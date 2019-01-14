Global Nanocoatings Market Report 2019

|By PR Newswire
|
January 14, 2019 10:15 AM EST
DUBLIN, Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
The "The Global Market for Nanocoatings to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The incorporation of nanomaterials into thin films, coatings and surfaces leads to new functionalities, completely innovative characteristics and the possibility to achieve multi-functional coatings and smart coatings. The use of nanomaterials also results in performance enhancements in wear, corrosion-wear, fatigue and corrosion resistant coatings. Nanocoatings demonstrate significant enhancement in outdoor durability and vastly improved hardness and flexibility compared to traditional coatings.
Recent advances in scalable nanocoatings production are leading to mass produced commercial applications in consumer electronics (waterproofing), wearables (moisture protection), solar cells (self-cleaning), construction (exterior protection and light filtering) and automotive (anti-corrosion). All the latest industry innovations to January 2018 are covered in this report.
Nanocoatings covered include:
- Anti-fingerprint nanocoatings
- Anti-microbial nanocoatings
- Anti-corrosion nanocoatings
- Abrasion & wear-resistant nanocoatings
- Barrier nanocoatings
- Smart nanocoatings
- Anti-fouling and easy-to-clean nanocoatings
- Self-cleaning nanocoatings
- Photocatalytic nanocoatings
- UV-Resistant nanocoatings
- Thermal barrier nanocoatings
- Flame retardant nanocoatings
- Anti-icing & deicing nanocoatings
- Anti-reflective nanocoatings
- Anti-glare nanocoatings
- Self-healing nanocoatings
- Multi-functional nanocoatings
Report contents include:
- Size in value for the nanocoatings market, and growth rate during the forecast period, 2017-2030. Historical figures are also provided, from 2010
- Size in value for the End-user industries for nanocoatings and growth during the forecast period
- Market drivers, trends and challenges, by end user markets
- The regional markets for nanocoatings
- Market outlook for 2018
- In-depth market assessment of opportunities for nanocoatings, by type and markets
- The latest trends in nanostructured surface treatments and coatings
- Benefits of nanocoatings, by markets and applications
- Addressable markets for nanocoatings, by nanocoatings type and industry
- Estimated market revenues for nanocoatings to 2030, by nanocoatings type and end user markets
- Activities of nanocoatings companies including industry collaborations and agreements in 2018
- Functional and smart nanocoatings applications
- 360 company profiles including products and target markets
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
1.1 Aims and objectives of the study
1.2 Market definition
1.2.1 Properties of nanomaterials
1.2.2 Categorization
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
3.1 High performance coatings
3.2 Nanocoatings
3.3 Market drivers and trends
3.4 Global market size and opportunity to 2030
3.4.1 End user market for nanocoatings
3.4.2 Global revenues for nanocoatings 2010-2030
3.4.3 Global revenues for nanocoatings, by market
3.4.3.1 The market in 2017
3.4.3.2 The market in 2018
3.4.3.3 The market in 2030
3.4.4 Global revenues by nanocoatings, by type
3.4.5 Regional demand for nanocoatings
3.5 Market and technical challenges
4 Nanocoatings Technical Analysis
4.1 Properties of nanocoatings
4.2 Benefits of using nanocoatings
4.2.1 Types of nanocoatings
4.3 Production and synthesis methods
4.3.1 Film coatings techniques analysis
4.3.2 Superhydrophobic coatings on substrates
4.3.3 Electrospray and electrospinning
4.3.4 Chemical and electrochemical deposition
4.3.4.1 Chemical vapor deposition (CVD)
