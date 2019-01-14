Global Security and Vulnerability Assessment Market to 2024: Security Information and Event Management Market (SIEM) is Leading the Market

|By PR Newswire
|
January 14, 2019 02:15 PM EST
DUBLIN, Jan 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Security and Vulnerability Assessment Market, Global Analysis by Region, End Users, Deployment, Industry, and Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Security and Vulnerability Assessment market will surpass US$ 14.7 Billion by 2024
Large, small organizations or even individual who are facing the cyber attacks can benefit from the vulnerability assessments. Nowadays, around the globe many organizations whether it's big or small are spending a lot in the security to identify and remediate flaws before they can exploit.
Global security and vulnerability assessment market is driven by rising global enterprise security spending as well as global average cost of cyber crimes across the globe. Vulnerability assessments let the organization with prior information regarding security short comings in their environment and help them by providing guidelines on how to assess the risk coupled with those faults and sprouting threats. This procedure helps the organizations to analyze of its assets, overall risk and security flaws, reducing the chances that the criminals through cyber attacks will breach its system and catch the business off guard.
In this report, we have categorized the Security and Vulnerability Assessment market into Security Management Market and Vulnerability Assessment Market.
The Security Management market, has been further segmented into
- Security Information and Event Management Market (SIEM)
- Policy and Compliance Market
- Forensic and Incident Investigation Market
Whereas, Vulnerability Assessment Market has been segmented into:
- Device Vulnerabilities Assessment
- Application Scanners
This report titled Security and Vulnerability Assessment Market, Global Analysis by Region, End Users, Deployment, Industry, Companies) provides a comprehensive assessment of fast sprouting and high-growth Security and Vulnerability Assessment market. This report studies the Global Security and Vulnerability Assessment market: 1) Market and Forecast 2) Segment Market & Forecast 3) Geographical Market & Forecast 4) Company Wise Security and Vulnerability Assessment market sales & forecast.
Security Information and Event Management Market (SIEM) is leading the Global Security and Vulnerability Assessment Market
Security Information and Event management (SIEM) is dominating the all other segments.
Security Information Management (SIM) and Security Event Management (SEM) mixed to form Security Information and Event Management (SIEM). SIM and SEM gather the information, analyze it and in a combined SIEM alert the company officials of some cyber attack so that valuable assets may not hampered by those attacks.
Enterprise dominates the End-User Segment of Security Information & Event Management
Enterprise market is leading the End-User segment of SIEM among all other segments. The factor which is driving this market is complex nature of cyber attacks on large enterprises, Real- time rate reporting, rising compliance & regulatory mandates etc.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Global Security & Vulnerability Assessment Market
3. Market Share - Global Security & Vulnerability Assessment
3.1 By Application
3.2 Global Vulnerability Assessment
3.2.1 By Segments
3.3 Security Information and Event Management
3.3.1 By Region
3.3.2 By End Users
3.3.3 By Deployment
3.3.4 By Industry
3.4 Company Share Analysis
4. Global Security Management Market
4.1 Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)
4.2 Policy and Compliance Market
4.3 Forensics and Incident Investigation Market
5. Market - Global Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)
5.1 By Regions
5.2 By End Users
5.2.1 Enterprise
5.2.2 Mid - Size
5.2.3 Small Business
5.3 By Deployment
5.3.1 Cloud
5.3.2 On - Premise
5.3.3 Hybrid
5.4 By Industry
5.4.1 Financial Services
5.4.2 IT & Telecommunication
5.4.3 Government
5.4.4 Retail
5.4.5 Healthcare
5.4.6 Education
5.4.7 Others
6. Segments - Global Vulnerability Assessment Market
6.1 Device Vulnerbility Assessment Market
6.2 Application Scanners Vulnerbility Assessment Market
7. Industry - Vulnerabilities Profile
7.1 Window of Exposure
7.1.1 Accommodation & Food Services
7.1.2 Arts, Entertainment & Recreation
7.1.3 Educational Services
7.1.4 Finance & Insurance
7.1.5 Healthcare & Social Assistance
7.1.6 Information
7.1.7 Retail Trade
7.1.8 Transportation & Warehousing
7.1.9 Public Administration
7.2 Android Vulnerabilities by Mobile App Category
7.2.1 Android Vulnerabilities by Mobile App Category
7.2.2 iOS Vulnerabilities By Mobile App Category
8. Company Analysis
8.1 IBM
8.2 HPE
8.3 Splunk
8.4 Qualys
9. Growth Drivers
9.1 Rising Global Enterprise Security Spending
9.2 Global Average Cost of Cyber Crime
10. Challenges
10.1 Lack of Awareness for Security in SMEs
