Ribbon Communications Inc. Expects Full Year 2018 Financial Results to Meet Prior Guidance; Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results to be Reported on February 20, 2019

WESTFORD, Mass., Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global leader in secure and intelligent cloud communications, today announced that it expects non-GAAP revenue and adjusted EBITDA for the full year ended December 31, 2018 to meet the guidance provided on October 30, 2018. Ribbon anticipates full year 2018 non-GAAP revenue to be at or above $610 million and adjusted EBITDA to be in excess of $80 million. Its expectations regarding 2018 financial results are based on current estimates and remain subject to change based on the completion of the financial closing process.

"I am pleased to announce that we expect to report another strong quarter as it relates to both non-GAAP revenue and adjusted EBITDA," said Fritz Hobbs, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ribbon Communications. "2018 was an important transition time for Ribbon, as we strengthened our solutions offerings, successfully completed our merger integration between Sonus and GENBAND and substantially improved our profitability. As we move into 2019, we are unifying and streamlining Ribbon's customer-facing sales and services teams under the leadership of Steven Bruny. Steven has been serving as the leader of Ribbon's global services organization, has held executive leadership roles for both sales and operations at GENBAND and brings over 30 years of sales and services industry experience to his expanded role. I am confident this unified organization will deliver expanded value to our customers."

Mr. Bruny commented, "I am proud of our outstanding sales and services teams here at Ribbon, and look forward to continuing our support of our customers and partners, who are embracing our real-time communications solutions worldwide."

Tony Scarfo has been selected to manage all research and development, product management and customer support teams within Ribbon. Mr. Scarfo now has end-to-end responsibility for the continued competitiveness and quality of Ribbon's market-leading solutions.

After successfully completing 2018, Mike Swade has agreed to remain with the Company through the end of March 2019 to support a smooth transition. Additionally, David Walsh, former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GENBAND and founder of Ribbon's Kandy CPaaS platform, is expected to move to a consulting role and will serve as a strategic advisor to the Company. Mr. Hobbs commented, "I would like to thank Mike for his leadership in unifying the Ribbon sales team, and thank David for his leadership in driving the merger of Sonus and GENBAND and for his creation of Kandy, which serves the rapidly expanding CPaaS market. I wish them both well in their future endeavors."

