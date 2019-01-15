U.S. News & World Report Announces 2019 Best Online Programs Rankings

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 15, 2019 12:01 AM EST
WASHINGTON, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in education rankings, today unveiled the 2019 Best Online Programs rankings for adults looking to advance their education and career goals. Speaking to a greater interest in online programs, this year's rankings evaluate 1,545 programs – up from 1,490 last year – including both bachelor's and graduate programs in fields like nursing, education, business and engineering.
The Best Online Bachelor's Program is Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, moving up one spot from last year to reclaim the No. 1 rank. Schools at the top of this list generally have lower indebtedness, with the average debt of graduates at the top 10 online bachelor's programs being about $19,000.
The Best Online Graduate Nursing Programs list increased to 179 programs this year, and Johns Hopkins University moved up four spots to the top of the list. The University of Florida joins Clemson University in a tie for No. 1 in graduate-level education. Columbia University and the University of Southern California maintain their respective No. 1 ranks for online graduate programs in engineering and computer information technology.
"Online programs can offer a flexible learning environment for students who have to balance classes with working a full-time job, caring for their family or other responsibilities," said Anita Narayan, managing editor of Education at U.S. News. "The Best Online Programs rankings allow students to compare accredited programs and find those that best fit their education interests and career goals."
Aside from the rankings, U.S. News publishes year-round editorial content on accredited programs, paying for school, career advancement and more. Prospective students can also use the Online College Compare tool to search and compare programs.
Using data gathered directly from each institution, U.S. News is the only publication to evaluate online degrees at the program level rather than the school level. The methodologies are based on factors including student engagement, faculty credentials, and student services and technology. Only degree-granting programs at regionally accredited institutions that are offered primarily online were considered.
2019 U.S. News & World Report Best Online Programs
Bachelor's Programs
1. Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (FL)
2. Arizona State University
3. Ohio State University–Columbus (tie)
3. Oregon State University (tie)
Graduate Programs
MBA
1. Indiana University–Bloomington (tie)
1. University of North Carolina–Chapel Hill (tie)
3. Carnegie Mellon University (PA)
Business, non-MBA
1. Indiana University–Bloomington
2. University of Southern California (tie)
2. Villanova University (PA) (tie)
Computer Information Technology
1. University of Southern California
2. New York University
3. Virginia Tech
Criminal Justice
1. University of Nebraska–Omaha
2. University of California–Irvine
3. Sam Houston State University (TX)
Education
1. Clemson University (SC) (tie)
1. University of Florida (tie)
3. Utah State University (tie)
3. Virginia Commonwealth University (tie)
Engineering
1. Columbia University (NY)
2. University of California–Los Angeles (tie)
2. University of Southern California (tie)
Nursing
1. Johns Hopkins University (MD)
2. Ohio State University
3. St. Xavier University (IL)
For more information, visit Best Online Programs and share the rankings using #BestOnlinePrograms on Facebook and Twitter. U.S. News will also host the "Workforce of Tomorrow" summit May 22, 2019 in Washington, D.C. Committed to examining and advancing solutions for a STEM-skilled workforce, the U.S. News STEM Solutions Presents: Workforce of Tomorrow conference is the preeminent conference for leaders in education, policy and workforce development. To learn more, visit USNewsSTEMsolutions.com.
About U.S. News & World Report
U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower people to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. A digital news and information company focused on Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars and Civic, USNews.com provides consumer advice, rankings and analysis to serve people making complex decisions throughout all stages of life. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-news--world-report-announces-2019-best-online-programs-rankings-300778127.html
SOURCE U.S. News & World Report
For enterprises to maintain business competitiveness in the digital economy, IT modernization is required. And cloud, with its on-demand, elastic and scalable principles has resoundingly been identified as the infrastructure model capable of supporting fast-changing business requirements that enterprises are challenged with, as a result of our increasingly connected world. In fact, Gartner states that by 2022, 28% of enterprise IT spending will have shifted to cloud. But enterprises still must d...
Jan. 15, 2019 01:00 AM EST
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Jan. 14, 2019 10:30 PM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 14, 2019 09:00 PM EST
Most modern computer languages embed a lot of metadata in their application. We show how this goldmine of data from a runtime environment like production or staging can be used to increase profits. Adi conceptualized the Crosscode platform after spending over 25 years working for large enterprise companies like HP, Cisco, IBM, UHG and personally experiencing the challenges that prevent companies from quickly making changes to their technology, due to the complexity of their enterprise. An accomp...
Jan. 14, 2019 08:45 PM EST
Artifex Software began 25-years ago with Ghostscript, a page description language (PDL) interpreter software prevalent in printing and related applications requiring rendering and/or conversion from one software language to another. Founded by renowned computer scientist Dr. L. Peter Deutsch, our company has thrived on the basis of our sharp focus on this area of expertise, a zealous commitment to quality and a strong customer service orientation. Over 100 OEM partners representing some of th...
Jan. 14, 2019 07:30 PM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 14, 2019 06:45 PM EST
The dream is universal: heuristic driven, global business operations without interruption so that nobody has to wake up at 4am to solve a problem. Building upon Nutanix Acropolis software defined storage, virtualization, and networking platform, Mark will demonstrate business lifecycle automation with freedom of choice and consumption models. Hybrid cloud applications and operations are controllable by the Nutanix Prism control plane with Calm automation, which can weave together the following: ...
Jan. 14, 2019 06:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 14, 2019 06:00 PM EST
Cloud Storage 2.0 has brought many innovations, including the availability of cloud storage services that are less expensive and much faster than previous generations of cloud storage. Cloud Storage 2.0 has also delivered new and faster methods for migrating your premises storage environment to the cloud and the concept of multi-cloud. This session will provide technical details on Cloud Storage 2.0 and the methods used to efficiently migrate from premises-to-cloud storage. This session will als...
Jan. 14, 2019 06:00 PM EST
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Jan. 14, 2019 05:00 PM EST
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Jan. 14, 2019 03:45 PM EST
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Jan. 14, 2019 02:15 PM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 14, 2019 02:15 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Jan. 14, 2019 02:00 PM EST
Moving to Azure is the path to digital transformation, but not every journey is effective. Organizations that start with a cohesive, well-planned migration strategy can avoid common mistakes and stay a step ahead of the competition. Learn from Atmosera CEO, Jon Thomsen about the opportunities and challenges found in three pivotal phases of the journey to the cloud: Evaluation and Architecting, Migration and Management, and Optimization & Innovation. In each phase, there are distinct insights tha...
Jan. 14, 2019 01:45 PM EST