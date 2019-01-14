Keysight Technologies to Showcase High-Speed Digital System Design Solutions at DesignCon 2019

|By Business Wire
|
|January 14, 2019 11:01 AM EST
Keysight Technologies, Inc.:
What: Keysight’s technical experts and application engineers will demonstrate advanced design and test solutions developed to address today’s most difficult high-speed digital measurement challenges at DesignCon 2019, including the Infiniium UXR-Series of oscilloscopes - the first series of real-time oscilloscopes with models ranging from 13 to 110 GHz of true analog bandwidth. Keysight will also demonstrate:
Keysight High-Speed Computing Interface Solutions
-
Double Data Rate (DDR) 5 Design and Test
- provides complete integrated workflow for a total solution approach to DDR5 design, simulation and transmitter/receiver test
- ensures complete Joint Electron Device Engineering Council (JEDEC) test coverage of transmitter and receiver designs for best performance and reliability at DDR5 speeds
- delivers greater insight to system’s behavior and the root cause of any issues with a new probe for easy signal access
-
Peripheral Component Interconnect Express (PCIe) 5.0 Test
- ensures signal quality of PCIe 5.0 transmitters at 32 gigatransfers per second (GT/s) speed
- provides protocol awareness at 32 GT/s to ensure robust PCIe 5.0 receiver designs
Keysight Data Center Connectivity Solutions
-
400GE Test and Network Validation
- provides precise Transmitter Dispersion Eye Closure Quaternary (TDECQ) measurements to ensure quality of PAM4 optical transmitter communication
- ensures quality, compatibility, and interoperability of new transceiver technology when tested to comply with industry specifications before insertion in the network
- provides test automation to reduce test time and cost of transceivers
- validates traffic loading to address bandwidth requirements and meet performance, quality, and conformance needs
-
Signal and Power Integrity Design and Test
- offers insight into the transmission of digital data to ensure signal integrity and precision of 400G measurements
- provides power integrity analysis and ensures low measurement system noise for designing, measuring, and analyzing power distribution networks (PDN)
Keysight Consumer Electronic Solutions
-
High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) Design and Test
- provides complete HDMI 2.1 source/sink test solution with a wide range of test patterns to ensure signal quality of designs at 48 Gb/s
Keysight Design and Test Software Solutions
-
PathWave Design & Test Software
- provides a design and test software platform for agile and connected engineering workflows
- accelerates and connects product development workflow - from design and simulation to prototype and test, to manufacturing
- automates test plans to reduce setup, simulation, and measurement time
-
KeysightCare
- provides the industry’s first cloud-based customer experience with dedicated, proactive support through a single point of contact for instruments, software, and solutions
- improves time to market and reduces costly unplanned downtime and project delays through proactive engagement, faster response times, access to specialized experts, and time to resolution
|
When:
|January 29th – 31st, 2019
|
Where:
|Santa Clara Convention Center, Santa Clara, CA
|
Keysight Booth 725
|
Media Activities:
|
Contact Geri LaCombe to schedule media briefings and solution demonstrations
About Keysight Technologies
Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.9B in fiscal year 2018. More information is available at www.keysight.com.
Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, Google+, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190114005571/en/
