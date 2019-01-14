EnterWorks Announces Master Experience Management (MxM) Solution that Masters Contextual Insights to Enable and Orchestrate Compelling Experiences

|By PR Newswire
STERLING, Va., Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EnterWorks, a leading provider of Master Data Management (MDM) and Product Information Management (PIM) solutions, announced today to brands and retailers at NRF® 2019: Retail's Big Show in New York the company's new solution umbrella that combines multi-domain MDM, PIM and DAM for enabling experiences across supply chain and demand chains. The Master Experience Management (MxM) solution will also foster the convergence of EnterWorks' machine learning inspired Combinatorial IntelligenceTM, which provides continuous insights into the effectiveness of precise, contextual engagement of customers, suppliers and associates.
"The MxM solution embraces the full engagement needed to master experiences in a multi-domain context," said Rick Chavie, CEO of EnterWorks. "We believe that companies need to move beyond just product experience management to fully address experiences for the customer, associates, suppliers, and brand experience managers that can only be delivered within a contextual MxM platform."
According to Chavie, examples of MxM include:
- orchestration with suppliers who fulfill supply chain information requirements;
- benchmarking of content effectiveness from brand/product stories by merchants and marketers;
- assisting store and web managers to create experiences in the physical and digital demand chain; and
- allowing customers to express preferences in a customer-to-business (C2B) model as contributors to the experience ecosystem.
From the EnterWorks solution view, the successful deployment of digital technologies, and the insights that derive from them, depends heavily on an enterprise's ability to centralize, master and govern its data. MxM enables a foundation at the intersection of the multiple MDM domains for personalized experiences that can be amplified by related digital assets to help people and companies visualize products, materials, and assets across both physical and digital touchpoints.
EnterWorks at NRF 2019 Retail's Big Show
Big Ideas Session
Save the date and time for EnterWorks' Big Idea Session, featuring an expert panel on experiential disruption that will explore "How Combinatorial Intelligence(TM) Enables Differentiation Through Precise Personalization" to learn more.
Monday, January 14, 2019
3:15 p.m. – 3:45 p.m.
Expo Hall, Stage 5, Level 3
Fender® Guitar Giveaway
Stop by the EnterWorks Booth #2743 for a chance to win a Fender® Stratocaster® Guitar! EnterWorks and its MDM and PIM client Fender will be randomly giving away one guitar (valued at $699.99) per day (Sunday, Monday and Tuesday) just for stopping by the EnterWorks booth. Learn more about the Fender and EnterWorks partnership here.
Booth #2743 Demonstration
Schedule a demonstration of EnterWorks' MDM and PIM and discuss AI thought leadership ideas with the EnterWorks team at Booth #2743.
About EnterWorks
EnterWorks® Master Data Management (MDM) and Product Information Management (PIM) solution enables companies to acquire, manage and transform product information into persuasive content that drives higher sales and new competitive strengths through e-commerce Web, mobile, print and various electronic channels. Services offered include: Master Data Management, Product Information Management, Dynamic Data Modeling, Workflow & Collaboration, Syndication & Publishing, Digital Asset Management, Geographic Localization, Portal Content Exchange, and Digital Channel Accelerators.
EnterWorks is highly ranked by various research analysts and used by industry leaders such as: Ariens, Big Rock Sports, CPO Commerce, Creative Converting, Darigold, Fender Musical Instruments, Guthy-Renker, Hearth & Home Technologies, HON Furniture, HP Hood, Interline Brands, Johnstone Supply, Mary Kay, Mercer, Orgill, Publishers Clearing House, Restoration Hardware, Strategic Market Alliance, US Foods, and W.B. Mason. Learn more at http://www.enterworks.com.
SOURCE Enterworks
