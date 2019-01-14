MTSI Earns ISO 9001:2015 Certification

|By PR Newswire
ALEXANDRIA, Va., Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Technology Solutions, Inc. (MTSI), a 100% employee-owned engineering services and technology solutions provider for the defense industry, intelligence community, and commercial markets, is excited to announce another step in its commitment to quality, customer satisfaction, and continual improvement with the certification of our Business Process Management System (BPMS) to the ISO 9001:2015 standard. The scope of certification includes the provisioning and oversight of enterprise processes used to provide appropriately qualified talent and resources to support the delivery of services to Department of Defense, Federal Civilian, Intelligence Community, and Commercial customers.
"MTSI's vision, purpose, and core values exemplify its desire to be the customer's first choice, high quality solution provider for their most complex challenges," said Kevin Robinson, MTSI CEO & President. "This achievement was a natural progression for the company to standardize and formalize business processes that were already in place. Reaching this milestone was more than just receiving a certificate, it was validation that business processes have been evaluated by an objective third party, Quality Systems Registrars, and deemed compliant with the requirements in the ISO 9001:2015 standard."
MTSI's system of business processes provide assurance to customers that it possesses the capability to satisfy their expectations at the best value and minimal risk. This certification recognizes organizations that are customer focused and dedicated to enhancing customer satisfaction through the application of a system of processes; to include risk-based thinking, constant improvement of the system, and assuring compliance with applicable regulations.
To view the certificate of registration, please click here.
MTSI is a 100% employee-owned engineering services and technology solutions company delivering first- choice capabilities to solve problems of global importance in the critical mission areas of missile defense, cyber security, intelligence, unmanned/autonomous systems, aviation, space, and homeland security. MTSI's mission is to make important and lasting contributions to the nation's defense and security by providing leadership and best- value solutions to solve America's most technically challenging strategic problems. Founded in 1993, MTSI today has over 900 employees, based at 20 offices and field sites worldwide. Read more at www.mtsi-va.com. For more information on available job opportunities with MTSI and benefits offered including 401K with immediate vesting, zero deductible health plans, employee stock ownership plan (ESOP), $10k annual tuition reimbursement, and more paid time off, please visit www.mtsi-va.com/careers.
