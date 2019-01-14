Ronald C. Whittemore Recognized for Excellence in Computer Programming

|By PR Newswire
CLAREMONT, N.H., Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ronald C. Whittemore is a distinguished biographee of Marquis Who's Who. As in all Marquis Who's Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are chosen from among a pool of the most prominent professionals and are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.
Excelling in the field of programming for over 35 years, Mr. Whittemore (now retired) served as the programming manager at Datamann, Inc., in Wilder, Vermont, from 1979 to 2014. Prior to this appointment, he worked as a senior programmer with Computac LLC in West Lebanon, New Hampshire, from 1973 to 1979 and with Joy Manufacturing in Claremont, New Hampshire, from 1968 to 1973. Beginning his career in 1965, Mr. Whittemore's first job was as a computer programmer at the Cross Company in Hartford, Vermont.
Originally intending to pursue a career in the United States Air Force, Mr. Whittemore spent a number of years with the United States Armed Forces. Serving his first four years with the United States Navy, he joined the United States Air Force in 1961. Upon marrying his wife, Lillian Marie Therriault, the following year, Mr. Whittemore realized that he would much rather have a job that kept him close to his family and turned his career pursuits towards programming instead.
Graduating magna cum laude from programming school prior to the emergence of the many modern programming languages, Mr. Whittemore was already an established professional before he sought further formal education. With these languages taking on a more important role in his field, Datamann, Inc. financed his return to school and he enrolled at Nathaniel Hawthorne College in Antrim, New Hampshire, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in business administration in 1984. Striving to remain on top of new developments in his field, Mr. Whittemore maintains affiliation with the Association for Information Technology Professionals, which is the leading association for technology professionals.
In addition to his professional path, Mr. Whittemore has made quite the name for himself as an amateur athlete, winning the First Place Gold Medal in the long jump, triple jump and 100-meter dash events at the 2018 National Senior Games in Burlington, Vermont. Having qualified for and attended every National Senior Games since 1995, he will be competing in the upcoming 2019 National Senior Games in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Using running as a way to stay in shape, he ran the Boston Marathon in 1961 and, a few years ago, began running every day. Mr. Whittemore now holds the record in Claremont for the most consecutive days gone running, the second longest in the state of New Hampshire.
Excelling in all aspects of his personal and professional life, Mr. Whittemore has been featured in multiple professional publications. For his achievements in the world of track and field, he has been featured in the sports section of The Eagle Times on three separate occasions in the past 10 years, first in 2008, then in 2011, and again in 2018. Also having features in The Valley News in 2010 and 2011, Mr. Whittemore has previously been selected for inclusion in the 25th edition of Who's Who in Finance and Industry, the 21st edition of Who's Who in the East and several editions of Who's Who in the World.
Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the First Edition of Who's Who in America®, Marquis Who's Who® has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field of endeavor, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion and entertainment. Today, Who's Who in America® remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms around the world. Marquis® publications may be visited at the official Marquis Who's Who® website at www.marquiswhoswho.com.
