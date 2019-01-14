CipherHealth to Lead Patient Engagement Discussion at HiMSS19

|By PR Newswire
|
January 14, 2019 09:30 AM EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As a proud sponsor, CipherHealth, a leading healthcare technology company, will be expanding the discussion around the patient engagement experience, a much anticipated topic at HiMSS19, the largest health IT event in the industry.
As the healthcare field looks to new ways of prioritizing value over volume, patient engagement is becoming the cornerstone in how positive outcomes are achieved. In looking to deploy cost-effective and comprehensive programs, the most successful patient engagement strategies encompass activities that go beyond the four walls of the hospital. With most healthcare leaders seeing HCAHPS as the leading indicator of patient satisfaction, the idea of engaging patients outside of the hospital is often overlooked.
"Healthcare IT is constantly evolving," said CipherHealth Co-Founder, Zach Silverzweig. "More than ever before, an increasing number of providers and teams are coming to the table to drive both patient outcomes and experience improvements. Creating a comprehensive strategy that spans the entire patient journey is what will propel the future of healthcare - both in consumer preferences and in reimbursements."
Being the KLAS leader in both patient outreach and digital rounding, Cipherhealth will be taking part in several discussions at the HiMSS conference this year to further the conversation on how organizations can utilize technology to adopt a more integrated approach to patient engagement.
The sessions include:
- CipherHealth's Co-Founder Zach Silverzweig will present at the HiMSS Patient Engagement Summit - a one-day Pre-HiMSS event - Monday, February 11th from 9:20am - 10:00am, joining a panel of experts taking a deep-dive into industry trends on improving patient care through engagement.
- During the HiMSS main event, CipherHealth's Lisa Romano, MSN, RN, Chief Nursing Officer will present at the Lunch & Learn "Beyond HCAHPS: The New Model for Patient Engagement" Tuesday, February 12th at 11:15am. Romano will explore the three-levels of patient engagement healthcare organizations fall within and how leading organizations create a cohesive, unified experience that achieves quadruple aim goals.
- John Banks Powell, MS, Vice President of Post-Acute Strategy will take part in a Lightning Session "The Importance of Home Health Patient Engagement" Tuesday, February 12th at 2:45pm in the HiMSS exhibit hall. Powell will share cost-effective strategies home health agencies are utilizing to reach complex populations to reduce hospital readmissions.
"We look forward to sharing how patient engagement will continue to shape the future of healthcare and help organizations uncover how they can expand their thinking to meet patients where they are and achieve long-term goals," said CipherHealth Co-Founder Zach Silverzweig.
For more information, live demos and goodies, please visit CipherHealth's booth #8261.
Ranked as the top-performing vendor for patient outreach and digital rounding by KLAS, CipherHealth is a proven healthcare technology partner committed to enhancing communication and care team coordination throughout the patient journey. CipherHealth's suite of integrated patient engagement solutions empower healthcare organizations across the continuum to achieve the Quadruple Aim.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cipherhealth-to-lead-patient-engagement-discussion-at-himss19-300777622.html
SOURCE CipherHealth
