IntSights Cyber Intelligence Appoints Nick Hayes as VP of Strategy

|January 14, 2019 12:00 PM EST
IntSights Cyber Intelligence, the leading provider of surface, deep and dark web cyber threat intelligence and digital risk protection solutions, today announced the appointment of former Forrester senior analyst Nick Hayes as Vice President of Strategy. Demonstrating IntSights’ continued growth and commitment to internal cyber security expertise, Hayes joins the executive team to identify, prioritize and support strategic growth initiatives across business functions and evangelize IntSights products and services among customers, prospects and the community at large.
“IntSights experienced unprecedented growth in 2018 by increasing revenue by more than 2.5x, adding 120 new customers and 140 employees worldwide and opening offices in Japan, Singapore, South America, Germany, UK and Boston,” said Guy Nizan, CEO and Co-Founder, IntSights. “Nick is a tremendous addition to our team, as he brings an unparalleled ability to educate the market on the need for digital risk protection. I look forward to working closely with him, as his keen instincts and ten plus years working with enterprise clients to advise them on security and risk best practices will significantly influence and guide IntSights’ product strategy moving forward.”
Hayes comes to IntSights with a decade of experience advising Fortune 500 and growth companies on cybersecurity strategy and market trends. During his time at Forrester, he pioneered the digital risk protection (DRP) research and authored over 100 reports on a wide gamut of cybersecurity, risk and threat intelligence topics. Some of his unique areas of expertise include social media weaponization, brand security and threat detection, prevention and response.
“I am thrilled to join IntSights,” said Hayes. “Having spent the previous decade as an industry analyst in cybersecurity, I tracked and evaluated countless digital risk protection and threat intel solutions. IntSights stands out because of its exceptional blend of insight, action and automation. All of which is positioned to actively protect organizations – and their key assets, people and brands – anywhere online.”
Launched in 2015, IntSights Cyber Intelligence was the first threat intelligence platform to deliver tailored threat intelligence based on a customer’s digital footprint in combination with threat aggregation, normalization and scoring capabilities. This revolutionary fusion of external cyber reconnaissance with advanced internal and third party threat data correlation and management features deliver actionable intelligence for informed, proactive and automated vulnerability mitigation, external threat take-down and attack surface reduction. Today, the IntSights platform is the highest-rated threat intelligence product on Gartner’s Peer Insights customer review forum.
About IntSights:
IntSights is redefining cyber security with the industry's first and only enterprise threat management platform that transforms tailored threat intelligence into automated security operations. Our groundbreaking data-mining algorithms and unique cyber reconnaissance capabilities continuously monitor an enterprise's external digital profile across the surface, deep and dark web, categorize and analyze tens of millions of potential threats, and automate the risk remediation lifecycle - streamlining workflows, maximizing resources and securing business operations. This has made IntSights' one of the fastest growing cybersecurity companies in the world. IntSights has offices in Amsterdam, Boston, Dallas, New York City, Singapore, Tel Aviv and Tokyo.
To learn more, visit: https://www.intsights.com.
