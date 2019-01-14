Satellitenbetreiber Avanti Communications Group plc kündigt Ernennung neuer Führungskraft an

|By Business Wire
|
January 14, 2019 09:32 AM EST
Heute machte Avanti Communications Group plc (Avanti) die Ernennung der Leiterin für Vertieb und Kundenservice, Libby Barr, zum Chief Operating Officer, Customer bekannt. Barr wird von nun an auch im Vorstand von Avanti sitzen.
In ihrer neu geschaffenen Position wird Barr dem Konzern-CEO, Kyle Whitehill, berichten und für das Management der ganzheitlichen Kundenbetreuung von Avanti zuständig sein. Dabei wird sie den globalen Verkauf, den Großhandel, das Produktmanagement, das Marketing und die Kontrolle der Handelsqualität überwachen.
„Libby ist eine dynamische Führungskraft, die Veränderungen anregt und durchführt. Ihre umfassende Erfahrung beim Transformieren der Kundenvorgänge sowohl bei BT als auch bei Vodafone werden unseren Teams nutzen, während Avanti seine globale Präsenz weiter ausbaut", sagte Whitehill. „Nach der Unterzeichnung eines Großhandelskapazitäten-Leasingvertrags über sieben Jahre im Wert von 108 Mio. US-Dollar 2018 ist das Team jetzt richtig positioniert, um aus dieser Dynamik unter Libbys Leitung Nutzen zu ziehen.”
Barr tritt Avanti nach ihrer Tätigkeit bei BT bei. In ihren neun Jahren in dem Unternehmen war sie zuletzt als Managing Director of Customer Care und Mitglied des Führungsteams von BT Customer tätig, das die Umsätze um mehr als 1,2 Mrd. Pfund in fünf Jahren gesteigert hat.
Bei ihrer Ernennung sagte Barr: „Ich schließe mich Avanti in einer entscheidenden Zeit des Wandels und Wachstums an; die Nachfrage nach Konnektivität war noch nie größer. Meine oberste Priorität ist nicht nur die Erweiterung des Kundenstamms, sondern auch sicherzustellen, dass wir unseren aktuellen Kunden während unseres Wachstums den besten Service bieten.”
Über Avanti
Avanti sorgt überall für die richtige Verbindung. Durch die HYLAS-Satellitenflotte und Partner in 118 Ländern bietet sein Netzwerk flächendeckende Internetdienste für einen Endmarkt von über 1,7 Mrd. Menschen. Avanti arbeitet mit Gleichgesinnten zusammen, um noch weiter zu gehen und neue, innovative und bahnbrechende Satellitenlösungen zu entwickeln, die dazu beitragen, das Potenzial von Personen, Unternehmen und Regierungsabteilungen in EMEA freizusetzen. Es hat Investitionen in Höhe von 1,2 Mrd. US-Dollar in die modernste Ka-Band-Satellitentechnologie getätigt und diese so gestaltet, dass sie den Kundenanforderungen entspricht.
Avanti Communications ist and der Londoner AIM (AVN: LSE) gelistet
