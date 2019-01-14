Canon U.S.A. Announces Availability of IRISPowerscan™ to Automate Customers' Business Processes through Enhanced Scanning and Indexing

|By PR Newswire
MELVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With automated workflows a standard goal of enterprises undergoing digital transformation, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announces the availability of IRISPowerscan™ for use across Canon's wide solutions portfolio. Utilizing the I.R.I.S. (a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon) platform along with Canon's product portfolio, software, and services, IRISPowerscan can be optimized to work in both vertical and horizontal business processes to intelligently classify, index and extract information from business documents, correspondence, and forms.
"IRISPowerscan 10 is designed to provide Canon customers with one of the most powerful and full-featured document processing platforms," says Shinichi Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "With more than 30 years of experience and thousands of business projects implemented across the globe, I.R.I.S. and its integration into Canon's product portfolio will help customers drive intelligent image capture and workflow."
IRISPowerscan 10 features high-volume scanning, classification, and indexing from any source to virtually any destination. With usage capable in a multitude of business applications, the platform provides customers with a simple and efficient means of capturing both paper and electronic information for ad hoc scanning or automating mission critical business processes.
In addition to supporting Canon's standalone scanners and select MFPs like the imageFORMULA and imageRUNNER ADVANCE solutions, IRISPowerscan is also capable of usage with TWAIN and ISIS compliant scanners. With award-winning OCR and patented document compression capabilities, customers will benefit from more accurate document recognition, advanced image processing, flexible file conversion and output, well suited for applications requiring significant scanning volumes.
I.R.I.S. solutions are currently available through Canon authorized dealers. For more information, visit www.usa.canon.com.
About Canon U.S.A., Inc.
Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $36 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2018† and is one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2018. Canon U.S.A. is committed to the highest level of customer satisfaction and loyalty, providing 100 percent U.S.-based service and support for all of the products it distributes in the United States. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. In 2014, the Canon Americas Headquarters secured LEED® Gold certification, a recognition for the design, construction, operations and maintenance of high-performance green buildings. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].
†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.
