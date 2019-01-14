Global Robotic Process Automation Market, 2013-2018 & 2023 - Increase in Demand for Virtual Workforce to Push Market Growth

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 14, 2019 01:15 PM EST
DUBLIN, Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Robotic Process Automation Market by Process - Global Market Size, Share, Development, Growth, and Demand Forecast, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global robotic process automation market is expected to reach $8.69 billion by 2023
Due to significant growth in technologies such as artificial intelligence and cognitive learning, the adoption of business automation technologies by enterprises has increased. This has led to rapid increase in demand for virtual workforce to eliminate repetitive human efforts, driving the market, globally.
Insights into market segments
On the basis of operation, the robotic process automation market is categorized into rule based and knowledge based; of the two, the rule based category held a larger revenue share in the market, valued at more than 59% in 2017. The rule based operation has gained significant interest from all sized enterprises, as it enables organizations to configure software robots that effectively automate various annual and highly repetitive tasks. It also helps organizations in saving a lot of time by completing an actual human task within a fraction of seconds.
Based on enterprise size, the robotic process automation market is segmented into large enterprise, and small and medium enterprise (SME). Small and medium enterprises are expected to witness faster growth, with a CAGR of 37% during the forecast period, and surpass large enterprises by 2022 in terms of revenue. The high growth is expected due to significant interest shown by SMEs in process automation across the globe to enhance their operational efficiencies by automating their business applications.
Asia-Pacific to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period
Although, North America has been the largest robotic process automation market till now; however, during the forecast period, the market of this process is expected to witness the fastest growth in Asia-Pacific. The expected growth in the regional-level market can be attributed to factors such as advancement in new technologies, growing digitalization, growth in automation software industry, and increasing adoption of business process automation solutions by small and medium scale enterprises in the region.
Increase in demand for virtual workforce to push the market growth
Factors driving the growth of the global robotic process automation market include significant increase in ease of doing business through this process, surge in demand for virtual workforce to eliminate repetitive human tasks, decreasing cost of automation software and services, and increased adoption of new automation technologies for business transformation. With increasing demand for virtual workforce globally, particularly in technology and business process outsourcing services, robotic process automation with the help of voice recognition software or automated online assistance, can retrieve information and structure basic content that is required to answer customer queries or complaints in natural language.
Apart from this, increasing adoption of automation software by enterprises is also driving the growth of the robotic process automation market. Rapid advancement in automated business process technologies has led to low cost and easy availability of automation software in the market. Such software has attracted the attention of small and medium enterprises, with limited budget for business automation transformation.
Robotic process automation market competitiveness
The intensity of rivalry in the global robotic process automation market is moderate.
Some of the key players operating in the industry are Nice Systems Ltd., Pegasystems Inc., Automation Anywhere, Blue Prism PLC, Ipsoft, Inc., Celaton Ltd., Redwood Software, UiPath SRL, Verint System Inc., Xerox Corporation, and IBM Corporation.
Most of the major vendors in the market are actively focused on enhancing their offerings to meet the ongoing demand for advanced business automation solutions. This includes software integrated with artificial intelligence and cognitive learning.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Research Background
1.1 Research Objectives
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Research Scope
1.4 Key Stakeholders
Chapter 2. Research Methodology
2.1 Secondary Research
2.2 Primary Research
2.3 Market Size Estimation
2.4 Data Triangulation
2.5 Assumptions for the Study
Chapter 3. Executive Summary
Chapter 4. Introduction
4.1 Market Segmentation
4.1.1 By Process
4.1.1.1 Automated Solution
4.1.1.2 Decision Support & Management Solution
4.1.1.3 Interaction Solution
4.1.2 By Operation
4.1.2.1 Rule Based
4.1.2.2 Knowledge Based
4.1.3 By Offering
4.1.3.1 Software
4.1.3.2 Service
4.1.3.2.1 Professional
4.1.3.2.2 Training
4.1.3.2.3 Implementation
4.1.4 By Enterprise Size
4.1.4.1 Large
4.1.4.2 Small and Medium
4.1.5 By Vertical
4.1.5.1 Banking
4.1.5.2 Financial services
4.1.5.3 Insurance
4.1.5.4 Telecom and IT
4.1.5.5 Retail and consumer goods
4.1.5.6 Manufacturing
4.1.5.7 Healthcare and pharmaceutical
4.1.5.8 Others
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Trends
4.2.1.1 Process-based business approach in organizations
