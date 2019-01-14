Agilence Adds 28 Banners, Exceeding 43,000 Deployed locations in 2018

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 14, 2019 09:27 AM EST
MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Agilence, Inc., the leader in Vertical Business Intelligence (VBI) solutions for the retail, restaurant, grocery, convenience, and pharmacy industries, today announced continued growth driven by product enhancements, capital investments, and robust sales of its 20/20 Data Analytics™ platform. 2018 was marked by the addition of dozens of new customers, improvements to the 20/20 Data Analytics platform, as well as growth to the Agilence team.
In an effort to continue raising the bar on what Vertical BI solutions can accomplish, while also providing award winning customer support to all clients regardless of vertical, Agilence grew their team by nearly 40% in 2018. Many of the additions focused on growing the product development and Stevie Award winning customer success teams, along with the buildout of a product strategy team.
"We've made a lot of enhancements to our team and our underlying technologies throughout 2018. Much of our focus was on streamlining processes and building the groundwork for major improvements to the product," said Brian Harvell, CTO of Agilence. "2018 solidified us as a major player in the data analytics and Vertical Business Intelligence spaces. The foundation we have built will allow us to lead the industry forward, setting new benchmarks and continuing to make segment leading product improvements. 2019 will be a defining year for Agilence and 20/20."
During 2018, Agilence welcomed 28 new banners into their customer community. Among these new clients include brands like Taco Bell, Sally Beauty, Michael's Stores, DKNY, Barnes & Noble, and HMS Host among others. Together, these organizations represent more than 9,000 locations across the US and Canada. To date, Agilence's customer count stands at 165, representing more than 43,000 locations in North America.
"2018 was a transformative year for Agilence, our platform, and our clients," said Russ Hawkins, President & CEO of Agilence. "We have exceeded expectations and surpassed many SaaS industry growth benchmarks. We are now at a point in our evolution where we plan to focus 100 percent of our efforts on building VBI solutions for our existing vertical markets, while expanding into new verticals where our technologies can deliver great value."
If you are interested in learning more about Agilence, please visit https://info.agilenceinc.com/contact-us or call us at 856-366-1200. If you are interested in joining our team, please visit https://agilenceinc-orspartners.icims.com/jobs/intro.
About Agilence
Agilence, Inc. is the industry leader in Vertical Business Intelligence for retail, restaurant, grocery, convenience, and pharmacy organizations. Agilence develops the 20/20 Data Analytics™ platform, which includes 20/20 Retail™, 20/20 Grocery™, 20/20 Restaurant™, and 20/20 Rx™, four highly flexible and powerful cloud-based reporting solutions. 20/20 provides organizations with a complete view of their business, empowering them to make informed decisions faster, to increase efficiency, and improve store performance across the enterprise. Agilence, Inc. is headquartered in Mount Laurel, NJ. To learn more about Agilence, please email [email protected], call 856-366-1200, or visit AgilenceInc.com.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agilence-adds-28-banners-exceeding-43-000-deployed-locations-in-2018--300775877.html
SOURCE Agilence, Inc.
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Jan. 14, 2019 08:45 AM EST
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Jan. 14, 2019 08:15 AM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Jan. 14, 2019 07:00 AM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 14, 2019 06:45 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 14, 2019 06:30 AM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 14, 2019 06:15 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 14, 2019 06:00 AM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 14, 2019 05:45 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 14, 2019 05:45 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 14, 2019 05:15 AM EST
Moving to Azure is the path to digital transformation, but not every journey is effective. Organizations that start with a cohesive, well-planned migration strategy can avoid common mistakes and stay a step ahead of the competition. Learn from Atmosera CEO, Jon Thomsen about the opportunities and challenges found in three pivotal phases of the journey to the cloud: Evaluation and Architecting, Migration and Management, and Optimization & Innovation. In each phase, there are distinct insights tha...
Jan. 14, 2019 05:15 AM EST
For enterprises to maintain business competitiveness in the digital economy, IT modernization is required. And cloud, with its on-demand, elastic and scalable principles has resoundingly been identified as the infrastructure model capable of supporting fast-changing business requirements that enterprises are challenged with, as a result of our increasingly connected world. In fact, Gartner states that by 2022, 28% of enterprise IT spending will have shifted to cloud. But enterprises still must d...
Jan. 14, 2019 05:00 AM EST
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Jan. 14, 2019 03:45 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 13, 2019 07:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 13, 2019 07:00 PM EST