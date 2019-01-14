Ingenico lance un agent conversationnel intégrant les capacités IBM Watson pour optimiser l'expérience client

|By Business Wire
|
January 14, 2019 12:38 PM EST
Le Groupe Ingenico, leader mondial des solutions de paiement intégrées, lance sa solution de paiement innovante pour les agents conversationnels, qui utilise les capacités de langage naturel (NLP) d'IBM Watson afin de créer une expérience client parfaitement fluide. Les capacités de Watson permettent à l'agent d'Ingenico de mieux comprendre les requêtes des utilisateurs une fois saisies, quelles qu'elles soient. Le robot de messagerie est mieux à même d'interpréter les nuances de langage et de phrasé, de gérer les variations naturelles, comme dans une communication entre deux personnes. Dès lors, le robot peut répondre rapidement et efficacement, ce qui lui permet de satisfaire chaque besoin spécifique des utilisateurs, dans une grande variété de langues. Le nouveau composant IA réduit le nombre d'étapes nécessaires aux consommateurs pour effectuer un achat, et permet donc d’améliorer la conversion.
Créé en collaboration avec JoinedApp, l'agent conversationnel — ou "chatbot" — comprend l'API de paiement sécurisé d'Ingenico pour optimiser l'expérience utilisateur d'une application de messagerie. Il permet aux clients d'acheter des produits et services en toute sécurité à partir de la fonction de messagerie d'une application, créant une expérience client entièrement réalisée sur la plateforme de messagerie. En intégrant les paiements au sein de l'application de messagerie, les marchands stimulent la conversion en réduisant le nombre d'étapes que les consommateurs doivent effectuer pour finaliser leur achat.
L'agent conversationnel convient tout particulièrement aux secteurs de la vente au détail, de l'hôtellerie, des loisirs et des voyages. Il est actif 24 h/24 et 7 j/7, ce qui permet à l'entreprise de communiquer avec ses clients et de gérer les transactions sans la moindre interruption. En outre, il donne la possibilité à la marque de recueillir de précieuses informations, aussi bien au niveau des besoins que des attentes des utilisateurs, ce qui lui permet de personnaliser son offre afin de l'adapter aux exigences en constante évolution des clients.
Interrogé sur les avantages que procure la fonctionnalité de paiement de l'agent conversationnel, Gabriel de Montessus, Vice-Président de la business line Global Online Retail du Groupe Ingenico, déclare: « Cette nouvelle fonctionnalité basée sur l’IA enrichit l’expérience utilisateur et améliore nettement la conversion. Grâce aux services IA d'IBM Watson, les utilisateurs d'application demandent à notre robot de messagerie ce qu'ils désirent acheter, avant d'effectuer le paiement et de fournir les informations requises, ce qui crée une expérience de paiement vraiment optimale pour les consommateurs. »
L'agent conversationnel est déjà disponible sur le marché des paiements internationaux. Il est actuellement utilisé, entre autres, par le site d'actualités belge Het Laatste Nieuws (HLN), dans le cadre d'un projet-pilote.
Pour découvrir plus en détail l'agent conversationnel et les services de paiement d'Ingenico, veuillez visiter: www.ingenico.com.
À propos d'Ingenico Group
Avec son offre de solutions de paiement sécurisées sur l’ensemble des canaux de vente, Ingenico Group (Euronext : FR0000125346 - ING), leader mondial des solutions de paiement intégrées, accompagne les évolutions du commerce de demain. S’appuyant sur le plus large réseau d’acceptation de paiement dans le monde, nos solutions s’adaptent à la fois aux exigences locales et aux ambitions internationales de nos clients. Ingenico Group est le partenaire de confiance des institutions financières et des marchands, des petits commerçants aux enseignes référentes de la grande distribution. En nous confiant la gestion de leurs activités de paiement, nos clients peuvent se concentrer sur leur métier et tenir leur promesse de marque.
www.ingenico.com twitter.com/ingenico
Le texte du communiqué issu d’une traduction ne doit d’aucune manière être considéré comme officiel. La seule version du communiqué qui fasse foi est celle du communiqué dans sa langue d’origine. La traduction devra toujours être confrontée au texte source, qui fera jurisprudence.
Consultez la version source sur businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190114005681/fr/