4.2.1.2 Advancements in artificial intelligence and cognitive computing
4.2.2 Drivers
4.2.2.1 Greater ease of doing business
4.2.2.2 Surge in the demand for virtual workforce
4.2.2.3 Decreasing cost of automation software and services
4.2.2.4 Reduction in workforce cost
4.2.2.5 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast
4.2.3 Restraints
4.2.3.1 Constant change in automation technology landscape
4.2.3.2 High risk of business failure
4.2.3.3 Lack of technical workforce
4.2.3.4 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast
4.2.4 Opportunities
4.2.4.1 Adoption of robotic process automation in the healthcare industry
4.2.4.2 Integration of artificial intelligence in robotic process automation
Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast
5.1 By Process
5.2 By Operation
5.3 By Offering
5.3.1 Robotic Process Automation Service Market, By Type
5.4 By Enterprise Size
5.5 By Vertical
5.5.1 Telecom & IT Robotic Process Automation Market, by Offering
5.5.2 Retail & Consumer Goods Robotic Process Automation Market, by Offering
5.5.3 Manufacturing Robotic Process Automation Market, By Offering
5.5.4 Financial Services Robotic Process Automation Market, By Offering
5.5.5 Healthcare & Pharmaceutical Robotic Process Automation Market, by Offering
5.5.6 Insurance Robotic Process Automation Market, by Offering
5.5.7 Banking Robotic Process Automation Market, by Offering
5.5.8 Others Robotic Process Automation Market, by Offering
5.6 By Region
Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 8. Asia-Pacific Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 9. Middle East & Africa Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 10. Latin America Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape
11.1 Global Strategic Developments of Key Players
11.1.1 Mergers and Acquisitions
11.1.2 Product Launches
11.1.3 Partnerships
11.1.4 Geographic Expansions
11.1.5 Facility Expansions
11.1.6 Other Developments
Chapter 12. Company Profiles
12.1 NICE Ltd.
12.2 Pegasystems Inc.
12.3 Automation Anywhere Inc.
12.4 Blue Prism Ltd.
12.5 Celaton Ltd.
12.6 Redwood Software Inc.
12.7 IPsoft, Inc.
12.8 UiPath
12.9 Xerox Corporation
12.10 International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5lvfcb/global_robotic?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-robotic-process-automation-market-2013-2018--2023---increase-in-demand-for-virtual-workforce-to-push-market-growth-300777659.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 14, 2019 01:30 PM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 14, 2019 01:30 PM EST
Andrew Keys is co-founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settlement products to hedge funds and investment banks. After, he co-founded a revenue cycle management company where he learned about Bitcoin and eventually Ethereum.
Jan. 14, 2019 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 14, 2019 01:15 PM EST
The dream is universal: heuristic driven, global business operations without interruption so that nobody has to wake up at 4am to solve a problem. Building upon Nutanix Acropolis software defined storage, virtualization, and networking platform, Mark will demonstrate business lifecycle automation with freedom of choice and consumption models. Hybrid cloud applications and operations are controllable by the Nutanix Prism control plane with Calm automation, which can weave together the following: ...
Jan. 14, 2019 01:15 PM EST
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Jan. 14, 2019 12:00 PM EST
Bill Schmarzo, author of "Big Data: Understanding How Data Powers Big Business" and "Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science" is responsible for guiding the technology strategy within Hitachi Vantara for IoT and Analytics. Bill brings a balanced business-technology approach that focuses on business outcomes to drive data, analytics and technology decisions that underpin an organization's digital transformation strategy. Bill has a very impressive background which includes ...
Jan. 14, 2019 12:00 PM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multicloud e...
Jan. 14, 2019 11:30 AM EST
For enterprises to maintain business competitiveness in the digital economy, IT modernization is required. And cloud, with its on-demand, elastic and scalable principles has resoundingly been identified as the infrastructure model capable of supporting fast-changing business requirements that enterprises are challenged with, as a result of our increasingly connected world. In fact, Gartner states that by 2022, 28% of enterprise IT spending will have shifted to cloud. But enterprises still must d...
Jan. 14, 2019 11:00 AM EST
Cloud is the motor for innovation and digital transformation. CIOs will run 25% of total application workloads in the cloud by the end of 2018, based on recent Morgan Stanley report. Having the right enterprise cloud strategy in place, often in a multi cloud environment, also helps companies become a more intelligent business. Companies that master this path have something in common: they create a culture of continuous innovation. In his presentation, Dilipkumar Khandelwal outlined the latest...
Jan. 14, 2019 10:45 AM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 14, 2019 10:30 AM EST
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Jan. 14, 2019 10:15 AM EST
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Jan. 14, 2019 08:45 AM EST
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Jan. 14, 2019 08:15 AM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Jan. 14, 2019 07:00 AM EST