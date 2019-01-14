Hawkins Point Adds Valuable VP of Business Development

|By Business Wire
|
January 14, 2019 03:24 PM EST
Hawkins Point welcomed John Auclair to their leadership team as an additional Vice President of Business Development, giving their Business Development team an even more targeted approach to new business and meeting the needs of clients. For many years, Auclair has been a friend of the company and of many members of the Hawkins Point family.
As he begins his role at Hawkins Point, Auclair's goal is to ensure that his clients can easily communicate their needs while he simultaneously leverages Hawkins Point to meet them. He is most excited about serving in this role because he is proud to sell the expert capabilities of Hawkins Point and their entire delivery team.
Auclair considers this transition to be a natural one because of his relationships there and his alignment with their model as an employee-based technology consulting firm. "I can confidently promote the Hawkins Point model better than other models used by consulting organizations. When someone in my role sells the work, we're also delivering it with an individual who is on our payroll, an employee who has a vested interest in both the success of Hawkins Point and our client. It brings tremendous credibility when delivering complex solutions within the market. We can say yes to a client's request for services and know that our team can truly deliver." Hawkins Point is equally excited to have Auclair on board. They expect exponential growth in the reach of their business, as a direct result of his addition.
Auclair has a long track record helping clients solve business problems as well as a rich work history in technology services and consulting. He was a Computer Information Systems major at Bryant College, now called Bryant University. He then spent his first 3 years as a developer and programmer analyst, which gave him in-depth experience with the delivery-side of technology.
Very early in his career, he was offered a partnership at Coopers and Waterhouse, now PwC. It was there that he was ushered into sales, which eventually led him to become a Managing Director in Business Development.
Throughout his career, it was the smaller, employee-based consulting opportunities he enjoyed most; which was also the same setting that introduced him to Heather Morris Kyer, CEO and Co-Founder of Hawkins Point, as well as John Williams, CSO of Hawkins Point.
"This business setting is a 'relationship business' between a Business Developer and the clients. It's also a relationship business among members of the same team." He believes it is important to have shared vision along with the strategic placement of different expertise. This is his experience at Hawkins Point. "We share many of the same passions. But we also bring different expertise. Stepping into the organization with this team of people feels almost like coming back home."
Collectively, the Hawkins Point team, joined by John Auclair, look forward to greater revenue growth, introductions to new clients and organizations, and growth as leaders. They invite the business community to get to know John, who is currently based in Rhode Island with his family. He will spend much of his time building out relationships within the Life Sciences community in the Greater Boston Area.
About Hawkins Point
Hawkins Point proudly serves the Life Sciences community and has the privilege over many years of working with countless professionals who consistently strive to improve the quality of life for patients every day, across multiple medical conditions and challenges that lead to life-altering therapies. Hawkins Point Partners is a team of dedicated professionals who craft solutions to address their clients' business challenges through the appropriate use and implementation of technology. In their 6 years as a company, they have been locally and nationally recognized for their success and growth. They were recognized in Inc500's list of America's fastest-growing private companies in both 2017 and 2018 and also named the 6th fastest-growing private company in the Boston Business Journal's Fast 50 List. Find out more about them here.
