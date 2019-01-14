|By PR Newswire
|
January 14, 2019 06:02 PM EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Increasing data protection requirements to drive the demand for Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) solutions across the globe
The global HCI market size is expected to grow from USD 4.1 billion in 2018 to USD 17.1 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 32.9% during the forecast period. HCI helps organizations in complying with various regulations, including capital requirements in banking or eligibility requirements for government benefits. Hypervisors play an important role during the deployment of any virtualization. However, in HCI, the choice is limited as the hypervisors offered are vendor-dependent. These factors may restrict the adoption of HCI solutions.
The hardware segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period
HCI solution combines all the typical data center hardware-based resources which are storage, compute, and networking onto an industry-standard server.The hardware components are available in 3 options: engineered appliances, certified nodes, and customized solutions.
End users can choose any of these based on their specific requirements.
The data center consolidation segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period
HCI is available with data reduction features, such as deduplication and compression.These advantages of HCI reduce the overall hardware requirement in the data center infrastructure.
Moreover, it reduces the requirement of separate backup software, deduplication appliances, and Solid-State Drive (SSD) arrays.Organizations are increasingly adopting infrastructure refresh and cost optimization projects.
HCI solutions enable organizations to consolidate all or a part of their data center in their premises. It would positively impact the growth of HCI market over the forecast period.
North America to hold the largest market size in 2018, while Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
North America is estimated to hold the largest market size in the global HCI market in 2018.North America is the most matured region in the HCI market, as most large enterprises are in the region.
On the other hand, the HCI market in APAC is expected to witness exponential growth to become the fastest-growing region.
In the process of determining and verifying the market size of several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted with the key people.
The breakup of the primary profiles is given below:
• By Company: Tier I: 32%, Tier II: 49%, and Tier III: 19%
• By Designation: C-Level: 33%, Director-Level: 22%, and Others: 45%
• By Region: North America: 40%, Europe: 20%, APAC: 35%, and RoW: 5%
The key vendors profiled in the report are as follows:
1. Dell EMC (US)
2. Nutanix (US)
3. Cisco (US)
4. HPE (US)
5. Huawei (China)
6. NetApp (US)
7. VMware (US)
8. Pivot3 (US)
9. Scale Computing (US)
10. Startoscale (US)
11. DataCore (US)
12. Maxta (US)
13. Microsoft (US)
14. HiveIO (US)
15. Supermicro (US)
16. Hitachi Vantara (US)
17. Diamanti (US)
18. Lenovo (China)
19. NEC Corporation (Japan)
20. Riverbed Technology (US)
21. IBM (US)
22. Fujitsu (Japan)
23. StarWind (US)
24. Sanfor Technologies (China)
25. StorMagic (UK))
Research coverage
The market has been segmented on the basis of components (hardware and software).The application segment in the market includes remote office/branch office, Virtualization Desktop Infrastructure (VDI), data center consolidation, backup/recovery/disaster recovery, virtualizing critical applications, and others.
The organization size segment is divided into Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises.The market by vertical covers Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), IT and telecom, government, healthcare, manufacturing, energy, education, and others.
The market by region has 5 major regions, namely, North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America.
Key benefits of buying the report
1. The report comprehensively segments the HCI market and provides the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and its subsegments across verticals and regions.
2. The report would help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information about the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
3. It would help stakeholders better understand their competitors and gain more insights to enhance their positions in the market. The competitive landscape section includes new product launches, partnerships, agreements and collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and expansions related to the global HCI market.
