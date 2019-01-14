Singapore Next Generation Network Market, 2013-2018 & 2023 - Increasing Demand from Telecom and Cloud Service Providers

|By PR Newswire
|
January 14, 2019 03:15 PM EST
DUBLIN, Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Singapore Next Generation Network Market By Type (SDN, NFV and SD-WAN), By Deployment Type (On Premise and Cloud), By End User (Enterprises, Cloud Service Providers and Telecom Service Providers), Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Singapore next generation network market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 40% by 2023, owing to growing networking infrastructure, rising focus towards managing the network and applications from a centralized software and increasing demand from telecom and cloud service providers to cater to their clients with more effective services.
Moreover, companies across the country are anticipated to adopt next generation networking to optimize cost associated with complex networking infrastructure and its management.
Further, increasing demand for enterprise mobility is also one of the major factors expected to fuel growth in Singapore next generation network market in the coming years.
Why You Should Buy This Report?
- To gain an in-depth understanding of next generation network market in Singapore
- To identify the on-going trends and anticipated growth in the next five years
- To help industry consultants, next generation network distributor, distributors and other stakeholders align their market-centric strategies
- To obtain research-based business decisions and add weight to presentations and marketing material
- To gain competitive knowledge of leading market players
- To avail of 10% customization in the report without any extra charges and get the research data or trends added in the report as per the buyer's specific needs
Singapore next generation networking market is controlled by these major players
- Cisco Systems Singapore
- VMware Singapore Pte. Ltd.
- Huawei International Pte. Ltd.
- Nokia Solutions & Networks Singapore Pte. Ltd.
- Juniper Networks (Singapore) Pte Ltd.
- Ciena Communications Singapore Pte. Ltd.
- NEC Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd.
- Aryaka Networks Singapore Pte. Ltd.
- Red Hat Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprises
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Voice of Customer
4.1. Future Integration of SDN in Core Network in Singapore
4.2. Infrastructure Readiness for SDN Adoption in Singapore
4.3. Customer Perception towards Efficiency/Benefits of SDN in Singapore, 2018
4.4. Usage of SDN in Singapore
4.5. Probable Timeline for SDN Adoption in Singapore
5. Global Next Generation Network Market Outlook
6. Singapore Next Generation Network Market Landscape
7. Singapore Next Generation Network Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Type (SDN, NFV and SD-WAN)
7.2.1.1. By Component
7.2.2. By Deployment Type (On Premise and On Cloud)
7.2.3. By End User (Enterprises, Cloud Service Providers and Telecom Service Providers)
7.2.4. By Region (Central & East Region, North-East Region, North Region and West Region)
7.2.5. By Company
8. Singapore Next Generation Network Market Attractiveness Index
8.1. By Type
8.2. By Deployment Type
8.3. By End User
8.4. By Region
9. Singapore SDN Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By End User (Enterprises, Cloud Service Providers, and Telecom Service Providers)
9.2.2. By Company
9.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By End User)
10. Singapore NFV Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.1.1. By Value
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.1. By End User (Enterprises, Cloud Service Providers, and Telecom Service Providers)
10.2.2. By Company
10.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By End User)
11. Singapore SD-WAN Market Outlook
11.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.1.1. By Value
11.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.2.1. By End User (Enterprises, Cloud Service Providers, and Telecom Service Providers)
11.2.2. By Company
11.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By End User)
12. Market Dynamics
12.1. Impact Analysis
12.2. Drivers
12.3. Challenges
13. Market Trends & Developments
14. Value Chain Analysis
15. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
16. Singapore Economic Profile
17. Competitive Landscape
17.1. Competitive Benchmarking
17.2. Company Profiles
18. Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vrm48b/singapore_next?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/singapore-next-generation-network-market-2013-2018--2023---increasing-demand-from-telecom-and-cloud-service-providers-300777817.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
