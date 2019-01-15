SDK Group Develops Ultralight Laminate-type Radiator for EV Battery Modules

|By ACN Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 15, 2019 01:17 AM EST
TOKYO, Jan 15, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Showa Denko K.K. ("SDK"; TSE:4004) and its subsidiary Showa Denko Packaging Co., Ltd. (SPA) have cooperatively developed next-generation laminate-type heat radiator designed for application to lithium-ion batteries (LIBs) for use in electric vehicles (EVs) whose market is rapidly expanding.
In recent years, sales of EVs are rapidly increasing due partly to a rise in car-users' environmental awareness. LIBs used in EVs have large capacity and generates much heat. Therefore, those LIBs require efficient heat radiation.
Currently, square-shaped LIBs for use in EVs are equipped with heat radiators composed of extruded aluminum parts and aluminum boards. In manufacturing process of these radiators, aluminum parts are welded or brazed. These welding or brazing processes require temperature of 600 degrees C or higher.
On the other hand, the next-generation laminate-type heat radiator SDK and SPA developed this time uses laminate film, which is composed of aluminum foil and resin films, as structural material. The "heat sealing method" to manufacture this next-generation radiator can connect laminate films under relatively low temperature of about 200 degrees C.
Moreover, combination of materials to compose these laminate films is easy to be customized. Laminate films can be used in various sizes and suitable for fine presswork. Therefore, this new radiator for LIB enables car manufacturers to enjoy highest-ever degree of freedom in designing and sizing of LIB-related modules and their surroundings.
The laminate films used as structural materials of this new radiator uses the Showa Denko Group's technologies to manufacture SPALF(TM), which is aluminum laminate film manufactured and sold by SPA as pouch-type packaging material for LIBs. SPALF's performance in electrical insulation, plasticity and resistance to corrosion is very high.
SDK and SPA cooperatively developed this next-generation heat radiator through fusion of our heat-radiation technology fostered by long-time operation of our aluminum radiator/heat-exchanger business and our lamination technology which enabled us to develop SPALF.
SDK and SPA will accelerate development of this next-generation laminate-type heat radiator as heat radiation component for EVs and electricity storage systems (ESSs), and plan to ship samples of these radiators by the end of 2020.
CIO, CTO & Developer Resources
The Showa Denko Group has set "inter-business cooperation" as a pillar of the Group's business strategy announced in the new medium-term consolidated business plan "The TOP 2021" which started this January, and has been developing products which make the maximum use of the Group's various materials and technologies. Thus the Group will continue strengthening activities to offer best solutions that our customers require.
SDK and SPA will introduce this next-generation laminate-type heat radiator at the booth of the Showa Denko Group (E32-47, East Hall 4) to be set in the "48th INTERNEPCON JAPAN" which will be held at Tokyo Big Sight in Minato Ward, Tokyo from January 16 through 18, 2019.
About Showa Denko K.K.
Showa Denko K.K. (SDK; TSE:4004, ADR:SHWDY), a major manufacturer of chemical products, serves a wide range of fields from heavy industry to electronics and computer industries. The Petrochemicals Sector provides cracker products such as ethylene and propylene, the Chemicals Sector provides industrial, high-performance and high-purity gases and chemicals for semicon and other industries, and the Inorganics Sector provides ceramic products, such as alumina, abrasives, refractory and graphite electrodes and fine carbon products. The Aluminum Sector provides aluminum materials and high-value-added fabricated aluminum, the Electronics Sector provides HD media, compound semiconductors such as ultra high-bright LEDs and rare earth magnetic alloys, and the Advanced Battery Materials Department (ABM) provides lithium-ion battery components. For more information, please visit www.sdk.co.jp/english/.
Source: Showa Denko K.K.
Contact:
Showa Denko K.K. Public Relations Office, Tel: +81-3-5470-3235
Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.
Latest Stories
Cloud Storage 2.0 has brought many innovations, including the availability of cloud storage services that are less expensive and much faster than previous generations of cloud storage. Cloud Storage 2.0 has also delivered new and faster methods for migrating your premises storage environment to the cloud and the concept of multi-cloud. This session will provide technical details on Cloud Storage 2.0 and the methods used to efficiently migrate from premises-to-cloud storage. This session will als...
Jan. 15, 2019 02:30 AM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 15, 2019 02:15 AM EST
For enterprises to maintain business competitiveness in the digital economy, IT modernization is required. And cloud, with its on-demand, elastic and scalable principles has resoundingly been identified as the infrastructure model capable of supporting fast-changing business requirements that enterprises are challenged with, as a result of our increasingly connected world. In fact, Gartner states that by 2022, 28% of enterprise IT spending will have shifted to cloud. But enterprises still must d...
Jan. 15, 2019 01:00 AM EST
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Jan. 14, 2019 10:30 PM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 14, 2019 09:00 PM EST
Most modern computer languages embed a lot of metadata in their application. We show how this goldmine of data from a runtime environment like production or staging can be used to increase profits. Adi conceptualized the Crosscode platform after spending over 25 years working for large enterprise companies like HP, Cisco, IBM, UHG and personally experiencing the challenges that prevent companies from quickly making changes to their technology, due to the complexity of their enterprise. An accomp...
Jan. 14, 2019 08:45 PM EST
Artifex Software began 25-years ago with Ghostscript, a page description language (PDL) interpreter software prevalent in printing and related applications requiring rendering and/or conversion from one software language to another. Founded by renowned computer scientist Dr. L. Peter Deutsch, our company has thrived on the basis of our sharp focus on this area of expertise, a zealous commitment to quality and a strong customer service orientation. Over 100 OEM partners representing some of th...
Jan. 14, 2019 07:30 PM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 14, 2019 06:45 PM EST
The dream is universal: heuristic driven, global business operations without interruption so that nobody has to wake up at 4am to solve a problem. Building upon Nutanix Acropolis software defined storage, virtualization, and networking platform, Mark will demonstrate business lifecycle automation with freedom of choice and consumption models. Hybrid cloud applications and operations are controllable by the Nutanix Prism control plane with Calm automation, which can weave together the following: ...
Jan. 14, 2019 06:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 14, 2019 06:00 PM EST
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Jan. 14, 2019 05:00 PM EST
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Jan. 14, 2019 03:45 PM EST
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Jan. 14, 2019 02:15 PM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 14, 2019 02:15 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Jan. 14, 2019 02:00 PM EST