4.3.4.2 Physical vapor deposition (PVD)
4.3.4.3 Atomic layer deposition (ALD)
4.3.4.4 Aerosol coating
4.3.4.5 Layer-by-layer Self-assembly (LBL)
4.3.4.6 Sol-gel process
4.3.4.7 Etching
4.4 Hydrophobic coatings and surfaces
4.4.1 Hydrophilic coatings
4.4.2 Hydrophobic coatings
4.4.2.1 Properties
4.5 Superhydrophobic coatings and surfaces
4.5.1 Properties
4.5.2 Durability issues
4.5.3 Nanocellulose
4.6 Oleophobic and omniphobic coatings and surfaces
4.6.1 SLIPS
4.6.2 Covalent bonding
4.6.3 Step-growth graft polymerization
4.6.4 Applications
5 Nanomaterials Used In Nanocoatings
5.1 Graphene
5.1.1 Properties and coatings applications
5.1.1.1 Anti-corrosion coatings
5.1.1.2 Anti-microbial
5.1.1.3 Anti-icing
5.1.1.4 Barrier coatings
5.1.1.5 Heat protection
5.1.1.6 Smart windows
5.2 Carbon Nanotubes
5.2.1 Properties and applications
5.2.1.1 Conductive films and coatings
5.2.1.2 EMI shielding
5.2.1.3 Anti-fouling
5.2.1.4 Flame retardant
5.3 Silicon Dioxide/Silica Nanoparticles
5.3.1 Properties and applications
5.3.1.1 Easy-clean and dirt repellent
5.3.1.2 Anti-fogging
5.3.1.3 Scratch and wear resistance
5.3.1.4 Anti-reflection
5.4 Nanosilver
5.4.1 Properties and applications
5.4.1.1 Anti-bacterial
5.4.1.2 Anti-reflection
5.5 Titanium Dioxide Nanoparticles
5.5.1 Properties and applications
5.5.1.1 Exterior and construction glass coatings
5.5.1.2 Outdoor air pollution
5.5.1.3 Interior coatings
5.5.1.4 Improving indoor air quality
5.5.1.5 Medical facilities
5.5.1.6 Waste Water Treatment
5.5.1.7 UV protection coatings
5.6 Aluminium Oxide Nanoparticles
5.6.1 Properties and applications
5.6.1.1 Scratch and wear resistant
5.7 Zinc Oxide Nanoparticles
5.7.1 Properties and applications
5.7.1.1 UV protection
5.7.1.2 Anti-bacterial
5.8 Dendrimers
5.8.1 Properties and applications
5.9 Nanocelulose
5.9.1 Properties and applications
5.9.2 Cellulose nanofibers (CNF)
5.9.2.1 Applications
5.9.3 NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC)
5.9.3.1 Properties
5.9.4 Bacterial Cellulose (BCC)
5.9.4.1 Applications
5.9.5 Abrasion and scratch resistance
5.9.6 UV-resistant
5.9.7 Superhydrophobic coatings
5.9.8 Gas barriers
5.9.9 Anti-bacterial
5.10 NANOCLAYS
5.10.1 Properties and applications
5.10.1.1 Barrier films
6 Nanocoatings Market Structure
7 Market Segment Analysis, By Nanocoatings Type
7.1 Anti-Fingerprint Nanocoatings
7.1.1 Market drivers and trends
7.1.2 Benefits of anti-fingerprint nanocoatings
7.1.2.1 Spray-on anti-fingerprint coating
7.1.5 Companies
7.2 Anti-Bacterial Nanocoatings
7.2.1 Market drivers and trends
7.2.2 Benefits of anti-bacterial nanocoatings
7.3 Anti-Corrosion Nanocoatings
7.3.1 Market drivers and trends
7.3.2 Benefits of anti-corrosion nanocoatings
7.3.2.1 Smart self-healing coatings
7.3.2.2 Superhydrophobic coatings
7.3.2.3 Graphene
7.4 Abrasion & Wear-Resistant Nanocoatings
7.4.1 Market drivers and trends
7.4.2 Benefits of abrasion and wear-resistant nanocoatings
7.5 Barrier Nanocoatings
7.5.1 Market drivers and trends
7.5.2 Benefits of barrier nanocoatings
7.5.2.1 Increased shelf life
7.5.2.2 Graphene
7.5.2.3 Moisture protection
7.6 Anti-Fouling And Easy-To-Clean Nanocoatings
7.6.1 Market drivers and trends
7.6.2 Benefits of anti-fouling and easy-to-clean nanocoatings
7.6.3 Applications
7.6.3.1 Anti-graffiti
7.7 Self-Cleaning (Bionic) Nanocoatings
7.7.1 Market drivers and trends
7.7.2 Market drivers and trends
7.7.3 Benefits of self-cleaning nanocoatings
7.8 Self-Cleaning (Photocatalytic) Nanocoatings
7.8.1 Market drivers and trends
7.8.2 Benefits of photocatalytic self-cleaning nanocoatings
7.8.3 Applications
7.8.3.1 Self-Cleaning Coatings
7.8.3.2 Indoor Air Pollution and Sick Building Syndrome
7.8.3.3 Outdoor Air Pollution
7.8.3.4 Water Treatment
7.9 Uv-Resistant Nanocoatings
7.9.1 Market drivers and trends
