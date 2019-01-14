Blue Goji to Demonstrate New Furiends Augmented Reality Mobile Game at PAX South 2019 In San Antonio Jan. 18-20

|By PR Newswire
January 14, 2019
AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blue Goji, a health and wellness technology company, will demonstrate its new Furiends augmented reality (AR) mobile game at PAX South 2019, Jan. 18 through Jan. 20. The Furiends development team will be available to meet game enthusiasts all three days of the event in Booth 10061 at the Henry B. Gonzales Convention Center, 900 East Market Street in San Antonio, Texas.
Pet-loving game players in the United States, Canada and Australia can now download Furiends for free on newer versions of iOS devices. Blue Goji will introduce a version of Furiends to support Android devices later in 2019. The game will always be free to download and play, with the option to make in-app purchases of currency. The in-game currency of Stars and Coins can be spent on toys, accessories, food and other items for players' virtual pets. Blue Goji will donate a portion of the proceeds from in-app purchases to benefit the non-profit pet rescue organization Austin Pets Alive!.
"PAX South is an excellent platform for showcasing Furiends," commented Adam Fung, Blue Goji's Lead Game Developer and Producer of the Furiends. "Thousands of dedicated gamers will be attending this convention, many of whom will be experiencing Furiends and meeting members of our Blue Goji team for the first time. We look forward to securing real-time feedback at PAX South that will help us to make the functionality of Furiends even better in the weeks and months to come."
About Furiends
The main objective for those who play Furiends is to be a good dog parent to their virtual dogs. Players are encouraged to play with their virtual pets, walk them, feed them, and photograph them as much as possible. Furiends will reward players with Stars for taking proper care of their pet and with Coins for real steps taken. Furiends can participate in any adventure and are always willing to have their photos taken and shared. Players can dress up their pets in clothing and accessories to make their photos even more fun. Competitions will be held through Furiends' Instagram to select the team's favorite photos each month.
"Furiends offers the one-of-a-kind experience of adopting a dog in augmented reality. These virtual dogs can go on any adventure, making for some unreal photos along the way. We encourage players to play, train, and take their best shot. Besides photos, another key component of Furiends is the step-tracking feature: to take care of their virtual pets, players need to be physically active. The game can read the user's step count from his or her device and convert those steps into 'Fur-coins.' Players are given step goals to achieve or exceed, so that they are consistently motivated to stay active," explained Kyra Constam, Marketing Associate and Web Designer for Blue Goji.
Information and Demonstrations
To schedule media interviews or appointments with the Furiends development team at PAX South, please email [email protected] or contact PR consultant Laura Pennino at (713)419-1776 mobile, [email protected]. To access the Furiends press kit, visit: http://bit.ly/FuriendsPress
About Blue Goji
Based in Austin, Texas, Blue Goji develops technology that makes fitness fun through gamification. Blue Goji's award-winning flagship Goji PlayTM fitness game system transforms conventional cardio workouts into engaging and fun experiences for both adults and kids. Since 2011, Blue Goji has pursued efforts to make getting healthy more interesting and more accessible for all ages. These efforts involve both software and hardware. For more information, please see bluegoji.com and furiends.com and follow Furiends on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
Furiends, Goji Play, and other products, brands, logos, and trademarks are property of Blue Goji. All other brand and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.
About Austin Pets Alive!
Austin Pets Alive! is a 501(c) 3 (nonprofit) organization that is focused on helping the healthy and/or treatable pets at risk of euthanasia in other shelters. Austin Pets Alive! promotes and provides the resources, education and programs needed to eliminate the killing of companion animals. Since 2008, Austin Pets Alive! has saved the lives of over 60,000 pets and has helped Austin be the largest No Kill city in the country for over seven years. For more information, please visit austinpetsalive.org.
About PAX South
PAX is a series of gaming conventions held in Seattle, Boston, Melbourne, Philadelphia, and San Antonio. Founded by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik, authors of the popular web comic Penny Arcade, each PAX is a show dedicated to supporting and celebrating video and tabletop gaming. Since PAX's inception, millions of attendees have enjoyed the expo floor halls filled with booths from major game publishers and independent developers, panels from video game industry insiders, game culture-inspired concerts, LAN parties, tabletop gaming, competitions and much more. (See paxsite.com and south.paxsite.com for more information.)
SOURCE Blue Goji
