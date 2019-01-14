Huami announces strategic collaboration with McLaren Applied Technologies

Partnership will see the companies Develop Co-Branded, Wearable Smart Technology Products that Create a Comprehensive User Experience

The partnership will see Huami become an official wearables partner for the brand's pioneering e-sports programme, the McLaren Shadow Project

BEIJING, Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Huami Corporation ("Huami" or the "Company") (NYSE: HMI), a biometric and activity data-driven company with significant expertise in smart wearable technology, today announced that it has entered into a strategic collaboration with McLaren Applied Technologies, a global leader in high-performance design and technology solutions, to jointly develop co-branded intelligent, data-driven, customized performance optimization solutions and wearable technologies in the future. These co-developed, co-branded products will work seamlessly with mobile applications to provide users with a comprehensive view of their biometric and activity data, particularly in relation to health and wellness-based activities and competitive e-sports, a market segment of growing popularity over recent years. The collaboration will explore the application of metrics-driven wearables that contribute to the optimisation of human performance in the field of racing, such as body sensors and AI technology.

The first stage of the collaboration will see Huami Partner with McLaren Shadow Project esports competition. Huami technology will be used to help select the winner of the competition, held at the McLaren Technology Centre between January 16 – 17, 2019. The winner will be chosen from seven finalists after four days of virtual and real-world racing as well as rigorous human performance testing by McLaren Applied Technologies. Throughout the finals week, assessment sessions will include stimulus detection, central processing, physical capabilities and driving skill that will utilize biometric data collected from Huami's high-quality wearable products to evaluate human performance characteristics exhibited during the event.

"We are excited to be working with world-leading performance design and technology solutions provider McLaren Applied Technologies and official partner to McLaren Shadow Project. We believe that this strategic partnership validates the growth potential of our high-quality wearable technology products and will help broaden our global reach," said Tommy Tang, Vice President of Huami. "As part of our strategic collaboration, we will integrate our mutually compatible technologies to develop an innovative wearable design and create a comprehensive user experience. As a partner to McLaren Shadow Project this programme will enable Huami's devices to be used as an invaluable data source to detail compelling insights about human physical performance that works across different sectors, including wellness and e-sports."

"As part of our partnership we are honored to help determine the champion of the McLaren Shadow Project, based on analysis of the biometric data collected from our premium wearable products," Mr. Tang continued. "Importantly, we look forward to jointly developing smart technology wearable products that work with mobile applications to provide users with a comprehensive view of their biometric and activity data. Jointly, we can set a new standard in delivering quantifiable and actionable human performance insights."

Mike Collier, Head of Human Performance at McLaren Applied Technologies commented: "This is a hugely exciting announcement for McLaren Applied Technologies. Huami is a global leader in the wearables technology space and we're looking forward to the opportunity to co-develop products as part of this long-term technical partnership. The involvement of McLaren Applied Technologies in the McLaren Shadow Project is a key differentiator between our competition and others in the racing e-sports space. This offering has only been strengthened by this partnership with Huami and we're pleased to have such a trusted partner on-board to help crown our winner."

The live finals of the McLaren Shadow Project will be streamed via the McLaren YouTube Channel on Wednesday 16 and Thursday 17 January 2019.

About Huami Corporation

Huami is a biometric and activity data-driven company with significant expertise in smart wearable technology. Since its inception in 2013, Huami has quickly established its global market leadership and recognition by shipping millions of units of smart wearable devices. In 2017, Huami shipped 18.1 million units of smart wearable devices. Huami has one of the largest biometric and activity databases in the global smart wearables industry. Huami's mobile apps work hand in hand with its smart wearable devices and provide users with a comprehensive view and analysis of their biometric and activity data.

For more information, please visit http://ir.huami.com.

About McLaren Shadow Project

McLaren Shadow Project is a virtual racing programme that shadows McLaren's real world. The champion of McLaren Shadow Project 2018 will win a place on the McLaren Shadow e-sports team and go on to race online against the best teams in the world. The winner will also win access to the McLaren e-sports driver development programme.

About McLaren Applied Technologies

Part of the McLaren Group, McLaren Applied Technologies works at the intersection of technology, data and human ingenuity to deliver quantifiable performance advantage to sectors undergoing large-scale disruptive change. Drawing on a 30-year heritage leading the digital transformation of motorsport through electronics and data systems, we now develop transformative products and solutions that harness our expertise in electronic systems, electric drive, telemetry, software, sensor technology, simulation, predictive analytics, and design.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the cooperation with Xiaomi, the recognition of the Company's self-branded products; the Company's growth strategies; trends and competition in global wearable technology market; changes in the Company's revenues and certain cost or expense accounting policies; governmental policies relating to the Company's industry and general economic conditions in China and the global. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Huami Corporation

Grace Yujia Zhang

Tel: +86-10-5940-3255

E-mail: [email protected]

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Ross Warner

Tel: +86-10-5730-6201

E-mail: [email protected]

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

E-mail: [email protected]

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huami-announces-strategic-collaboration-with-mclaren-applied-technologies-300777892.html

SOURCE Huami Corporation