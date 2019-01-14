Global Cable MSO Market 2018-2023: Overall Market will Reach $94.8B by 2023 with Business Services Accounting for $2.3B

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 14, 2019 11:45 AM EST
DUBLIN, Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Cable MSO Market by Residential Service, SMB Solutions, Enterprise Apps, and Industry Verticals 2018 - 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report evaluates Cable MSO ecosystem players, technologies, solutions, and market opportunities. This includes traditional residential and SMB services as well as the broader B2B market for fixed network providers, IoT market opportunities, wireless/mobility and other consumer services. The report evaluates these market opportunities and provides forecasts for every major sub-segment from 2018 through 2023. The report also evaluates the impact of 5G and edge computing on Cable MSO network operators.
Cable MSOs such as Cox Communications have provided SMB services for a long time. With the advent of the Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) business model, many Cable MSOs have launched consumer wireless offerings as an MVNO. More recently, Cable MSO providers seek to leverage their assets to offer various Internet of Things (IoT) related applications and services.
In terms of IoT related services, Cable MSO companies hold a key role in connected home applications and services including home automation. Service areas include home security (monitoring, access control, automated lighting, etc.), connected appliances (refrigerator, washer/drier, whole house vacuum, etc.), HVAC systems, irrigation systems, and entertainment including TV service, video on demand, and competition with Over-the-Top (OTT) service providers.
One of the ways that Cable MSOs can differentiate themselves versus OTT providers is to become one themselves by leveraging Telecom APIs. In fact, there are a few good arguments for cable companies using the OTT model only for wireless service rather than a traditional MVNO model.
On the business to business (B2B) front, traditional Cable MSOs have new competition from Google Fiber as well as other companies seeking to provide high-speed fixed network connectivity. Due to the commercial introduction of 5G, and more specifically 5G New Radio (5GNR), cable MSO providers will have competition from wireless carriers for connectivity, especially for enterprise communications. More specifically, 5GNR uses millimeter wave RF propagation, which enables both high capacity and low latency data transport as a competitive offering to fiber and cable.
Cellular network operators will go head-to-head with cable companies for many of their B2B services including business Internet and backhaul solutions. Mind Commerce sees this as a substantial strategic issue for MSOs starting in 2020. Accordingly, purchasers of this report will also receive 5G Market Assessment: Vendor Strategies, Technology and Infrastructure Outlook and Application Forecasts at no additional cost.
The report also assesses the Cable MSO business service environment, landscape, and investment strategies such as the impact and opportunities surrounding developments with Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS). Looking beyond simply migration from coaxial cable to fiber networks, the report takes into consideration important technical matters such as Cable MSO converged IP/MPLS network architectures, IoT networks and functionality.
The report evaluates how these technical considerations relate to market opportunities such as Cable MSO IoT vertical coverage. The report also evaluates the impact of artificial intelligence on Cable MSO providers. Finally, the report also provides a summation with conclusions and recommendations for all industry constituents.
Select Findings:
- Overall global Cable MSO market will reach $94.8B by 2023
- Global Cable MSO business services will reach $2.3B by 2023
- Cable MSOs have a key role in consumer IoT and connected homes
- OTT service providers are at a competitive disadvantage to Cable MSOs
- Overall Cable MSO B2B services will grow at 8.8% CAGR during the study period
- Strategic focus of Cable MSOs is optimal infrastructure and ensuring high quality services
- Successful Cable MSOs will successfully leverage Multi Access Edge Computing infrastructure
Select Report Benefits:
- Market by connectivity including cable, fiber, satellite, and other wireless
- Market by market sector including residential, enterprise, industrial, and government services
- Business services market by type including small and medium business (SMB) and enterprise customers
- Market by networking type including consumer wireless, cable modem, set-top box, WiFi router, and VoIP devices
- Market by business solutions including cloud hosting, device and video management, converged cable access, and more
- Enterprise market by industry verticals including finance, healthcare, education, hospitality, media and entertainment, and others
- Enterprise service support including digital media and imaging, telemedicine, eLearning, grid computing, e-government, and more
Key Topics Covered:
1.0 Executive Summary
2.0 Introduction
2.1 Cable MSO Landscape
2.1.1 Converged Communication Architecture
2.1.2 Service Routing Platform
2.1.3 Wireless Structure
2.2 Cable Internet Performance vs. Wireless Broadband Access
2.3 Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS)
2.4 Important Technologies: DOCSIS, NFV, SDN, and OSS/BSS
2.5 Importance of Ethernet Connectivity
2.6 Fixed Network and Satellite Provider Video and IP Services
2.7 The Role of WiFi, LTE, and 5G Services
2.8 In-Building Capacity Boosting and DAS Solution
2.9 Cable MSO Market Factors
2.10 Cable MSO Market Players
3.0 Technology and Market Analysis
3.1 Cable MSO Consumer vs. Enterprise Market
3.2 Cable MSO and Connected Homes
3.2.1 Connecting to the Connected Home
3.2.2 Connected Homes and Smart Products and Services
3.3 Enterprise Telecom Service Spending and Commercial Services
3.4 Cable Infrastructure Spending
3.5 Wireless MVNO Opportunity
3.6 Cable MSOs can Leverage Telecom APIs for OTT Service
3.7 Network Virtualization and Service Orchestration
3.8 Spectrum Sharing in LTE 5G and Spectrum Access System (SAS)
3.9 Cloud Solution and Network Deployment
3.10 VoIP Transformation and Next Generation Video
3.11 Cable MSO IoT Network and Functions
3.12 IoT Vertical for Cable MSO
3.13 Cable MSO Deployment and Expansion
3.14 Cable MSO Business Model
3.15 Cable MSO User Characteristics
4.0 Company Analysis
4.1 Altice USA
4.2 ADVA Optical Networking
4.3 Accedian Networks Inc.
4.4 AT&T Inc. (Dish Network & Warner Media)
4.5 Atlantic Broadband (Metrocast Cable Networks)
4.6 Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (BendBroadband and TDS Telecom)
