrical/ electronic components & systems, Materials suppliers, Additives suppliers, Processors, OEMs & product development personnel
COST: $650.00
CONTACT: Access the registration page at: www.pinfa-na.org or for immediate information please call Debbie Wagner at 908-832-2207 or email [email protected]
Sponsorship Opportunities Still Available
Sponsorship opportunities provide your company visibility to event attendees, Pinfa-NA members and organizers. You’ll be able to engage with prospects, discover opportunities and new technologies, trends and needs in the green electronics design arena. Several levels of sponsorship options are available.
See our website at: www.pinfa-na.org for more information.
Program Speakers and Presentations Include:
Speakers include: Alex Morgan of UDRI (Overview of Fire Safety and testing), Kelvin Shen of Rio Tinto Minerals (FR options for Electrical/Electronic Apps), Tom Chapin (invited) of Underwriters Lab/IEEE, Randy Johnson of Solvay, and Roger Tietze of PART Consulting.
Presentations include: Emerging FR requirements in electrical electronic applications; Regulatory, Legislative Overview, Adrian Beard of Clariant; OEM perspectives on Trends that will affect material selection, Ralph Buoniconti of SABIC, Doug Sober of Essex Technologies (CCL and Printed Circuit Boards); Components producers and their challenges to meet the emerging requirements.
About Pinfa-NA:
Pinfa-NA (Phosphorus, Inorganic and Nitrogen Flame Retardants Association North America) is a non-profit trade organization that brings together manufacturers of flame-retardants plastics, major end users and regulatory organizations for the advancement of green FR technologies. The organization supports fire safety through innovative, reliable and sustainable fire performance solutions, using products based on halogen free phosphorus (P), nitrogen (N) and inorganic compound (metal ions, hydroxides). Pinfa-NA is the North American sister group of Pinfa (www.pinfa.org), a Sector Group of Cefic (the European Chemical Industry Council).
About SAMPE (www.sampe.org)
The Society for the Advancement of Material and Process Engineering (SAMPE®) is a global professional member society, that provides information on new materials and processing technology either via conferences, exhibitions, technical forums, publications, or books in which professionals in this field can exchange ideas.
About SPE
SPE is the leading technical society for the global plastics industry. It is a community of individuals involved in the technical and commercial aspects of the plastics and polymer industry. It is a place where individuals can interact, learn and develop skills to meet their personal and professional goals. This community fosters technical innovation and industry competitiveness through scientific development and commercialization.
