The Negotiations Experts and NewsBlaze Partner to Serve Visitor Needs

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 14, 2019 09:07 AM EST
FOLSOM, Calif., Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NewsBlaze has selected The Negotiation Experts (negotiations.com) as its partner to serve its readers' needs more effectively. The Negotiation Experts will make use of its online tools and insights into persuasion and influencing to increase NewsBlaze visitors' satisfaction and ultimately raise conversion rates.
The Negotiation Experts will deploy its proprietary online survey to better understand NewsBlaze's visitor needs. The Negotiation Experts will use graphs and charts to help pinpoint readers' unmet needs and shared aspirations. The editorial teams of both companies will then use those persuasion and influencing technologies which will best serve NewsBlaze and its visitors.
The Negotiation Experts will provide training and coaching to the NewsBlaze team so that team members will gain a greater understanding of the needs of its diverse readership, use limited resources more effectively, and achieve higher conversion rates. Online marketing teams from both companies will also generate metrics derived from various visitor toolsets, including heat maps, to complement the survey analysis.
Publisher Alan Gray of NewsBlaze said, "While our site enjoys a consistently high level of traffic, we always ask ourselves how we can not just meet our visitors' needs better, but how we can actually thrill our readers. We aim to turn as many of our first-time visitors into regular readers as possible. This isn't an easy task, given the number of content options that Internet users have now. We're also looking for new ways in which to achieve higher conversion rates. These could include options like subscribing, downloading a resource, or contributing a unique story other readers will be interested in. We believe that The Negotiation Experts' innovative tools and areas of expertise will result in better insights and actionable lessons. My team and I are also really looking forward to our own negotiation training to sharpen our negotiation skills for improved interdepartmental and third-party transaction outcomes."
NewsBlaze will provide The Negotiation Experts with proofreading and editorial services for its internal documentation. The NewsBlaze proofreading and editing team helps to improve the connections companies make with their prospects and clients.
About NewsBlaze Pty. Ltd.
NewsBlaze was founded in 2004 as an independent online newspaper and information portal, forming relationships with PRNewswire and other wire services. NewsBlaze.com covers Business, World News, Finance, Health, Science, Tech, Politics, Opinions, Military news, and Cartoons. Every story passes through its editorial process. In addition, NewsBlaze also provides content and editing services for other sites outside of the online news sector.
About The Negotiation Experts
The Negotiation Experts (negotiations.com) was founded in 2003 by expert negotiators who have deep international commercial expertise. The vision for negotiations.com began when the co-founders realized that their clients had largely untapped potential to reduce expenses, secure a full sales pipeline, drive down costs, and maximize revenue by optimizing their internal and third-party contract negotiations. The Negotiation Experts makes the business negotiation process a very repeatable science instead of an art. After teaching its methodology to professionals, the company produces course graduates who have the skills and toolsets to ensure that their employers' teams consistently and repeatedly achieve improved bottom-line profits for many years afterward. The Negotiation Experts' list of satisfied corporate clients is a testament to its service ethic and ability to fulfill training promises. The Negotiation Experts delivers most of its training in a classroom, providing follow-up sessions online and assessments to gauge the uptake and ROI achieved by graduates. The Negotiation Experts customizes negotiation training courses based upon participants' specific commercial challenges in order to achieve training results more quickly and at a lower cost.
Contact
NewsBlaze Pty. Ltd.
Address: 9 Edwards St, Murray Bridge, South Australia 5253, Australia
Website: https://newsblaze.com
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +61-8-8531-0254
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-negotiations-experts-and-newsblaze-partner-to-serve-visitor-needs-300777475.html
SOURCE NewsBlaze Pty. Ltd.
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Jan. 14, 2019 08:45 AM EST
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Jan. 14, 2019 08:15 AM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Jan. 14, 2019 07:00 AM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 14, 2019 06:45 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 14, 2019 06:30 AM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 14, 2019 06:15 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 14, 2019 06:00 AM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 14, 2019 05:45 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 14, 2019 05:45 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 14, 2019 05:15 AM EST
Moving to Azure is the path to digital transformation, but not every journey is effective. Organizations that start with a cohesive, well-planned migration strategy can avoid common mistakes and stay a step ahead of the competition. Learn from Atmosera CEO, Jon Thomsen about the opportunities and challenges found in three pivotal phases of the journey to the cloud: Evaluation and Architecting, Migration and Management, and Optimization & Innovation. In each phase, there are distinct insights tha...
Jan. 14, 2019 05:15 AM EST
For enterprises to maintain business competitiveness in the digital economy, IT modernization is required. And cloud, with its on-demand, elastic and scalable principles has resoundingly been identified as the infrastructure model capable of supporting fast-changing business requirements that enterprises are challenged with, as a result of our increasingly connected world. In fact, Gartner states that by 2022, 28% of enterprise IT spending will have shifted to cloud. But enterprises still must d...
Jan. 14, 2019 05:00 AM EST
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Jan. 14, 2019 03:45 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 13, 2019 07:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 13, 2019 07:00 PM EST