Estudo da Gemalto revela que quase metade das empresas ainda não consegue detectar violações de dispositivos IoT

January 15, 2019
Gemalto, líder mundial em segurança digital, revela hoje que quase metade (48%) das empresas não consegue detectar se ocorre violação em algum de seus dispositivos IoT. Isso ocorre apesar das empresas concentrarem a maior parte da sua atenção na segurança destes dispotivos:
- Gastos com proteção aumentaram (de 11% no orçamento de IoT em 2017 para 13% agora),
- Quase todos (90%) acreditam que seja algo de grande consideração para os clientes e
- Quase três vezes mais dos entrevistados acreditam que a segurança de IoT é uma responsabilidade ética (14%) em comparação ao ano anterior (4%)
Com o número de dispositivos conectados chegando a 20 bilhões até 2023, as empresas devem agir rapidamente para garantir que a detecção de violações em dispositivos da Internet das Coisas seja o mais eficaz possível.
Ao pesquisar 950 tomadores de decisão de TI e negócios no mundo inteiro, a Gemalto descobriu que as empresas estão pedindo a intervenção dos governos, sendo que 79% solicitam diretrizes mais robustas para a segurança da IoT e 59% buscam esclarecer quem é o responsável por proteger este ambiente. Apesar do fato de que muitos governos já aprovaram ou anunciaram a introdução de regulamentações específicas para a segurança da IoT, a maioria (95%) das empresas acredita que deve haver regulamentações uniformes no local, uma descoberta que ecoou entre os clientes1, 95% esperam que os dispositivos de Internet das Coisas sejam controlados por regulamentações de segurança.
“Dado o aumento no número de dispositivos habilitados para IoT, é extremamente preocupante ver que as empresas ainda não podem detectar se estes dispositivos foram violados”, disse Jason Hart, diretor de tecnologia de Proteção de Dados na Gemalto. “Sem nenhuma regulamentação consistente orientando o setor, não é surpresa que ameaças – e, por sua vez, a vulnerabilidade das empresas – estejam aumentando. Isto tende a continuar, a menos que os governos intervenham agora para ajudar o setor a evitar a perda de controle. ”
A segurança permanece um grande desafio
Com uma tarefa tão grande nas mãos, as empresas estão pedindo a intervenção governamental devido aos desafios que percebem na segurança de dispositivos conectados e serviços de IoT. Isto é particularmente mencionado para a privacidade de dados (38%) e coleta de grandes volumes de dados (34%). Proteger uma quantidade cada vez maior de dados está se tornando um problema, com apenas três em cada cinco (59%) dos usuários que utilizam e gastam com segurança de IoT admitindo que criptografam todos os seus dados.
Os clientes1 claramente não estão impressionados com os esforços do setor de IoT, com 62% acreditando que a segurança precisa melhorar. Quando se trata das maiores áreas de preocupação, 54% temem a falta de privacidade devido aos dispositivos conectados, seguidos de perto por partes não autorizadas, como os hackers que controlam dispositivos (51%) e a falta de controle sobre dados pessoais (50%).
1 Relatório "Vidas Conectadas" da Gemalto em 2030
Blockchain ganha ritmo como uma ferramenta de segurança de IoT
Enquanto a indústria aguarda regulamentação, ela procura modos de solucionar os problemas em si, com o blockchain emergindo como uma tecnologia potencial; a adoção desta tecnologia dobrou de 9% para 19% nos últimos 12 meses. Além disso, um quarto (23%) dos entrevistados acredita que a tecnologia blockchain seria a solução ideal para proteger dispositivos de IoT, com 91% das empresas que não utilizam atualmente a tecnologia provavelmente considerando o seu uso no futuro.
À medida que a tecnologia blockchain encontra seu lugar na proteção de dispositivos de IoT, as empresas continuam a empregar outros métodos para se proteger contra os criminosos cibernéticos. A maioria (71%) criptografa seus dados, embora a proteção por senha (66%) e a autenticação de dois fatores (38%) permaneçam proeminentes.
Hart continua, “As empresas sentem claramente a pressão de proteger o crescente volume de dados que coletam e armazenam. Mas, embora seja positivo que estejam tentando solucionar o problema investindo em mais segurança, como o blockchain, elas precisam de orientação direta para garantir que não estejam se expondo. Para conseguir isto, as empresas precisam pressionar mais o governo e levá-lo a agir, já que são elas que serão atingidas, se ocorrer violação”.
