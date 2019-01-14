Openpath Access Recognized By IoT Evolution Magazine For Advancing the Smart Building Industry

|By PR Newswire
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Openpath, a company on a mission to bring frictionless access control and better security to our workplaces, today announced that its flagship product, Openpath Access, has received the 2018 IoT Evolution Connected Home and Building Award from IoT Evolution magazine, the leading publication covering IoT technologies. The award honors organizations delivering software or hardware solutions that enable the advancement of the smart home and building industry.
"It is my pleasure to recognize Openpath Access, an innovative solution that earned Openpath the 2018 IoT Evolution Connected Home and Building Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "I look forward to seeing more innovation from Openpath in the future."
"The solutions selected for the IoT Evolution Connected Home and Building Award reflect innovation driving the fast-growing Internet of Things marketplace. It is my honor to congratulate Openpath for their innovative work and contribution to this rapidly evolving industry," said Carl Ford, CEO of Crossfire Media, a co-publisher of IoT Evolution Magazine.
Openpath Access is an innovative and adaptive product that provides the ability to open your office door using your mobile device, without taking it out of your pocket. The mobile-first, patented solution brings convenience to both employees and administrators while ensuring the highest level of security with encryption that shields against cloning, sniffing and key copying. Openpath is the first company to do mobile access right with its hands-free mobile entry solution, bringing both convenience and security to employees and business owners. By perfecting the mobile experience for access control, Openpath has been able to achieve an unprecedented 94% mobile adoption rate.
"We are honored to earn the 2018 Connected Home and Building Award from IoT Evolution," said James Segil, co-founder and President of Openpath. "This recognition demonstrates Openpath's ability to meet the growing demand for IoT technology while continuing to provide dynamic and secure access control."
About Openpath
On a mission to improve workplace efficiency and security, Openpath creates smart, secure access systems for the modern office. The company's flagship product, Openpath Access, combines sleek hardware with an app, enabling employees to enter the office using their smartphones and making office management easier than ever. With encryption at every level and powerful user-level permissions, Openpath Access is both more secure and more dynamic than legacy systems. Founded in 2016, Openpath is based in Los Angeles' Silicon Beach and has raised $27 million to-date from Emergence Capital, Sorenson Ventures, Bonfire Ventures, Upfront Ventures, Pritzker Group Venture Capital and Fika Ventures. To learn more, visit http://www.Openpath.com.
