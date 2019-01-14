Wolters Kluwer Launches Leading Edge Webinar Series on Legal Education

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 14, 2019 01:08 PM EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. today announced that registration is open for the Leading Edge Webinar Series on legal education. Featuring top experts and innovators in the field, the series will cover timely topics impacting law schools today, including bridging the access to justice, improving student outcomes, technology and innovation in law school curricula, best practices in online education, and more.
The Leading Edge Webinar Series is the newest extension of Wolters Kluwer's Annual Leading Edge Conference—an invitation-only gathering of the country's top legal education thought leaders to discuss key issues facing legal education and to brainstorm actionable strategies. Launched as an experiment in attendee-driven "unconferences," Leading Edge has become a highly regarded gathering for the legal education community, with more than half of all law schools in the United States having participated.
The series kicks off on Wednesday, January 16 with "Improving Student Outcomes and Bridging the Access to Justice Gap: A Discussion with the Winners of the Leading Edge Prize for Educational Innovation." In 2018, Wolters Kluwer launched the first Leading Edge Prize for Educational Innovation with the purpose of awarding teams that demonstrated a vision for improving outcomes and educational opportunities for law school students and new associates. In this webinar, participants will hear from the winning team members about their projects and their plans to implement them. To register, click the link below:
Improving Student Outcomes and Bridging the Access to Justice Gap: A Discussion with the Winners of the Leading Edge Prize for Educational Innovation
Wednesday, January 16, 2019, 1 PM EST
Speakers:
- Vikram Savkar, Vice President & General Manager, International and Higher Education Markets, Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. (Moderator)
- Hosea H. Harvey, Professor of Law at Temple University's Beasley School of Law
- Gregory Parks, Associate Dean of Research, Public Engagement, & Faculty Development and Professor of Law at Wake Forest University School of Law
- Chad Trainer, Co-Founder and CEO of Proboknow and Lowboknow
- Scott Barnes, Co-Founder and COO of Proboknow and Lowboknow
A second webinar titled "Online Law School Courses: What Works?" will take place on February 27. The webinar will cover the difference between the processes of developing online and traditional courses, including the focus on course outcomes, how to take advantage of the available technology, dispelling some of the misconceptions about online courses, techniques to make online courses interactive and dynamic, and best practices as well as pitfalls to avoid. To register, click the link below:
Online Law School Courses: What Works?
Wednesday, February 27, 1 PM EST
Speakers:
- Vikram Savkar, Vice President & General Manager, International and Higher Education Markets, Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.
- Martin Pritikin, Dean of Concord Law School at Purdue University Global
About Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.
Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. is a part of Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL), a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the health, tax & accounting, finance, risk & compliance, and legal sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.
Wolters Kluwer reported 2017 annual revenues of €4.4 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.
Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).
For more information about Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., visit www.WoltersKluwerLR.com, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.
Media
Linda Gharib
Director, Communications
Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.
Tel: +1 (646) 887-7962
Email: [email protected]
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wolters-kluwer-launches-leading-edge-webinar-series-on-legal-education-300777829.html
SOURCE Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 14, 2019 01:15 PM EST
The dream is universal: heuristic driven, global business operations without interruption so that nobody has to wake up at 4am to solve a problem. Building upon Nutanix Acropolis software defined storage, virtualization, and networking platform, Mark will demonstrate business lifecycle automation with freedom of choice and consumption models. Hybrid cloud applications and operations are controllable by the Nutanix Prism control plane with Calm automation, which can weave together the following: ...
Jan. 14, 2019 01:15 PM EST
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Jan. 14, 2019 12:00 PM EST
Bill Schmarzo, author of "Big Data: Understanding How Data Powers Big Business" and "Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science" is responsible for guiding the technology strategy within Hitachi Vantara for IoT and Analytics. Bill brings a balanced business-technology approach that focuses on business outcomes to drive data, analytics and technology decisions that underpin an organization's digital transformation strategy. Bill has a very impressive background which includes ...
Jan. 14, 2019 12:00 PM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multicloud e...
Jan. 14, 2019 11:30 AM EST
For enterprises to maintain business competitiveness in the digital economy, IT modernization is required. And cloud, with its on-demand, elastic and scalable principles has resoundingly been identified as the infrastructure model capable of supporting fast-changing business requirements that enterprises are challenged with, as a result of our increasingly connected world. In fact, Gartner states that by 2022, 28% of enterprise IT spending will have shifted to cloud. But enterprises still must d...
Jan. 14, 2019 11:00 AM EST
Cloud is the motor for innovation and digital transformation. CIOs will run 25% of total application workloads in the cloud by the end of 2018, based on recent Morgan Stanley report. Having the right enterprise cloud strategy in place, often in a multi cloud environment, also helps companies become a more intelligent business. Companies that master this path have something in common: they create a culture of continuous innovation. In his presentation, Dilipkumar Khandelwal outlined the latest...
Jan. 14, 2019 10:45 AM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 14, 2019 10:30 AM EST
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Jan. 14, 2019 10:15 AM EST
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Jan. 14, 2019 08:45 AM EST
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Jan. 14, 2019 08:15 AM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Jan. 14, 2019 07:00 AM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 14, 2019 06:45 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 14, 2019 06:30 AM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 14, 2019 06:15 AM EST