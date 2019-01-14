OptiShot Golf Unveils New Simulators at 2019 PGA Merchandise Show

|By PR Newswire
|
January 14, 2019 10:30 PM EST
BRIGHTON, Mich., Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OptiShot® Golf, home to the best-selling Golf-In-A-Box series, has partnered with V1 Sports to attend the 2019 PGA Merchandise Show in Orlando, FL January 23-25.
OptiShot Golf will be providing professionals, and consumers access to leading technology and demonstrations of its newest simulator solutions, BallFlight® and Vision®.
The V1/OptiShot Golf booth (#1259) will feature software solutions with multiple camera positions set up within the OptiShot Golf BallFlight simulator. BallFlight, the industry's first "trio-tracking" simulator offers detailed data on ball spin, ball and clubhead speed, and launch angle to help improve golfers of all abilities.
"The newest addition to our simulator lineup offers golf teaching professionals and avid golfers of all levels an educational training tool to help elevate their game," said President/COO, Kevin Johnston. "We understand seeing is believing, and we are confident that our new simulator offerings will help our customers 'bring golf home' with an accurate and accessible solution."
BallFlight, the industry's most intuitive golf simulator, offers trio-tracking technology using a camera, radar, and IR. Detailed data on total distance, carry distance, ball speed, backspin, distance, launch angle, and club speed, BallFlight boasts the best in course play and analytics, for golfers of any level of the game. Portable, responsive, and suitable for indoor and outdoor use, it's the perfect blend of training and entertainment.
Vision, the newest addition to the OptiShot family offers realistic course play on 65 world-renown courses and accurate analytics. Featuring three-camera overhead capture technology, providing both measured ball and club data, course play, and club fitting, Vision allows golfers of any level to refine their game, no tee time required. Boasting real-time visual feedback on each shot, custom club fitting options, and unique player profiles, Vision is perfect as both a residential or commercial solution. Vision gives a glimpse into the future of golf simulation, from the comforts of home.
Both V1 and OptiShot Golf will showcase its array of products, software, and apps for both professionals and avid golfers throughout the show.
To learn more about the entire OptiShot lineup, as well as V1 Solutions, please visit booth 1259 at the 2019 PGA Show. To schedule an appointment, email [email protected], or call Trevor Faust, VP of Sales, at 517.403.2792.
ABOUT OPTISHOT GOLF
OptiShot® Golf, home to the best-selling "Golf-in-a-Box" series, offers affordable and accurate state-of-the-art technology in its simulators. Equipped with a guarantee to improve each user's game, the OptiShot simulator lineup allows for single player experiences up to a four-person scramble. Experience famed courses throughout the world from the comforts of home and no tee time required.
Tee up against competitors around the world with its online gaming platform: OptiShot Season Pass™. Weekly live tournaments and closest-to-the-pin challenges offer golfers a chance to compete for real prizes and bragging rights.
Learn more about the full OptiShot Golf simulator lineup by visiting optishotgolf.com. Follow OptiShot Golf on Instagram (@OptiShotGolf), Twitter (@OptiShotGolf), and Facebook (/OptiShotGolf) to stay up-to-date with the latest offerings.
ABOUT V1 SPORTS
Founded in 1995, V1 Sports (V1) is the leader in video swing analysis software. The V1 Golf game improvement platform delivers golf instruction by connecting golf professionals and golfers to improve performance. V1 is recognized as the pioneer in providing seamless video lessons with integrated telestration and voiceover. V1 products capture, review and analyze swing video for the creation and sharing of golf lessons and instruction content. Visit v1sports.com. Follow V1 on Twitter @v1sports.
MEDIA CONTACTS:
OptiShot Golf
Jennifer Compton // Director of Marketing
517- 673-9180 // [email protected]
V1 Sports
Kelly Hurst // Director of Marketing
734-357-2988 // [email protected]
SOURCE OptiShot Golf
SOURCE OptiShot Golf
Jan. 14, 2019 10:30 PM EST
Jan. 14, 2019 09:00 PM EST
Jan. 14, 2019 08:45 PM EST
Jan. 14, 2019 07:30 PM EST
Jan. 14, 2019 06:45 PM EST
Jan. 14, 2019 06:45 PM EST
Jan. 14, 2019 06:00 PM EST
Jan. 14, 2019 06:00 PM EST
Jan. 14, 2019 05:00 PM EST
Jan. 14, 2019 03:45 PM EST
Jan. 14, 2019 02:15 PM EST
Jan. 14, 2019 02:15 PM EST
Jan. 14, 2019 02:00 PM EST
Jan. 14, 2019 01:45 PM EST
Jan. 14, 2019 01:30 PM EST