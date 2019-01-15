Brillio Announces Investment by Bain Capital Private Equity

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
January 15, 2019 05:30 AM EST
Brillio, a global digital technology consulting and solutions company, today announced the signing of a definitive agreement for Bain Capital Private Equity to acquire a majority stake in the company to further scale its digital transformation offerings. Brillio will continue to be led by the current management team, headed by Chief Executive Officer Raj Mamodia. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.
“We are honored to collaborate with Bain Capital Private Equity as we continue to establish Brillio as the preferred transformation services partner for our customers. In order to realize our goal of being one of the world’s leading provider of digital solutions over the next five years and achieve revenues of $500 million, this partnership is pivotal as Bain Capital has a deep understanding of our industry and holds a long-term view around the potential of digital transformation,” said Raj Mamodia, CEO of Brillio. “This is a strong validation of Brillio’s vision and strategy, and our track record of organic and acquisition-driven growth. We welcome Bain Capital as a partner and are excited about embarking on the next phase of our growth trajectory as we continue to make our customers successful in the markets they serve.”
Since its inception, Brillio has built a full suite of services that enterprises need as they embark on their digital journeys and transform front office and back office functionality. “Brillio’s world-class execution is evidenced by how we have become a preferred partner for our customers. Within just a few years we have garnered awards and analyst recognition for our ability to successfully manage a wide range of digital transformation engagements from design to implementation, including full-scale projects with global brands such as Verizon, FordDirect, Move, Yokohama, Coats, and EventBrite amongst several others,” said Mamodia.
“Over the last few years, we have built a close relationship with Raj and his team as they have built Brillio into a disruptive business by creating an agile, digital-first team of professionals who provide a best-in-class delivery engine that delivers real-time impact for customers,” said Pavninder Singh, a Managing Director at Bain Capital Private Equity.
Bain Capital Private Equity has a long track record of partnering with management teams of technology and digital services companies to accelerate growth. The firm’s technology investments include Bellsystem24, Waystar, Viewpoint, Blue Coat, BMC Software, Genpact, QuEST Global Services, SunGard Data Systems, and VXI amongst many others.
“With its focus on new age technologies, partnerships with high-growth cloud ecosystems and a high-quality delivery engine, we believe Brillio is well-positioned to capitalize on digital disruption and look forward to partnering to help the company scale through complementary acquisitions and organic growth,” said Samonnoi Banerjee, a Managing Director at Bain Capital Private Equity.
With Bain Capital’s support, Brillio will continue its focus on delivering digital transformation by doubling down on its winning engagement models. Customers can expect an increased focus on building industry-specific capabilities and solutions in the areas of design, experience, product engineering, AI, machine learning, blockchain, NLP, cloud and analytics that deliver differentiated digital transformation outcomes.
The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including requisite regulatory approvals, and is expected to close during the first quarter of 2019.
Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati is serving as legal counsel to Brillio. Kirkland & Ellis is serving as legal counsel, and PwC as accounting advisor to Bain Capital Private Equity.
About Brillio
Brillio is a leading global digital consulting and technology services company focused on implementation of digital technologies for the world's leading companies. Brillio uses proprietary methodologies to help customers re-imagine their businesses and competitive advantages and then rapidly develops and deploys disruptive industrial-grade digital solutions using UX design, digital applications, big data analytics, cloud, security and digital engineering. The 1,500+ strong Brillio team is based in seven offices across three continents and considers world-class customer satisfaction as its true north. To learn more follow us @brillioglobal and visit our website at www.brillio.com.
About Bain Capital Private Equity
Bain Capital Private Equity (www.baincapitalprivateequity.com) has partnered closely with management teams to provide the strategic resources that build great companies and help them thrive since its founding in 1984. Bain Capital Private Equity’s global team of approximately 240 investment professionals creates value for its portfolio companies through its global platform and depth of expertise in key vertical industries including healthcare, consumer/retail, financial and business services, industrials, and technology, media and telecommunications. Bain Capital has 19 offices on four continents. The firm has made primary or add-on investments in more than 760 companies since its inception. In addition to private equity, Bain Capital invests across asset classes including credit, public equity and venture capital, managing approximately $105 billion in total and leveraging the firm’s shared platform to capture opportunities in strategic areas of focus.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190115005139/en/
