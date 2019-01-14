|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 14, 2019 06:02 PM EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanomechanical testing market to grow at a higher CAGR during 2018–2023
The global nanomechanical testing market is expected to grow from USD 279 million in 2018 to USD 345 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 3.65% from 2018 to 2023. The increasing demand for testing various materials to understand its properties on a nanoscale would increase the market for nanomechanical testing services for several applications, such as life sciences, industrial manufacturing, and material development.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05715671
HARDWARE SEGMENT TO CAPTURE LARGER SIZE OF NANOMECHANICAL MARKET, BASED ON OFFERING, BY 2023
The rising demand for testing various materials to understand its properties on a nanoscale leads to the increasing adoption of nanomechanical testing services for various applications, such has life sciences, industrial manufacturing, and material development. The global market for nanomechanical testing will be dominated by the hardware segment due to increasing advancements by key players toward product innovation leading to the development of systems with higher accuracy.
ADVANCES IN MICRO-ELECTRO-MECHANICAL SYSTEMS (MEMS) TECHNOLOGY WOULD ENABLE GROWTH OF NANOMECHANICAL TESTING MARKET AT HIGHER CAGR FROM 2018 TO 2023
Consumer electronics, industrial electronics, medical devices, gaming consoles, drones, and imaging are a few major applications of MEMS devices.Latest advancements in MEMS technology have led to the development of various new devices.
Further, several MEMS devices can be integrated into a single module.However, these developments in MEMS technology have led to severe complexities in the design process, which further makes quantification and modification of mechanical properties extremely difficult.
MEMS devices comprise complex materials having diverse physical dimensions with large variations in their properties.
NORTH AMERICA TO BE FASTEST-GROWING REGION IN NANOMECHANICAL TESTING MARKET
The nanomechanical testing market in North America is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the dynamic changes in the adoption of new technologies and advancements in organizations across industries, as well as increased use of connected devices.The life sciences industry in North America has a significant impact on its economy.
It is the largest market for nanomechanical testing at present, and a similar trend is likely to continue in the coming years. The US is the most important market for material testing in the region.
Bruker Corporation (US), Micro Materials Limited (UK), Alemnis GmbH (Switzerland), MTS Systems Corporation (US), Quad Group, Inc.(US), Illinois Tool Works Inc. (US), Nanoscience Instruments (US), Biomomentum Inc. (Canada), Micro Materials Limited (UK), Nanomechanics Inc. (US), and Testometric Co., Ltd. (UK) are a few major players in the nanomechanical testing market.
Breakdown of Profile of Primary Participants:
• By Company Type: Tier 1 = 18%, Tier 2 = 22%, and Tier 3 = 60%
• By Designation: C-Level Executives = 21%, Directors = 35%, and Others = 44%
• By Region: North America = 22%, Europe = 26%, APAC = 39%, and RoW = 13%
Research Coverage:
• The market by instrument type covers Transmission electron microscope (TEM), scanning electron microscopes (SEMs), dual-beam (FIB/SEM) systems, and spectroscopes.
• The market by offering covers hardware and services.
• The market by application covers industrial manufacturing, life sciences, material development, and semiconductor manufacturing
• The geographic analysis is based on 4 major regions—North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW. (RoW includes South America, and the Middle East & Africa).
Key Benefits of Buying the Report:
The report will help the leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the nanomechanical testing market and subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.
The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05715671
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-nanomechanical-testing-market-is-expected-to-grow-from-usd-279-million-in-2018-to-usd-345-million-by-2023--at-a-cagr-of-3-65-from-2018-to-2023--300777563.html
SOURCE Reportlinker
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 14, 2019 06:00 PM EST
Cloud Storage 2.0 has brought many innovations, including the availability of cloud storage services that are less expensive and much faster than previous generations of cloud storage. Cloud Storage 2.0 has also delivered new and faster methods for migrating your premises storage environment to the cloud and the concept of multi-cloud. This session will provide technical details on Cloud Storage 2.0 and the methods used to efficiently migrate from premises-to-cloud storage. This session will als...
Jan. 14, 2019 06:00 PM EST
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Jan. 14, 2019 05:00 PM EST
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Jan. 14, 2019 03:45 PM EST
Most modern computer languages embed a lot of metadata in their application. We show how this goldmine of data from a runtime environment like production or staging can be used to increase profits. Adi conceptualized the Crosscode platform after spending over 25 years working for large enterprise companies like HP, Cisco, IBM, UHG and personally experiencing the challenges that prevent companies from quickly making changes to their technology, due to the complexity of their enterprise. An accomp...
Jan. 14, 2019 03:45 PM EST
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Jan. 14, 2019 02:15 PM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 14, 2019 02:15 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Jan. 14, 2019 02:00 PM EST
Moving to Azure is the path to digital transformation, but not every journey is effective. Organizations that start with a cohesive, well-planned migration strategy can avoid common mistakes and stay a step ahead of the competition. Learn from Atmosera CEO, Jon Thomsen about the opportunities and challenges found in three pivotal phases of the journey to the cloud: Evaluation and Architecting, Migration and Management, and Optimization & Innovation. In each phase, there are distinct insights tha...
Jan. 14, 2019 01:45 PM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 14, 2019 01:30 PM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 14, 2019 01:30 PM EST
Andrew Keys is co-founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settlement products to hedge funds and investment banks. After, he co-founded a revenue cycle management company where he learned about Bitcoin and eventually Ethereum.
Jan. 14, 2019 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 14, 2019 01:15 PM EST
The dream is universal: heuristic driven, global business operations without interruption so that nobody has to wake up at 4am to solve a problem. Building upon Nutanix Acropolis software defined storage, virtualization, and networking platform, Mark will demonstrate business lifecycle automation with freedom of choice and consumption models. Hybrid cloud applications and operations are controllable by the Nutanix Prism control plane with Calm automation, which can weave together the following: ...
Jan. 14, 2019 01:15 PM EST
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Jan. 14, 2019 12:00 PM EST