4.7 Blue Ridge Communications
4.8 Buckeye Broadband
4.9 Cable Labs
4.10 Cable One Inc.
4.11 CenturyLink
4.12 Charter Communications (Spectrum Enterprise)
4.13 Ciena Corporation
4.14 Cincinnati Bell Inc. (Hawaiian Telcom)
4.15 Cisco Systems Inc. (Scientific Atlanta)
4.16 Cogent Communications Inc.
4.17 Comcast (Xfinity)
4.18 Consolidated Communications
4.19 Cox Communications Inc.
4.20 Digicable
4.21 Ribbon Communications (Edge Water Networks)
4.22 EXFO Inc.
4.23 Frontier Communications Corporation
4.24 Fujitsu Ltd.
4.25 GCI Communications Corp.
4.26 Google Fiber
4.27 Greenlee Communications
4.28 GTT Communications Inc.
4.29 Harmonic Inc.
4.30 Juniper Networks Inc.
4.31 Liberty Cablevision
4.32 Mediacom Communications Corporation
4.33 Midcontinent Communications (Midco)
4.34 Nokia Corporation (Alcatel Lucent)
4.35 Pacific Broadband Networks
4.36 Rogers Communications
4.37 Service Electric Cable TV Inc.
4.38 Shandong Cable Network
4.39 Shaw Communications
4.40 Sprint Corporation
4.41 Telenet
4.42 TPG Internet Pty Ltd ABN
4.43 Verizon Wireless
4.44 Virgin Media
4.45 WaveDivision Holdings LLC
4.46 Windstream Communications
4.47 WideOpenWest Finance LLC (WOW!)
4.48 Zayo Group LLC
5.0 Cable MSO Market Forecasts 2018 - 2023
5.1 Consolidated Cable MSO Market
5.2 Cable MSO Market by Segment
5.2.1 Cable MSO Market by Infrastructure
5.2.1.1 Cable MSO Market by Cable Type
5.2.1.2 Cable MSO Market by Networking Equipment Type
5.2.2 Cable MSO Market by Software Solution
5.2.3 Cable MSO Market by Service Sales
5.2.3.1 Cable MSO Market by Business Service
5.2.3.1.1 Cable MSO Market by TV Service
5.2.3.1.2 Cable MSO Market by Internet Service
5.2.3.1.3 Cable MSO Market by Wireless Mobility Service
5.2.3.1.4 Cable MSO Market by Enterprise Service
5.2.3.1.5 Mobile Driven Cable MSO Business Service Market
5.2.3.1.5.1 Mobile Driven Cable MSO Business Service Market by Connectivity
5.2.3.2 Cable MSO Market by Professional Service
5.3 Cable MSO Market by Vertical Market Sector
5.3.1 Cable MSO Enterprise Market by Organization Size
5.3.2 Cable MSO Enterprise Market by Industry Vertical
5.4 AI Solution Market in Cable MSO
5.4.1 AI Solution Market in Cable MSO by Segment
5.4.2 AI Solution Market in Cable MSO by AI Technology
5.5 Big Data Analytics Solution Market in Cable MSO
5.6 IoT Opportunity in Cable MSO
5.6.1 IoT Opportunity in Cable MSO by Type
5.7 Cable MSO Market in Edge Network
5.8 Cable MSO Market in 5G
5.8.1 Cable MSO Market in 5G by Segment
5.9 Cable MSO Market by Region
6.0 Conclusions and Recommendations
6.1 Advertisers and Media Companies
6.2 Artificial Intelligence Providers
6.3 Automotive Companies
6.4 Broadband Infrastructure Providers
6.5 Communication Service Providers
6.6 Computing Companies
6.7 Data Analytics Providers
6.8 Immersive Technology (AR, VR, and MR) Providers
6.9 Networking Equipment Providers
6.10 Networking Security Providers
6.11 Semiconductor Companies
6.12 IoT Suppliers and Service Providers
6.13 Software Providers
6.14 Smart City System Integrators
6.15 Automation System Providers
6.16 Social Media Companies
6.17 Workplace Solution Providers
6.18 Enterprises and Governments
