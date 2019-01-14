Front Porch Thought Leaders to Discuss How Voice-First Technology Empowers Aging in Place and Older Adult Engagement at 2019 Alexa Conference

|By PR Newswire
|
January 14, 2019 11:00 AM EST
GLENDALE, Calif., Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, January 15 Kari Olson, chief innovation and technology officer, Front Porch and president, Front Center for Innovation and Wellbeing (FPCIW) and Davis Park, executive director of FPCIW will be speakers at the 2019 Alexa Conference. Olson will speak on a panel called "Aging In Place with Voice Technology," highlighting how voice-first technology is transforming modern healthcare, how society is managing aging populations, and some of the challenges in Alexa's implementation. Park will speak on "Voice First: A Platform to Empower Older Adult Engagement," focusing on a FPCIW case study that helped set the stage for the expansion of voice-first technologies in senior living communities and its adoption among older adults. Below are more details from the Alexa Conference Program.
- Panel: Aging in Place with Voice Technology – Kari Olson, Tues, January 15 at 10:45 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
- Voice First: A Platform to Enable Older Adult Engagement – Davis Park, Tues, January 15 at 3:30 p.m. – 4:05 p.m.; The Alexa Conference Theatre within the Exhibit Hall
The FPCIW is part of Front Porch, a not-for-profit organization that serves more than 5,000 residents in senior living and affordable housing communities. In collaboration with innovative partner organizations, the FPCIW pilots innovative technology solutions to meet the diverse needs and enhance the well-being of Front Porch residents and the older adult population at large.
As part of the Voice-activated Independence and Smart Home Engagement project (VISHN), which utilizes voice-first and smart home technologies to address challenges of social engagement and independence among older adults, the FPCIW announced the results of its six-month Amazon Alexa pilot with residents at San Diego's Carlsbad By The Sea, a Front Porch retirement community through grant support from the CTA Foundation.
The retirement community's resident responses to the post-pilot surveys reflected high satisfaction and engagement levels in using Amazon Alexa:
- 75% used their smart devices at least once a day
- 100% of respondents felt their device overall helped make life easier
- 71.43% felt more connected to family, friends and the community than before the start of the Alexa pilot
- 82% reported that using a smart plug/lamp with Alexa was "very easy"
"The lessons, adoption program and engagement strategies that emerged from this pilot project will help inform future deployments of Amazon Alexa and voice-first technologies to other Front Porch communities and beyond," said Olson.
As an outcome of the pilot's findings, FPCIW's leaders believe given appropriate program design, community participation and leadership involvement, voice-first solutions such as Amazon Alexa have tremendous potential in facilitating the independence and wellbeing of older adults. For more information, FPCIW's press kit can be viewed here.
The 2019 Alexa Conference, presented by VoiceFirst.FM and supported by platinum sponsor Amazon, is the largest Alexa-centric event and one of the top voice technology events in the world. Attendees of the 2019 Alexa Conference, which takes place on Tuesday, January 15 – Thursday, January 17, have the opportunity to see Alexa's best practices, learn about companies doing exciting and groundbreaking work, meet potential partners in the voice technology realm, and gain immense value for themselves and their organizations.
About the Front Porch Center for Innovation and Wellbeing
The Front Porch Center for Innovation and Wellbeing (FPCIW) is part of Front Porch, one of Southern California's largest not-for-profit providers of retirement living, active adult and affordable housing communities. In collaboration with innovative partner organizations, the FPCIW reaches across cultural and socioeconomic barriers to meet the diverse needs and enhance the well-being of Front Porch residents and the older adult population at large. Using technology as a tool to solve real-world problems, the FPCIW pilots innovative technology solutions that change lives and make a difference. Its core initiatives aim to assist in maintaining brain health, enhance social connectedness, promote engagement and growth, empower control over health and wellness, prevent emergencies or serious events and increase resources and support for formal and informal caregivers.
The FPCIW has achieved sustainable outcomes with real impact, a challenge in this sector. As a creative ecosystem developer, the FPCIW builds pilots using a collaborative 360-degree approach to matching needs, anticipating barriers, identifying solutions and executing steps to successful implementation and adoption. Learn about FPCIW's work by reading its impact stories. The FPCIW is the signature program of Humanly Possible®, Front Porch's commitment to cause-based innovation and dedication to doing everything humanly possible to creatively meet needs now and in the future. For more information visit www.fpciw.org.
About Front Porch
Front Porch is a not-for-profit organization based in Glendale, Calif., serving individuals and families through full-service retirement, active adult communities, affordable housing and related management and development services. Front Porch retirement communities offer options ranging from independent living to skilled care, including assisted living and memory care. Front Porch holds an A credit rating from FitchRatings and an A- credit rating from Standard & Poor's. Founded in 1999, Front Porch embraces a leading-edge approach to enhancing well-being with innovative communities and programs that meet the changing needs of people as they age. The Front Porch culture is driven by Humanly Possible®, a commitment to cause-based innovation that harnesses the innovative spirit of all of its staff in an effort to do whatever is humanly possible to meet emerging needs of the people we serve now and in the future. Specialized outreach programs like the Front Porch Center for Innovation and Wellbeing and the Front Porch Gallery support the Front Porch belief in understanding and creatively meeting the needs of individuals in community.
Front Porch is comprised of 10 full-service retirement communities in California and two adult living communities: one in Louisiana and one in Florida. Front Porch also serves individuals and families through 25 affordable housing communities managed by CARING Housing Ministries, a division of Front Porch.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/front-porch-thought-leaders-to-discuss-how-voice-first-technology-empowers-aging-in-place-and-older-adult-engagement-at-2019-alexa-conference-300777589.html
SOURCE Front Porch Center for Innovation and Wellbeing
