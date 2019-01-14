Global Personal Internet of Things (IoT) and Connected Devices Markets Report 2018-2023

|By PR Newswire
The "Personal Internet of Things (IoT) and Connected Devices: Applications and Services in Wearables and IoT Devices, Connected Vehicles, Connected Healthcare, Ambient Intelligence, and Quantified Self 2018 - 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis including forecasts for AR, VR, and MR by major hardware components, software, services, semiconductor components, and more.
Personal IoT refers to the overall systems (devices, sensors, communications, etc.) and related solutions, applications, and services that pertain to direct use by a person and/or for the direct benefit of human beings. This is distinguished by IoT in general wherein a person may not be directly involved.
A Connected Consumer Devices is any device in physical and software form that is used by a consumer user for various purposes including entertainment, news, information, and general lifestyle enhancement. Personal IoT data may be used for a variety of purposes including marketing for the respective industries involved as well as leveraged by various third parties.
The number, type, and purpose of devices is set to expand dramatically as IoT expands beyond its current state of limited applications, many of which remain silo in nature. This research assesses the connected device ecosystem with analysis of smart and IoT connected device technologies, companies, and solutions. It also evaluates the current state of the wearable technology ecosystem including devices, applications, and industry segments.
It addresses wearables in consumer and business, key challenges, market players, and solutions. It also provides an outlook for the future of wearable technology and forecasts for the period 2018 - 2023.
Connected Vehicles represents a major segment of the consumer connected device marketplace. This research evaluates the V2X market including technologies, solutions, and major players. It provides analysis of market challenges, opportunities, and overall business outlook.
It analyzes the market for V2X across platforms (hardware, software, services), major automobile control units, and solution type. It also assesses the deployment of V2X across communications and computing infrastructure including LTE, 5G, and Mobile Edge Computing. It includes evaluation of technology and solution convergence including Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, and Cloud Computing in V2X. Forecasts cover V2V, V2I, V2P, V2H, and V2D market from 2018 to 2023.
Personal safety and well-being is one of the primary drivers for consumer IoT devices (such as heart monitors and pacemakers). This research provides an in-depth assessment of the connected healthcare market including growth drivers, value chain, vendor analysis, and quantitative assessment of the industry from 2018 to 2023.
It evaluates quantified-self market including wearable technology, analytics, and many other areas. The report also assesses the market outlook for all key IoT enabled Connected Health apps and services.
This research also provides an in-depth assessment of the Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), and Mixed Reality (MR) marketplace. This includes evaluation of the market opportunities for hardware, software, and services. Analysis takes into consideration market drivers and constraints such as potential regulatory implications.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9q2x94/global_personal?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-personal-internet-of-things-iot-and-connected-devices-markets-report-2018-2023-300777651.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
