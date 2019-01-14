EnterWorks Sponsors Coresight Research's "10 Retail Trends for 2019" Report

|By PR Newswire
|
January 14, 2019 05:05 PM EST
STERLING, Va., Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EnterWorks®, a leading provider of Master Data Management (MDM) and Product Information Management (PIM) solutions, is proud to sponsor Coresight Research's "10 Retail Trends for 2019" Report. The report, available for download here and also sponsored by two other premier technology vendors, highlight the top retail trends according to Coresight Research that are leading to a year of reinvention – for the retail sector as a whole and for physical stores in particular.
Coresight Research, the leader in retail technology research, helps retail clients accelerate innovation and growth. They focus on disruption at the intersection of retail and technology – and help customers understand what it means for their business. Coresight Research has a global presence spanning the US, Europe and Asia, including deep expertise in the China market.
"We expect 2019 to be a year marked by spectacular retail, fast retail and smart retail. By the end of 2019, we expect to see spectacular new flagships, many more online-to-offline ventures and smarter supply chains," offered CEO & Founder of Coresight Research, Deborah Weinswig. "We also anticipate that companies will embed artificial intelligence across retail functions, yielding improved communications and better experiences for customers, while enabling smarter decisions on inventories and pricing. The result will be a global retail sector that is stronger and better equipped to serve rising consumer expectations."
"We are pleased to sponsor this important research and to be collaborating with Deborah as she continues her exceptional run as the top retail tech analyst of this generation," said Rick Chavie, CEO of EnterWorks. "Every retailer can draw on the insights in this report to help guide them through the plethora of technology choices confronting them as they seek to remain relevant in the increasingly digitized retail world,"
Weinswig as a panelist, along with Chavie as moderator, will be participating in EnterWorks' Big Ideas panel today, Monday, January 14 at 3:15pm in the Expo Hall of NRF® 2019: Retail's Big Show. The panel will also feature the following thought leaders: Steven Keith Platt, Research Director for Northwestern University's Retail Analytics Council and its AI Lab; and Roy Taylor, CEO of Ryff, creator of a next gen, AI-based advertising platform for individualized product placement in film, TV and video.
EnterWorks at NRF 2019 Retail's Big Show
Big Ideas Session
Save the date and time for EnterWorks' Big Idea Session, featuring an expert panel on experiential disruption that will explore "How Combinatorial Intelligence(TM) Enables Differentiation Through Precise Personalization" to learn more.
Monday, January 14, 2019
3:15 p.m. – 3:45 p.m.
Expo Hall, Stage 5, Level 3
Fender® Guitar Giveaway
Stop by the EnterWorks Booth #2743 for a chance to win a Fender® Stratocaster® Guitar! EnterWorks and its MDM and PIM client Fender will be randomly giving away one guitar (valued at $699.99) per day (Sunday, Monday and Tuesday) just for stopping by the EnterWorks booth. Learn more about the Fender and EnterWorks partnership here.
Booth #2743 Demonstration
Schedule a demonstration of EnterWorks' MDM and PIM and discuss AI thought leadership ideas with the EnterWorks team at Booth #2743.
About EnterWorks
EnterWorks® Master Data Management (MDM) and Product Information Management (PIM) solution enables companies to acquire, manage and transform product information into persuasive content that drives higher sales and new competitive strengths through e-commerce Web, mobile, print and various electronic channels. Services offered include: Master Data Management, Product Information Management, Dynamic Data Modeling, Workflow & Collaboration, Syndication & Publishing, Digital Asset Management, Geographic Localization, Portal Content Exchange, and Digital Channel Accelerators.
EnterWorks is highly ranked by various research analysts and used by industry leaders such as: Ariens, Big Rock Sports, CPO Commerce, Creative Converting, Darigold, Fender Musical Instruments, Guthy-Renker, Hearth & Home Technologies, HON Furniture, HP Hood, Interline Brands, Johnstone Supply, Mary Kay, Mercer, Orgill, Publishers Clearing House, Restoration Hardware, Strategic Market Alliance, US Foods, and W.B. Mason. Learn more at http://www.enterworks.com.
SOURCE Enterworks
