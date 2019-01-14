Infor Retail Continues to Lead Retail Renaissance

|By PR Newswire
|
January 14, 2019 10:03 AM EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, a global leader in business cloud software for Enterprise and SMB companies, today announced the continued momentum of its retail division. Over the past year, Infor has seen 124 percent growth in cloud transactions to help retailers leave their legacy solutions and adopt modern, cloud-based solutions to better support and understand their customer bases.
"Customers are now firmly established in the center of the 2020 retailing. The phone is at the center of their world - always on, always current, always enabled for commerce. They demand personalized experiences from content to product, via personalized supply chains, and everything in between. The concept of 'Commerce Everywhere' has forced retailers to dig deeper into their operations via science, specifically machine learning, to better understand and reach target customers, partners and employees," said Corey Tollefson, senior vice president and general manager, Infor Retail. "Infor Retail continues to provide market leading applications that leverage next generation science, modern user experiences, and a unified commerce platform to enable experiences across channels."
The Digital Transformation around Merchandising and Customer Experience launched from the 2015 NRF Big Show were followed by the unveiling of the industry's leading machine learning Demand Management platform at the 2016 NRF Big Show. Infor revealed the industry's first mobile-native cloud commerce platform at the 2017 NRF Big Show with an offering called Converged Commerce. Last year at the 2018 NRF Big Show, Infor introduced the market to its cloud-native analytics platform, Birst, that addresses the market's need for analytic speed and agility while providing enterprise scalability.
Infor Retail is happy to continue the momentum at the 2019 NRF Big Show by presenting Infor Networked Order Management (INOM), the industries only order management system built on top of the world's largest business network, GT Nexus.
"Infor has made significant investments since its inception to help foster the Golden Age of Retail. In this era, the physical store and its associates will take on a greater role as the store is not only a channel to purchase product but also a node in the network to ship, sell, and return products as well. Infor believes the physical store is a competitive advantage and key differentiator for the development of brand ambassadors," said Erick Rowe, vice president, Infor Retail. "Infor continues to be a bright beacon towards next generation thinking, employees, partners and retailers."
Infor's Retail continues to support global fashion, retail, and grocery brands who want to modernize operations and take advantage of the latest consumer and business technologies - mobile, social, science, and cloud.
"The retail commerce platform is the most important technology investment decision for retailers globally to enable innovation at scale and deliver commerce everywhere businesses models. According to the IDC Retail Innovation survey, 48% of midsize and large retailers in the U.S. and Europe are investing in the retail commerce platform by 2019, and another 50% will follow in 2020," said Ivano Ortis, Vice President of Research, IDC Retail Insights. "The retail commerce platform is built on customer experience services, commerce, content, fulfillment and integration services underpinned by an Artificial Intelligence foundation. Our analysis and buyer perception indicate that Infor made significant advancements in the past two years by delivering their retail roadmap and innovation strategy (Source: IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Retail Commerce Platform Providers 2018 Vendor Assessment)."
The retail industry is undergoing immense disruption and the solutions retailers need are available from Infor Retail today. Visit the Infor booth at NRF's 2019 Big Show to learn more about how Infor can improve profitability and increase customer loyalty. Leave Your Legacy at NRF's 2019 Big Show and join Infor Retail in our journey to reinvent retail the way it should be! For more information please visit: https://www.infor.com/industries/retail/.
About Infor
Infor develops business cloud software for Enterprise and SMB companies globally. With 17,000 employees and over 68,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.
This announcement reflects the direction Infor may take with regard to the specific product(s) described herein, all of which is subject to change by Infor in its sole discretion, with or without notice to you. This announcement is not a commitment to you in any way and you should not rely on this document or any of its content in making any decision. Infor is not committing to develop or deliver any specified enhancement, upgrade, product or functionality, even if such is described in this announcement and even if such description is accompanied by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "should," "will," and/or similar expressions. Many factors can affect Infor's product development plans and the nature, content and timing of future product releases, all of which remain in the sole discretion of Infor. This announcement, in whole or in part, may not be incorporated into any contractual agreement with Infor or its subsidiaries or affiliates. Infor expressly disclaims any liability with respect to this announcement.
