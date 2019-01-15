Gemalto-Studie: Fast die Hälfte aller Unternehmen ist immer noch nicht in der Lage Sicherheitsverletzungen an IoT-Geräten zu erkennen

|By Business Wire
Gemalto, ein weltweit führendes Unternehmen für digitale Sicherheit, zeigt auf, dass nur rund die Hälfte (48 Prozent) aller Unternehmen in der Lage sind, eine Sicherheitsverletzung bei einem ihrer IoT-Geräte zu erkennen. Dies geschieht trotz eines verstärkten Fokus auf IoT-Sicherheit:
- Ausgaben für Schutz sind gestiegen (von 11 Prozent des IoT-Budgets im Jahr 2017 auf jetzt 13 Prozent);
- Fast alle Befragten (90 Prozent) sind der Ansicht, dass dies für Kunden eine wichtige Rolle spielt;
- Im Vergleich zum Vorjahr (4 Prozent) betrachten heute fast dreimal so viele Organisationen IoT-Sicherheit als moralische Verantwortung (14 Prozent).
Da die Zahl der angeschlossenen Geräte bis 2023 auf über 20 Milliarden ansteigen soll, müssen Unternehmen schnell handeln, um sicherzustellen, dass IoT-Sicherheitsverstöße so wirksam wie möglich erkannt werden.
Gemalto befragte 950 Führungskräfte und IT-Entscheider weltweit. Deutlich wurde ein klarer Appell an die Regierungen zur Intervention beim Thema Richtlinien für die IoT-Sicherheit – dies fordern 79 Prozent der Teilnehmer. Zudem verlangen 59 Prozent eine Klarstellung darüber, wer für den Schutz des IoT verantwortlich ist. Trotz der Tatsache, dass viele Regierungen bereits Vorschriften erlassen oder angekündigt haben, die speziell für die IoT-Sicherheit gelten, sind die meisten Firmen (95 Prozent) der Auffassung, dass es einheitliche Vorschriften geben sollte. Dies wird von den Verbrauchern bestätigt.195 Prozent erwarten, dass für IoT-Geräte Sicherheitsvorschriften gelten sollten.
„Angesichts der steigenden Anzahl von smarten Geräten ist es äußerst beunruhigend zu sehen, dass Unternehmen immer noch nicht erkennen können, ob ein Verstoß vorliegt“, sagt Jason Hart, CTO, Datenschutz bei Gemalto. „Da es keine einheitliche Regulierung gibt, ist es nicht verwunderlich, dass die Bedrohung – und damit die Verletzlichkeit von Unternehmen – zunimmt. Dies wird auch so bleiben, wenn die Regierungen nicht sofort eingreifen, um der Branche zu helfen, die Kontrolle nicht zu verlieren. “
Sicherheit bleibt eine große Herausforderung
Angesichts einer so großen Aufgabe fordern Firmen staatliche Maßnahmen, da sie sich bei der Sicherung von vernetzten Geräten und IoT-Diensten mit gewaltigen Herausforderungen konfrontiert sehen. Dies gilt insbesondere für den Datenschutz (38 Prozent) und die Erfassung großer Datenmengen (34 Prozent). Der Schutz von immer mehr Informationen stellt ein Problem dar. Nur drei von fünf (59 Prozent) Unternehmen geben an, dass sie alle Daten verschlüsseln, die durch IoT erfasst und zur Analyse genutzt werden – trotz vorhandener IoT-Sicherheitsbudgets. Verbraucher2 sind eindeutig nicht von den Bemühungen der IoT-Industrie beeindruckt, da 62 Prozent der Befragten der Meinung sind, dass die Sicherheit verbessert werden müsse. In Bezug auf die größten Problembereiche befürchten 54 Prozent einen Mangel an Privatsphäre durch angeschlossene Geräte, dicht gefolgt vom Zugriff durch Unbefugte, wie Hacker, die Geräte kontrollieren (51 Prozent), und mangelnde Kontrolle über personenbezogene Daten (50 Prozent).
Blockchain gewinnt als IoT-Sicherheitstool an Fahrt
Während die Branche auf eine Regulierung wartet, sucht sie nach Wegen, die Probleme selbst anzugehen, wobei sich Blockchain als eine potenziell geeignete Technologie erweist: die Einführung von Blockchain hat sich in den letzten 12 Monaten von neun auf 19 Prozent verdoppelt. Darüber hinaus vertritt ein Viertel (23 Prozent) der Teilnehmer die Auffassung, dass Blockchain-Technologie eine ideale Lösung für die Sicherung von IoT-Geräten wäre, und 91 Prozent der Unternehmen, die die Technologie derzeit nicht nutzen, werden sie wahrscheinlich in Zukunft in Erwägung ziehen.
Während die Blockchain-Technologie ihren Platz bei der Sicherung von IoT-Geräten findet, setzen Organisationen weiterhin andere Methoden ein, um sich vor Cyberkriminellen zu schützen. Die Mehrheit (71 Prozent) verschlüsselt ihre Daten, während Passwortschutz (66 Prozent) und Zwei-Faktor-Authentifizierung (38 Prozent) weiterhin im Vordergrund stehen.
Hart weiter: „Unternehmen spüren deutlich den Druck, die wachsende Menge an Daten, die sie sammeln und speichern, zu schützen. Aber während es positiv ist, dass sie versuchen durch mehr Investitionen in die Sicherheit, wie zum Beispiel in Blockchain, dem entgegenzuwirken, brauchen sie direkte Anleitung, um sicherzustellen, dass sie sich nicht selbst exponieren. Um dies zu erreichen, müssen Unternehmen mehr Druck auf die Regierung ausüben, denn sie sind diejenigen, die von einem Verstoß betroffen sein werden.“
