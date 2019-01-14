Autoliv Introduces Safety Score to Develop Safer Drivers

|By PR Newswire
|
January 14, 2019 09:13 AM EST
DETROIT, Jan 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV and SSE: ALIVsdb), the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, today introduced Safety Score by Autoliv, a smartphone application with the goal to make people of all ages become safer drivers.
Once downloaded and when active, Safety Score monitors real-time driver behaviors and compares it against Autoliv's proprietary data algorithms and known causes of accidents and provides the user with a personalized 3-digit safe driver score. The higher the score the more safe-driving behaviors the driver exhibited over an array of data points including turning, acceleration, braking, speed and distractions. The app also collects and compares data on weather, type of roads driven on, time of day and trip duration.
"Today, nearly 1.4 million people die in traffic fatalities every year and that number is expected to increase," said Cecilia Sunnevång, Ph.D., Autoliv Vice President of Research. "Autoliv has been collecting, studying and acting on accident data for 65 years and we believe the road to saving more lives includes improving driver behavior. Safety Score, when used regularly provides a unique understanding of an individual's safe-driving patterns and provides a framework for coaching and improving safe-driving habits."
Christoffer Malm, Autoliv Director of Digital and Mobility, added that having a personalized safety score based on individual driving behavior could also be used by ride-hailing, taxi, limousine and other fleet and professional driving companies to provide an objective picture of a user's safe-driving habits and provide a platform for evaluating and improving driving behavior. Additionally, a personalized Safety Score based on individual driving behavior could also be used to reduce insurance costs.
"Many usage-based insurance programs collect vehicle data and score based on the performance of a vehicle, which often has multiple drivers, so driving behavior reported back to the insurance company isn't personalized," he said. "Safety Score assesses individual driving behavior – regardless of the vehicle driven – and provides a personalized score that could be used to determine an individual's safe-driving behavior. The individual could then share this information with the insurance company to reduce costs."
To learn more, visit www.autoliv.com/SafetyScore
Media Inquiries:
Jim Parks, +1-(248)-370-5677
Stina Thorman, +46-70-957-8150
About Autoliv
Autoliv, Inc. is the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, and through its subsidiaries develops and manufactures automotive safety systems for all major automotive manufacturers in the world. Together with its joint ventures, Autoliv has more than 66,000 employees in 27 countries. In addition, the Company has 12 technical centers around the world, with 19 test tracks. The Company's shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: ALV) and its Swedish Depository Receipts on Nasdaq Stockholm (ALIVsdb). For more information about Autoliv, please visit our company website at www.autoliv.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This report contains statements that are not historical facts but rather forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include those that address activities, events or developments that Autoliv, Inc. or its management believes or anticipates may occur in the future. All forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, various assumptions and data available from third parties. Our expectations and assumptions are expressed in good faith and we believe there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will materialize or prove to be correct as forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual future results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the future results, performance or achievements expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements. For any forward-looking statements contained in this or any other document, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and we assume no obligation to update publicly or revise any such statements in light of new information or future events, except as required by law.