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/l6hzj5/global_cable_mso?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-cable-mso-market-2018-2023-overall-market-will-reach-94-8b-by-2023-with-business-services-accounting-for-2-3b-300777633.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 14, 2019 01:30 PM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 14, 2019 01:30 PM EST
Andrew Keys is co-founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settlement products to hedge funds and investment banks. After, he co-founded a revenue cycle management company where he learned about Bitcoin and eventually Ethereum.
Jan. 14, 2019 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 14, 2019 01:15 PM EST
The dream is universal: heuristic driven, global business operations without interruption so that nobody has to wake up at 4am to solve a problem. Building upon Nutanix Acropolis software defined storage, virtualization, and networking platform, Mark will demonstrate business lifecycle automation with freedom of choice and consumption models. Hybrid cloud applications and operations are controllable by the Nutanix Prism control plane with Calm automation, which can weave together the following: ...
Jan. 14, 2019 01:15 PM EST
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Jan. 14, 2019 12:00 PM EST
Bill Schmarzo, author of "Big Data: Understanding How Data Powers Big Business" and "Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science" is responsible for guiding the technology strategy within Hitachi Vantara for IoT and Analytics. Bill brings a balanced business-technology approach that focuses on business outcomes to drive data, analytics and technology decisions that underpin an organization's digital transformation strategy. Bill has a very impressive background which includes ...
Jan. 14, 2019 12:00 PM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multicloud e...
Jan. 14, 2019 11:30 AM EST
For enterprises to maintain business competitiveness in the digital economy, IT modernization is required. And cloud, with its on-demand, elastic and scalable principles has resoundingly been identified as the infrastructure model capable of supporting fast-changing business requirements that enterprises are challenged with, as a result of our increasingly connected world. In fact, Gartner states that by 2022, 28% of enterprise IT spending will have shifted to cloud. But enterprises still must d...
Jan. 14, 2019 11:00 AM EST
Cloud is the motor for innovation and digital transformation. CIOs will run 25% of total application workloads in the cloud by the end of 2018, based on recent Morgan Stanley report. Having the right enterprise cloud strategy in place, often in a multi cloud environment, also helps companies become a more intelligent business. Companies that master this path have something in common: they create a culture of continuous innovation. In his presentation, Dilipkumar Khandelwal outlined the latest...
Jan. 14, 2019 10:45 AM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 14, 2019 10:30 AM EST
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Jan. 14, 2019 10:15 AM EST
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Jan. 14, 2019 08:45 AM EST
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Jan. 14, 2019 08:15 AM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Jan. 14, 2019 07:00 AM EST