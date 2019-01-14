Wellesley Information Services (WIS) Announces Three Additions to Executive Team

|By PR Newswire
January 14, 2019
DEDHAM, Mass., Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellesley Information Services (WIS), a leading market research and intelligence firm specializing in enterprise software technologies, including the largest independent membership site of global SAP users, SAPinsider (www.SAPinsiderOnline.com), announced that Raj Joshi has joined the company as its new CTO, Yolanda Maggi as its Executive Vice President of Events and Memberships, and John McLaughlin as its Vice President of Marketing.
"The additions of Raj, Yolanda, and John to our executive team represent WIS's continued commitment to investing in top talent. Their expertise will help us fulfill our mission to operate the largest and most active global community of business and technology users in the world. Raj, Yolanda, and John will help us improve our technology and infrastructure, deliver even more value to our 300,000+ member SAPinsider community, and create research-driven engagement programs for our members," said WIS President and CEO, Jamie Bedard.
"WIS's SAPinsider community presents endless opportunities for organizations that wish to engage in meaningful, value-added interactions with its members. As part of that, we will develop a unique ROI platform for measurable, omni-channel marketing service value delivery," said Raj Joshi. Prior to joining WIS, Mr. Joshi was CTO of Reputation Institute, VP of Engineering and Big Data at Digilant, and Principal Application Database Architect at Pegasystems.
"WIS is undertaking a significant investment to make its in-person events more interactive and experiential for members and sponsors alike. I look forward to delivering a world-class membership experience across all touchpoints, in-person and in the digital space," said Yolanda Maggi. Before joining WIS, Ms. Maggi created and launched membership communities for Ragan Communications, where she was the EVP of Ragan's Executive Leadership Councils and Events. She previously held the role of VP of Conferences and Events. Prior to joining Ragan, Ms. Maggi was a Network News Producer at Fox News, as well as an Associate Producer and Assignment Editor.
"We will be 100% focused on delivering value to SAPinsiders," said John McLaughlin. "Our members have an exceptional skill set with enterprise technologies. We will help them enhance that skill set, and we will provide value at every interaction within the community," Mr. McLaughlin continued. Prior to joining WIS, Mr. McLaughlin was VP of Marketing and Creative at Reputation Institute, and Creative Director, Data and Content, at Harte Hanks.
WIS is also actively working to fill roles in research, finance, and sales. The company will host a talent acquisition event on Friday, January 18, from 2-5 PM at its global headquarters at 20 Carematrix Drive in Dedham, Massachusetts. Prospective candidates interested in learning more about WIS and attending this event are encouraged to reach out to John McLaughlin directly at [email protected] to discuss the event in detail.
About WIS:
Wellesley Information Services has a 20-year history of delivering top-quality content that helps individuals and teams strengthen their skills and make the right decisions for their organizations. WIS specializes in SAP users and SAP solutions serving a global audience, offering a diverse set of resources including live SAPinsider events, focused research, lead generation, marketing intelligence, user memberships, display advertising, publications, webinars, and a full portfolio of digital marketing services.
SAP is a registered trademark of SAP SE in Germany and several other countries. Wellesley Information Services is not affiliated with SAP SE or any of the SAP SE group of companies.
About JAZ'D! Advisors Investment Corporation:
JAZ'D! Advisors Investment Corporation, led by industry veteran Jamie Bedard, recently acquired 100% of WIS with a significant investment earmarked to spur long-term growth and innovation. JAZ'D! is a strategic investment and operating company with significant funding from a portfolio of leading technology and investor industry veteran members. JAZ'D! acquires leading companies focused on the technology user community, research, content, and digital marketing services spaces. JAZ'D! takes an ownership position in select companies with the goal of operationally integrating and innovating the companies into a comprehensive marketing and membership platform addressing the go-to-market needs of global technology organizations.
