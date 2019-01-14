dunnhumby startet Mediengeschäft auf Grundlage von Kundendatenforschung, das Einzelhändler und Marken entlang der gesamten Kundenreise mit Kunden verbindet

|By Business Wire
NRF 2019: Die große Einzelhandelsshow – dunnhumby stellte heute dunnhumby media vor und bietet eine einzigartige Kombination aus Cross-Channel-Medien, Data Science und Partnerschaften, die Einzelhändler und Marken mit Kunden verbindet, vom Surfen bis zum Kauf. dunnhumby media aktiviert Datenbestände von Einzelhändlern, um Verbraucher während der gesamten Kundenreise durch personalisierte Kommunikation zu begeistern, wo immer sie sich befinden. Angetrieben von der Kundendatenforschung von dunnhumby hilft die Medienlösung Werbetreibenden, die Kundenbindung zu stärken und ermöglicht es Einzelhändlern, ihre eigenen Medien für messbares Umsatzwachstum zu monetarisieren.
„Daten treiben das Ökosystem der neuen Einzelhandelsmedien voran und sind zu einem der wertvollsten und kritischsten Geschäftsgüter geworden, das die Verbindung von Kundenerfahrung und -verhaltensweise in Geschäften und im Internet ermöglicht“, so Jérôme Cochet, Global Managing Director, Media bei dunnhumby. „Mit dunnhumby media können Einzelhändler ihre umfangreichen Datenbestände und eigenen Mediengüter nutzen. Werbetreibende erhalten hochrelevanten Zugang zu Verbrauchern auf der Grundlage erstklassiger Kundendatenforschung. Und vor allem profitiert der Kunde von überzeugenden Angeboten und personalisierter Kommunikation.“
Fallstudie: Nestle und Tesco
Nestle kooperierte mit dunnhumby media, um die Einführung einer neuen On-Pack-Promotion für Tesco-Kunden über eigene und kostenpflichtige Kanäle zu fördern – im Laden, mobil, online und außerhalb des Haushalts. In enger Zusammenarbeit mit Nestle, Tesco und einer Reihe von Partnern entwickelte dunnhumby media einen auf Erkenntnissen basierenden Multi-Channel-Mediaplan, der 5,8 Millionen Kunden erreichte und zu einem Gesamtumsatzwachstum von 11 Prozent führte. Auf Filialebene erzielten die Filialen mit Verkaufsstellen (Point of Sale, POS) und JCD-Digitalbildschirmen ein Umsatzwachstum von 33 Prozent gegenüber 15 Prozent in Filialen, in denen nur POS-Bildschirme vorhanden waren.
Für Einzelhändler umfassen die wichtigsten Vorteile von dunnhumby media unter anderem:
- Bietet eine effizientere und effektivere Kundenbindung über alle Medienkanäle, die sich im Besitz des Einzelhändlers befinden und für die er bezahlt
- Steigert den Wert der Medien im Besitz des Einzelhändlers, indem ein zusätzlicher Gewinn von 30 bis 40 Prozent durch In-Store-Medien (POS, digitale Bildschirme, Erlebnismedien), digitale Medien (eCommerce, mobile App) und Direktmedien (personalisierte E-Mails und Coupons, Kundenmagazin) erzielt wird
- Monetarisiert First-Party-Daten und aktiviert andere Datenbestände zur Steigerung von Umsatz und Gewinn.
Für Werbetreibende umfassen die wichtigsten Vorteile von dunnhumby media:
- Aktiviert personalisierte, markensichere Kampagnen über alle Kanäle hinweg mit Closed-Loop-Berichten und aussagekräftigen Ergebnissen
- Verbessert die Kundenbindung und schafft Loyalität, indem es Werbung effizienter über Offline- und digitale Medienkanäle, einschließlich programmatischer Medien, plant und aktiviert
- Erhöht die Rendite von Werbeträgerinvestitionen
„Die Einzelhändler stehen vor der Herausforderung, die Gewinnmargen durch digitale Störungen und neue Marktteilnehmer zu verringern und wir erwarten schwierige wirtschaftliche Zeiten“, so Cochet. „Einzelhandelsmedien bieten Einzelhändlern eine ungenutzte Gelegenheit, Marken mit Verbrauchern zu verbinden, sinnvolle Engagements zu schaffen und alternative Einnahmequellen für nachhaltiges, profitables Wachstum zu erschließen.“
Weitere Informationen zu dunnhumby media finden Sie am Stand von dunnhumby auf der NRF 2019 (#2073) oder unter https://www.dunnhumby.com/solutions/media. Weitere Fallstudien und Informationen zu dunnhumby media finden Sie in der ersten Ausgabe des Food Fresh-Magazins von dunnhumby media: http://bit.ly/2Ha2qLl.
Über dunnhumby
dunnhumby ist der weltweit führende Anbieter im Bereich Customer Data Science, der es Unternehmen überall auf der Welt ermöglicht, in der modernen datengesteuerten Wirtschaft zu konkurrieren und zu gedeihen. Bei uns steht immer der Kunde im Vordergrund.
Unsere Mission: es Unternehmen zu ermöglichen, zu wachsen und sich neu zu positionieren, indem sie für ihre Kunden zu Fürsprechern und Champions werden. Mit langjähriger Erfahrung und Expertise im Einzelhandel – einem der wettbewerbsfähigsten Märkte der Welt, mit einer Flut multidimensionaler Daten – ermöglicht dunnhumby heute Unternehmen auf der ganzen Welt und in allen Branchen, als Kunde König zu sein.
Die Kundendatenforschungsplattform von dunnhumby repräsentiert unsere einzigartige Mischung aus Technologie, Software und Beratung, die es Unternehmen ermöglicht, Umsatz und Gewinn zu steigern, indem sie ihren Kunden außergewöhnliche Erfahrungen bietet – im Geschäft, offline und online. dunnhumby beschäftigt über 2.500 Experten in Büros in ganz Europa, Asien, Afrika und Nord- und Südamerika, die für transformative, legendäre Marken wie Tesco, Coca-Cola, Meijer, Procter & Gamble, L'Oréal arbeiten.
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190114005881/de/