7.9.2 Benefits of UV-resistant nanocoatings
7.9.2.1 Textiles
7.9.2.2 Wood coatings
7.10 Thermal Barrier And Flame Retardant Nanocoatings
7.10.1 Market drivers and trends
7.10.2 Benefits of thermal barrier and flame retardant nanocoatings
7.11 Anti-Icing And De-Icing
7.11.1 Market drivers and trends
7.11.2 Benefits of nanocoatings
7.11.2.1 Hydrophobic and superhydrophobic coatings (HSH)
7.11.2.2 SLIPS
7.11.2.3 Heatable coatings
7.11.2.4 Anti-freeze protein coatings
7.12 Anti-Reflective Nanocoatings
7.13 Self-Healing Nanocoatings
7.13.1 Extrinsic self-healing
7.13.1.1 Capsule-based
7.13.1.2 Vascular self-healing
7.13.2 Intrinsic self-healing
7.13.3 Healing volume
7.13.4 Self-healing coatings
7.13.4.1 Anti-corrosion
7.13.4.2 Scratch repair
7.13.5 Companies
8 Market Segment Analysis, By End User Market
8.1 Aviation And Aerospace
8.1.1 Market drivers and trends
8.1.2 Applications
8.1.2.1 Thermal protection
8.1.2.2 Icing prevention
8.1.2.3 Conductive and anti-static
8.1.2.4 Corrosion resistant
8.1.2.5 Insect contamination
8.2 Automotive
8.2.1 Market drivers and trends
8.2.2 Applications
8.2.2.1 Anti-scratch nanocoatings
8.2.2.2 Conductive coatings
8.2.2.3 Hydrophobic and oleophobic
8.2.2.4 Anti-corrosion
8.2.2.5 UV-resistance
8.2.2.6 Thermal barrier
8.2.2.7 Flame retardant
8.2.2.8 Anti-fingerprint
8.2.2.9 Anti-bacterial
8.2.2.10 Self-healing
8.3 Construction
8.3.1 Market drivers and trends
8.3.2 Applications
8.3.2.1 Protective coatings for glass, concrete and other construction materials
8.3.2.2 Photocatalytic nano-TiO2 coatings
8.3.2.3 Anti-graffiti
8.3.2.4 UV-protection
8.3.2.5 Titanium dioxide nanoparticles
8.3.2.6 Zinc oxide nanoparticles
8.4 Electronics
8.4.1 Market drivers
8.4.2 Applications
8.4.2.1 Transparent functional coatings
8.4.2.2 Anti-reflective coatings for displays
8.4.2.3 Waterproof coatings
8.4.2.4 Conductive nanocoatings and films
8.4.2.5 Anti-fingerprint
8.4.2.6 Anti-abrasion
8.4.2.7 Conductive
8.4.2.8 Self-healing consumer electronic device coatings
8.4.2.9 Flexible and stretchable electronics
8.5 Household Care, Sanitary And Indoor Air Quality
8.5.1 Market drivers and trends
8.5.2 Applications
8.5.2.1 Self-cleaning and easy-to-clean
8.5.2.2 Food preparation and processing
8.5.2.3 Indoor pollutants and air quality
8.6 Marine
8.7 Medical & Healthcare
8.7.1 Market drivers and trends
8.7.2 Applications
8.7.2.1 Anti-fouling
8.7.2.2 Anti-microbial and infection control
8.7.2.3 Nanosilver
8.7.2.4 Medical device coatings
8.8 Military And Defence
8.8.1 Market drivers and trends
8.8.2 Applications
8.8.2.1 Textiles
8.8.2.2 Military equipment
8.8.2.3 Chemical and biological protection
8.8.2.4 Decontamination
8.8.2.5 Thermal barrier
8.8.2.6 EMI/ESD Shielding
8.8.2.7 Anti-reflection
8.9 Packaging
8.9.1 Market drivers and trends
8.9.2 Applications
8.9.2.1 Nanoclays
8.9.2.2 Nanosilver
8.9.2.3 Nanocellulose
8.10 Textiles And Apparel
8.10.1 Market drivers and trends
8.10.2 Applications
8.10.2.1 Protective textiles
8.10.2.2 UV-resistant textile coatings
8.10.2.3 Conductive coatings
8.11 Energy
8.11.1 Market drivers and trends
8.11.2 Applications
8.11.2.1 Wind energy
8.11.2.2 Solar
8.11.2.3 Anti-reflection
8.11.2.4 Gas turbine coatings
8.12 Oil And Gas
8.12.1 Market drivers and trends
8.12.2 Applications
8.12.2.1 Anti-corrosion pipelines
8.12.2.2 Drilling in sub-zero climates
8.13 Tools And Machining
8.14 Anti-Counterfeiting
9 Nanocoatings Companies
9.1 United States (137 Company Profiles)
9.2 Canada (15 Company Profiles)
9.3 Europe (153 Company Profiles)
9.4 Australia (6 Company Profiles)
9.5 Asia (53 Company Profiles)
10 References
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bv49wm/global?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-nanocoatings-market-report-2019-300777564.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
