Charter Prices $2.0 Billion Senior Secured Notes

|By PR Newswire
|
|January 14, 2019 10:46 PM EST
STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) (along with its subsidiaries, "Charter") today announced that its subsidiaries, Charter Communications Operating, LLC ("CCO") and Charter Communications Operating Capital Corp., have priced $2.0 billion in aggregate principal amount of notes consisting of the following securities (collectively, the "Notes"):
- $1.25 billion in aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2029 (the "2029 Notes"). The 2029 Notes will bear interest at a rate of 5.050% per annum and will be issued at a price of 99.935% of the aggregate principal amount; and
- $750 million in aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2048 (the "2048 Notes"). The 2048 Notes will form a part of the same series as the Issuers' senior secured notes due 2048 issued April 3, 2018, which bear interest at a rate of 5.750% per annum. The 2048 Notes will be issued at a price of 94.970% of the aggregate principal amount.
Charter intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the Notes for general corporate purposes, including to fund potential buybacks of Class A common stock of Charter or common units of Charter Communications Holdings, LLC and to repay certain indebtedness, including to repurchase, redeem or repay at maturity Time Warner Cable, LLC's 8.750% senior notes due 2019 and/or to repay a portion of the outstanding balance under CCO's revolving credit facility. Charter expects to close the offering of the Notes on January 17, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.
The offering and sale of the Notes were made pursuant to an effective automatic shelf registration statement on Form S-3 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").
Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. were Joint Book-Running Managers for the offering. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus supplement dated January 14, 2019 and the accompanying base prospectus, copies of which, when available, may be obtained on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or by contacting Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717; Telephone: (800) 831-9146; E-mail: [email protected], or by contacting Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Attention: Prospectus Group, 60 Wall Street, New York, NY 10005; Telephone: (800) 503-4611; E-mail: [email protected].
This news release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale, nor is it an offer to purchase, or the solicitation of an offer to sell the Notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale is unlawful.
About Charter
Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) is a leading broadband communications company and the second largest cable operator in the United States. Charter provides a full range of advanced residential broadband services, including Spectrum TV® programming, Spectrum Internet®, Spectrum Voice®, and Spectrum Mobile™. Under the Spectrum Business® brand, Charter provides scalable, and cost-effective broadband communications solutions to small and medium-sized business organizations, including Internet access, business telephone, and TV services. Through the Spectrum Enterprise brand, Charter is a national provider of scalable, fiber-based technology solutions serving many of America's largest businesses and communications service providers. Charter's advertising sales and production services are sold under the Spectrum Reach® brand. Charter's news and sports networks are operated under the Spectrum Networks brand. More information about Charter can be found at newsroom.charter.com.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This communication includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, among other things, our plans, strategies and prospects, both business and financial. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations as reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions including, without limitation, the factors described under "Risk Factors" from time to time in our filings with the SEC. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this communication may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "will," "may," "intend," "estimated," "aim," "on track," "target," "opportunity," "tentative," "positioning," "designed," "create," "predict," "project," "initiatives," "seek," "would," "could," "continue," "ongoing," "upside," "increases" and "potential," among others.
All forward-looking statements attributable to us or any person acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. We are under no duty or obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this communication.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/charter-prices-2-0-billion-senior-secured-notes-300778217.html
SOURCE Charter Communications, Inc.
