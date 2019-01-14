Sabio étend sa capacité d'optimisation des effectifs avec l'acquisition de Callware

|By Business Wire
|
January 14, 2019 09:18 AM EST
Sabio Group a annoncé l'acquisition de Callware, le spécialiste leader en Espagne dans le domaine de l'optimisation des effectifs (WFO), des communications unifiées et des solutions de centres de contacts en nuage avec des opérations en Espagne et au Mexique . Cette acquisition renforce les capacités nationales du groupe Sabio, qui devient ainsi le plus grand spécialiste indépendant des centres de contact en Espagne.
L'intégration de Callware dans le groupe Sabio confirme la position de leader de Sabio en tant que fournisseur indépendant de solutions avancées d'optimisation des ressources humaines et de conseil aux entreprises, avec un accent particulier sur l'application de l'analyse vocale, la gestion des ressources humaines et l'optimisation des processus de satisfaction client. En combinant ces spécialités, le Groupe Sabio sera en mesure d'offrir une valeur ajoutée à ses clients dans toutes les zones géographiques.
Cette acquisition fait suite à l'investissement stratégique initial d'Horizon Capital en 2016 dans Sabio et s'inscrit dans un plan de croissance continue visant à élargir le portefeuille de solutions et la couverture géographique de la société. A ce jour, cela comprend l'acquisitions de fournisseurs de solutions SaaS. Rapport en mars 2017, DatapointEurope – l'un des principaux fournisseurs européens de technologies de centres de contact - en juillet 2017, les experts de l'analyse client et de l'analyse comparative des centres de contact Bright UK en mars 2018 et flexAnswer Solutions, le premier fournisseur de solutions innovantes d'assistants virtuels basé à Singapour en décembre 2018.
"Chez Sabio, nous savons que l'engagement du personnel et l'efficacité des processus d'optimisation de l'effectif sont essentiels pour permettre aux entreprises d'offrir de brillantes expériences client", a commenté Andy Roberts, CEO du groupe Sabio. "L'optimisation de la main-d'œuvre continue d'être un domaine d'investissement majeur pour les organisations qui cherchent à différencier leur expérience par l'engagement des clients. L'acquisition de Callware est une décision intelligente car elle nous aide à étendre nos activités mondiales de WFO et fait de Sabio le premier partenaire de Verint en Europe."
"Au-delà de l'ajout de grands clients tels qu'Atento, Banco Sabadell, BBVA, Orange et Securitas, cette acquisition renforce considérablement la capacité de Sabio à offrir un éventail de compétences plus large à nos clientèles combinées en Espagne", a-t-il poursuivi. "Callware est également implantée au Mexique, ce qui nous permet de renforcer notre implication dans l'Intelligent Communications Alliance (ICA) à travers l'Amérique centrale et l'Amérique du Sud, en fournissant à notre partenaire local BellTech des compétences spécialisées en WFO et en analyse."
"Callware apporte au Groupe Sabio une solide expérience en matière d'optimisation de la main-d'œuvre, soutenue par une expertise approfondie dans des disciplines clés telles que l'analyse de la parole ", a ajouté Santiago Martinez, CEO de Callware. "En rejoignant Sabio, Callware dispose également d'une plate-forme solide qui lui permet d'étendre son offre de transformation de l'entreprise et de tirer parti du portefeuille croissant de Sabio en matière d'expérience client, notamment les solutions Voice Of the Customer et Virtual Assistant, pour relever les principaux défis de la transformation numérique.
Le texte du communiqué issu d’une traduction ne doit d’aucune manière être considéré comme officiel. La seule version du communiqué qui fasse foi est celle du communiqué dans sa langue d’origine. La traduction devra toujours être confrontée au texte source, qui fera jurisprudence.
Consultez la version source sur businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190114005485/fr/
