Huami announces strategic collaboration with McLaren Applied Technologies

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 14, 2019 05:00 PM EST
- Partnership will see the companies Develop Co-Branded, Wearable Smart Technology Products that Create a Comprehensive User Experience
- The partnership will see Huami become an official wearables partner for the brand's pioneering e-sports programme, the McLaren Shadow Project
BEIJING, Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Huami Corporation ("Huami" or the "Company") (NYSE: HMI), a biometric and activity data-driven company with significant expertise in smart wearable technology, today announced that it has entered into a strategic collaboration with McLaren Applied Technologies, a global leader in high-performance design and technology solutions, to jointly develop co-branded intelligent, data-driven, customized performance optimization solutions and wearable technologies in the future. These co-developed, co-branded products will work seamlessly with mobile applications to provide users with a comprehensive view of their biometric and activity data, particularly in relation to health and wellness-based activities and competitive e-sports, a market segment of growing popularity over recent years. The collaboration will explore the application of metrics-driven wearables that contribute to the optimisation of human performance in the field of racing, such as body sensors and AI technology.
The first stage of the collaboration will see Huami Partner with McLaren Shadow Project esports competition. Huami technology will be used to help select the winner of the competition, held at the McLaren Technology Centre between January 16 – 17, 2019. The winner will be chosen from seven finalists after four days of virtual and real-world racing as well as rigorous human performance testing by McLaren Applied Technologies. Throughout the finals week, assessment sessions will include stimulus detection, central processing, physical capabilities and driving skill that will utilize biometric data collected from Huami's high-quality wearable products to evaluate human performance characteristics exhibited during the event.
"We are excited to be working with world-leading performance design and technology solutions provider McLaren Applied Technologies and official partner to McLaren Shadow Project. We believe that this strategic partnership validates the growth potential of our high-quality wearable technology products and will help broaden our global reach," said Tommy Tang, Vice President of Huami. "As part of our strategic collaboration, we will integrate our mutually compatible technologies to develop an innovative wearable design and create a comprehensive user experience. As a partner to McLaren Shadow Project this programme will enable Huami's devices to be used as an invaluable data source to detail compelling insights about human physical performance that works across different sectors, including wellness and e-sports."
"As part of our partnership we are honored to help determine the champion of the McLaren Shadow Project, based on analysis of the biometric data collected from our premium wearable products," Mr. Tang continued. "Importantly, we look forward to jointly developing smart technology wearable products that work with mobile applications to provide users with a comprehensive view of their biometric and activity data. Jointly, we can set a new standard in delivering quantifiable and actionable human performance insights."
Mike Collier, Head of Human Performance at McLaren Applied Technologies commented: "This is a hugely exciting announcement for McLaren Applied Technologies. Huami is a global leader in the wearables technology space and we're looking forward to the opportunity to co-develop products as part of this long-term technical partnership. The involvement of McLaren Applied Technologies in the McLaren Shadow Project is a key differentiator between our competition and others in the racing e-sports space. This offering has only been strengthened by this partnership with Huami and we're pleased to have such a trusted partner on-board to help crown our winner."
The live finals of the McLaren Shadow Project will be streamed via the McLaren YouTube Channel on Wednesday 16 and Thursday 17 January 2019.
About Huami Corporation
Huami is a biometric and activity data-driven company with significant expertise in smart wearable technology. Since its inception in 2013, Huami has quickly established its global market leadership and recognition by shipping millions of units of smart wearable devices. In 2017, Huami shipped 18.1 million units of smart wearable devices. Huami has one of the largest biometric and activity databases in the global smart wearables industry. Huami's mobile apps work hand in hand with its smart wearable devices and provide users with a comprehensive view and analysis of their biometric and activity data.
For more information, please visit http://ir.huami.com.
About McLaren Shadow Project
McLaren Shadow Project is a virtual racing programme that shadows McLaren's real world. The champion of McLaren Shadow Project 2018 will win a place on the McLaren Shadow e-sports team and go on to race online against the best teams in the world. The winner will also win access to the McLaren e-sports driver development programme.
About McLaren Applied Technologies
Part of the McLaren Group, McLaren Applied Technologies works at the intersection of technology, data and human ingenuity to deliver quantifiable performance advantage to sectors undergoing large-scale disruptive change. Drawing on a 30-year heritage leading the digital transformation of motorsport through electronics and data systems, we now develop transformative products and solutions that harness our expertise in electronic systems, electric drive, telemetry, software, sensor technology, simulation, predictive analytics, and design.
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the cooperation with Xiaomi, the recognition of the Company's self-branded products; the Company's growth strategies; trends and competition in global wearable technology market; changes in the Company's revenues and certain cost or expense accounting policies; governmental policies relating to the Company's industry and general economic conditions in China and the global. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
In China:
Huami Corporation
Grace Yujia Zhang
Tel: +86-10-5940-3255
E-mail: [email protected]
The Piacente Group, Inc.
Ross Warner
Tel: +86-10-5730-6201
E-mail: [email protected]
In the United States:
The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: [email protected]
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huami-announces-strategic-collaboration-with-mclaren-applied-technologies-300777892.html
SOURCE Huami Corporation
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 14, 2019 06:45 PM EST
The dream is universal: heuristic driven, global business operations without interruption so that nobody has to wake up at 4am to solve a problem. Building upon Nutanix Acropolis software defined storage, virtualization, and networking platform, Mark will demonstrate business lifecycle automation with freedom of choice and consumption models. Hybrid cloud applications and operations are controllable by the Nutanix Prism control plane with Calm automation, which can weave together the following: ...
Jan. 14, 2019 06:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 14, 2019 06:00 PM EST
Cloud Storage 2.0 has brought many innovations, including the availability of cloud storage services that are less expensive and much faster than previous generations of cloud storage. Cloud Storage 2.0 has also delivered new and faster methods for migrating your premises storage environment to the cloud and the concept of multi-cloud. This session will provide technical details on Cloud Storage 2.0 and the methods used to efficiently migrate from premises-to-cloud storage. This session will als...
Jan. 14, 2019 06:00 PM EST
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Jan. 14, 2019 05:00 PM EST
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Jan. 14, 2019 03:45 PM EST
Most modern computer languages embed a lot of metadata in their application. We show how this goldmine of data from a runtime environment like production or staging can be used to increase profits. Adi conceptualized the Crosscode platform after spending over 25 years working for large enterprise companies like HP, Cisco, IBM, UHG and personally experiencing the challenges that prevent companies from quickly making changes to their technology, due to the complexity of their enterprise. An accomp...
Jan. 14, 2019 03:45 PM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 14, 2019 02:15 PM EST
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Jan. 14, 2019 02:15 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Jan. 14, 2019 02:00 PM EST
Moving to Azure is the path to digital transformation, but not every journey is effective. Organizations that start with a cohesive, well-planned migration strategy can avoid common mistakes and stay a step ahead of the competition. Learn from Atmosera CEO, Jon Thomsen about the opportunities and challenges found in three pivotal phases of the journey to the cloud: Evaluation and Architecting, Migration and Management, and Optimization & Innovation. In each phase, there are distinct insights tha...
Jan. 14, 2019 01:45 PM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 14, 2019 01:30 PM EST
Andrew Keys is co-founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settlement products to hedge funds and investment banks. After, he co-founded a revenue cycle management company where he learned about Bitcoin and eventually Ethereum.
Jan. 14, 2019 01:30 PM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 14, 2019 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 14, 2019 01:15 PM EST