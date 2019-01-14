The 56th Design Automation Conference Offers Opportunities for Students to Engage in the Premier Event Focused on the Design and Automation of Electronic Circuits and Systems

|By Business Wire
For more than 55 years, the Design Automation Conference (DAC) has striven to foster a vibrant worldwide community of electronic design and systems professionals as well as improve the diversity among attendees. DAC’s student fellow and scholarship programs are designed to give young students their first experience with the electronic design and systems industry.
Newton Young Student Fellow Program:
In honor of the memory of Dr. A. Richard Newton, The Newton Young Student Fellow Program actively supports the next engineering generation by enabling young students at the beginning of a career to enter the dynamic world of design and automation of electronic systems. Each Young Student Fellow will actively engage at DAC through numerous events, including meetings with design automation luminaries, attendance at technical sessions and exhibits, participation in student-related events at DAC, and a poster session designed to introduce each Young Student Fellow to the DAC community.
Each selected Fellow will receive a free DAC full conference registration including tutorials. In addition, DAC will issue partial grants to cover travel expenses, subject to some matching funds from the student’s advisor or university.
The awardees will participate in the following activities during the conference:
- Participate in the DAC summer school on Sunday, June 2.
- Kickoff breakfast meeting on Sunday, June 2 sponsored by Cadence.
- Selected conference sessions, including sessions with Best Paper Award nominations.
- Poster presentation (either current research, or relevant coursework/projects) introducing each Fellow during the DAC student event.
- Attendance at the awards ceremony.
- Attendance at the closing session during the Thursday evening reception.
- Social media postings (Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, etc.) to provide timely news, photos and feedback on events during DAC.
The awardees are required to participate in all the events in this program and to share their experiences at DAC on social media outlets at least twice daily.
Preference is given to junior or senior undergraduates in Engineering; to under-represented demographics such as women and minorities; to students in smaller research groups; to students pursuing a master’s degree and pre-candidacy Ph.D. students. In past years, DAC has sponsored more than 70 students as part of this program.
To apply for a Newton Young Student Fellowship, students must complete the application form. The submission site is open now through February 22, 2019. Qualifying students will be notified by March 19, 2019. Conference participation will be June 2 - 6, 2019 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas, NV.
P.O. Pistilli Scholarship Program:
The objective of the P.O. Pistilli Undergraduate Scholarship for Advancement in Computer Science and Electrical Engineering is to increase the number of professionals in electrical engineering, computer engineering and computer science from under-represented groups.
Scholarships of $4,000 per year, renewable for up to five years, are awarded annually to between two and seven high school seniors who have a 3.00 GPA or better (on a 4.00 scale), have demonstrated high achievement in math and science courses, have a strong desire to pursue careers in electrical engineering, computer engineering, or computer science, and who have demonstrated substantial financial need.
To apply for the P.O. Pistilli Scholarship, students must complete the application form. The submission site is open now through March 1, 2019. Qualifying students will be notified by April 4, 2019.
For additional information on awards and the Design Automation Conference, visit www.dac.com.
About DAC
The Design Automation Conference (DAC) is recognized as the premier event for the design of electronic circuits and systems, and for electronic design automation (EDA) and silicon solutions. A diverse worldwide community representing more than 1,000 organizations attends each year, represented by system designers and architects, logic and circuit designers, validation engineers, CAD managers, senior managers and executives to researchers and academicians from leading universities. Close to 60 technical sessions selected by a committee of electronic design experts offer information on recent developments and trends, management practices and new products, methodologies and technologies. A highlight of DAC is its exhibition and suite area with approximately 200 of the leading and emerging EDA, silicon, intellectual property (IP) and design services providers. The conference is sponsored by the Association for Computing Machinery (ACM), and the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), and is supported by ACM's Special Interest Group on Design Automation (ACM SIGDA) and IEEE’s Council on Electronic Design Automation (CEDA).
Design Automation Conference acknowledges trademarks or registered trademarks of other organizations for their respective products and services.
