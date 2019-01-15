From High-mix, Low-volume Production to 3D Scanning: Discover the Technologies Revolutionizing Manufacturing at Convertech JAPAN / 3Decotech Expo

|By Business Wire
|
January 15, 2019 01:00 AM EST
The Converting Technical Institute and JTB Communication Design will hold the Converting Technology Exhibition (five exhibitions including Convertech JAPAN and 3Decotech Expo) at Tokyo Big Sight from Wednesday, January 30th to Friday, February 1st, 2019.
UV Printer LEF-200 (Photo provided by FUJITEX)
As market demands become more diverse and complex, manufacturing has entered a major period of transition. Now faced with the need for faster product development and lower costs, the site of manufacturing has come to require equipment and technologies that can respond to the short delivery times and low-volume production that link the prototyping and mass-production stages. As a new exhibitor, FUJITEX will demonstrate low-volume printers (UV-LED printer, latex printer) with the ability to print on various materials. Similarly, FUJIFILM Global Graphic Systems (FFGS) will also exhibit a UV inkjet printer (Jet Press 540WV) designed to print flexible packaging for low-volume, short delivery time orders. With its reduced levels of ink odor and bleed, two challenges for UV inks in the past, FFGS will also promote the machine’s high quality and safety.
Interest is also being focused on 3D forming technologies and measuring devices in terms of improving productivity. In this light, new exhibitors will present 3D scanning and modelling technologies, as well as solutions, under the umbrella of 3 Dimensions Scan Technology Association. Meanwhile, TOYOTEC will demonstrate a 2.5D scanner that can read the texture of leather and wood, as well as roughness information. We hope you take this opportunity to experience the “site” of the cutting edge of manufacturing.
FUJITEX
[Booth No. 3S-03][NEW]Latex printer, UV Printer LEF-200
Enables direct printing of raised materials, as well as speedy, on-demand low-volume printing of original, commemorative, and novelty goods, and decoration of industrial parts, etc.
FUJIFILM
Global Graphic Systems [2V-01]Jet Press 540WV, FUJIFILM
Dimatix Materials Printer DMP-2850
Meets the severe market demands stemming from the rapid transition to low-volume, high-mix, short-delivery production in the flexible packaging field, all the while balancing high-quality and safety, thereby enabling a more strategic packaging printing business.
Fuji
Chemi Trading [3N-28]Test coater press machine KTCP-60
KTCP-60 provides all in line system of Rewinding, Coating, Drying and Winding. This in Line system offers user friendly, work efficiency and high precision of the test result.
SOBU
MACHINERY [3V-16][NEW]INKING SYSTEM
Can be installed close to the doctor chamber, circulating a minimum of ink in a 5-liter tank.
- MOBITEC [3T-13 (3 Dimensions Scan Technology Association)]Digital engineering, Reverse Engineering
TOYOTEC
[3Q-13][NEW]2.5D scanner (color+3D) "METIS SURF 3D"
This special scanner is suitable for taking a data such as a leather or wood texture. It is not taking only image, always 2.5D (3D) data is also possible to take. We will show the small model named SURF 3D (1 shot: A2 size scan max).
